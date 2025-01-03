REKO RING Dates:

We will be continuing to build food security and access to healthy food with our Reko Ring. Here are the upcoming dates:

Reko Ring Collection will be on the below dates:

16/01/2025

13/02/2025

13/03/2025

10/04/2025

15/05/2025

12/06/2025

You can log on to Peelham Farm’s shop here.

22nd February, The Scottish People’s Covid-19 Inquiry - Raising Awareness

The Scottish Covid Inquiry, the government one, has cost over £25 million pounds so far and will take five years or more to complete, and then report at least a year after that.

We will provide more truth in a day than this Inquiry will in five years for one-millionth of the price!

These are early bird tickets. Prices will rise in the new year.

So, if you wish to support getting to the bottom of Covid-19 and the government’s response, on top of hearing some of the scientists and specialists in the country who bravely resisted the tsunami of misinformation, and carved an alternative, truthful, narrative in the face of the media-industrial complex, then the ticket to do so is here.

9th January - Annie Barr MBE - AB Health Hub Jedburgh

On Thursday 9th January Annie Barr MBE, who has set up the AB Health Hub in Jedburgh, is coming to speak to us. Information about the health hub can be found at: abhealthhub.com

Annie is using alternative healthcare solutions tailored to the individual. She is treating many of the Vax injured. There will be an opportunity to discuss how we might invest in the health hub.

Tickets here.

5th February, Comedy Unleashed Returns

Change the culture, change the politics.

One of the biggest drivers of culture is humour. If we can laugh at things, they are no longer so intimidating. If we can satirise people and institutions, they lose their power. We need comedy. We need irreverence. We need…a laugh!

To that end, Comedy Unleashed returns to Edinburgh. If they can make money, they’ll keep coming back bi-monthly. So, I hope the community up here can support them.

Tickets here.

