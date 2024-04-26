Common Knowledge Edinburgh
Free Speech Hypocrites?
Commentator Owen Jones criticises the Freedom Movement (in his eyes, 'The Right').
14 hrs ago
Common Knowledge Edinburgh
Common Knowledge Newsletter #56
In eight days our Reko Ring goes live.
Apr 22
Common Knowledge Edinburgh
Decency
A new compact.
Apr 20
Common Knowledge Edinburgh
New Lanark: Humanitarian Dystopia?
Was the New World Order partly modelled on a small Scottish mill town?
Apr 15
Common Knowledge Edinburgh
Common Knowledge Newsletter #55
The Reko Ring nears its launch and comedy is incoming!
Apr 14
Common Knowledge Edinburgh
Common Knowledge Newsletter #54
Events coming soon.
Apr 7
Common Knowledge Edinburgh
Organic Radicalism in Scotland
By way of half-way interlude in my serialised article 'The false red flag', I'd just like to announce a real-life event coming up. On Thursday May 30…
Published on Paul Cudenec
Apr 3
March 2024
Common Knowledge Newsletter #53
After Easter events are live!
Mar 31
Common Knowledge Edinburgh
Censorship in Edinburgh. Again.
The censors and the censorious threaten everything.
Mar 30
Common Knowledge Edinburgh
Common Knowledge Newsletter #52
Meeting this week on the Mask Mandates!
Mar 25
Common Knowledge Edinburgh
...A Meretricious Society...
What can we learn from other stages of our development to here?
Mar 22
Common Knowledge Edinburgh
Common Knowledge Edinburgh Newsletter #51
Why is Scotland Dumbing Down?
Mar 18
Common Knowledge Edinburgh
