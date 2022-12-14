The average person on the edge of the 4th Industrial Revolution had many conceived virtues. He or she adhered to their professional duties and were conscientious in both public and private, for the most part, such as when raising a family. They were close to what was termed their ‘nuclear family’, although those ties were stretched much more so than previous eras and the contact between family members more than one generation away could be tenuous due to the many displacements that work required and the possibilities presented by ease of travel and the movability of capital. The poor were much sympathised with and it was generally considered to be respectful and sympathetic towards ‘people worse off then yourself’. Raising money for a series of never-ending causes through countless charities was a common past time and much activity was directed towards it. There was a strong desire to be ‘nice’ and ‘good’, and ‘comfortable’, these traits were commonplace throughout the population.

However, the early Twenty First Century person’s flaws loom larger in retrospect than their virtues do now. Professionalism and status in employment turned easily into obedience, indifference and dependence; responsibility, into pettiness, control, fear. The average professional spent the majority of their career carrying out instructions from another or following systems designed by others, unaware that their working lives were characterised by little initiative beyond ensuring competence. Many employed positions are simple stories of the same repetitive behaviour stretched over many decades. Although, lauded by management for their ‘professionalism’, the fear of incompetence or failure dogged them, lack of advancement frustrated them, and a habituated lifestyle regularly reduced them to aimlessness and declining health once their retirement began.

In or out of work, the ordinary person would nearly always have access to acceptable accommodation and if those from previous centuries could see it, they would behold a wonder of material wealth and miraculous technologies in the early 21st century. Very few homes were without a heating system, furniture in all rooms, flooring, cookers that heated on the stove or in the oven, lighting of various type and convenience, crockery of varying sizes and cutlery, a television, a computer and the internet, and the ubiquitous mobile phone. All regarded as basic necessities of contemporary society, rather than ostentation. A wonder to previous centuries! Not that a fantastic opulence was not displayed by incredibly wealthy individuals, yet the mass consumption of the people is one of the most conspicuous aspects of this time period.

What did this material comfort mean? Globally, environmentally, industrially, socially, the results were almost incomprehensible on any scale; but, strangely, incredibly little in many ways to the individual. The lifting of hundreds of millions of people out of a poverty their forebears had been familiar with was less celebrated than might be thought since a certain level of well-being quickly became assumed throughout the populace, moving from an aspiration for millions to a ‘right’. The recrudescence of age old problems, traditionally the preserve of the rich, became familiar to even the least prosperous: diabetes, workless days of boredom, drug addictions involving exotic powders from distant lands, dementia and a prolonged illness-beset retirement. An appreciation of the removal of the plethora of hardships and arbitrary cruelties familiar throughout history was not sustained. Instead of gratitude, the love of comfort generated an abhorrence of its loss; the threat of that deprivation, created a demand for its assurance; the claim to possess a security of lifestyle, extended to the obvious basis of all human contentment, health; and shunned, even in conversation, its anti-thesis, death; and human ingenuity and corporate hunger for profits did not take long in discerning that the fear of ill-health could be treated pre-emptively providing a very rewarding emolument. Ironically, the 21st Century Western human, medicalising so many of their problems or potential problems or imagined problems as they did, encouraged by a advertising-news-medical-corporate-political nexus, tended to be unhealthier and unhappier than their recent late Twentieth Century antecedent.

In hindsight, we can see that the one dimensional nature of professional life where people identified as their employment and that impact on the human personality, combined with an unhealthy concern for material goods, the infatuation over money and image, the promise and embrace of technology without a sceptical or reflective evaluation of its threat - and science’s contribution to the increased complexity of life, removing confidence of comprehension from the citizen to the ‘expert’ - the food drained of nutrients and the slackening of regular exercise as a matter of course, and, perhaps most notable and relevant, the explosion in mental illness where historical traumas and the anti-life conditions of many aspects of modern existence, all united with an analogous and tranquilising victim mentality, to create a situation where the digital identities and numbered individuals doomed to destruction in concentration camps that were to follow only a few years later seemed both a viable solution to a ruthless hegemonic class but also a policy they felt they could enact with little unmanageable resistance.

The ‘Elite’. Elements of the ruling groups in this society felt compelled to act with extreme measures to curtail the consumption and waste it produced, which their mathematical models, which dominated the thinking world, told them were going to grow to problematic levels. (Although how much of this hypothesis was engineered by sections that subscribed to a eugenicist and neo-feudalist model, wishing to use it to re-structure society, was open to question both then and now.) However, from the distance of a century, the motivations of this class are more easily perceived. The control that had been more or less theirs for centuries - the famous 20th Century American family, the Roosevelts, still traced their primogenitures back to ancient Rome - was under threat as disruptive technologies and the access to education exploded. Families that consider themselves millennial rulers of society, believing themselves both exceptional and necessary, were under threat as ambitious and technically brilliant individuals from other classes threatened to eclipse them in wealth and status. As the Fourth Industrial Revolution dawned, they faced an existential problem: were they to fade away or would they try to reassert control and re-shape the world to the interests of their class? The latter step would be possible if only the traditional weaknesses of the People could be exploited…

For a cultural or social historian, perhaps what was most noticeable was the flight from reality amongst the masses. (A propensity the ‘Elite’ were long familiar with and eager to benefit from.) Whether refuge was sought in television programmes, the internet, medication and drugs, diverse forms of sexual relations, including a panoply of sexual identities, routine, the flattery of the People by politicians which merged with a diffusion of celebrity culture; a general approach of ’niceness’ and ‘reassurance’ ushered in by the preponderance of teams as a productive unit in all areas of life, with the concomitant consensus it required, an offshoot being diminished accountability and a lessening of regular encounters with realities that a strong culture of individuality within a robust community required. Alongside these methods of reality-denial, like all attempts at denial, the facts of the human condition were still extant, germinating in the subconscious and more powerful due to their suppression - an important factor in the previously mentioned mental health plague: a release was sought through millions submitting to an authority, whether it be educational, medical or political; there being an unspoken condition that this would remove the source of their anxieties.

In the age of corporate-owned science, this was a fruit too easy to pick for those in a position to do so. An industrial army of behaviourists, social scientists, computer modellers, statisticians, psychologists, psychiatrists, evolutionists and a host of hyphenated disciplines were orientated to steer the ship of humanity with the elemental forces of human nature - its rage, its fear, its hope, its compassion, its sense of values - towards a ‘haven’ of bio-tech dominance, where the burden of being human for the average person would be removed.

MW