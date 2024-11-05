14th December - Sonia Poulton Returns!

Sonia Poulton needs no introduction. One of the most fearless and honest journalists in the UK, she has not shied away from covering the stories the mainstream is to frightened or craven to report. The Madeleine McCann cover-up, the Paedophiles in Parliament scandal, the links of prominent politicians to shadow organisations - Sonia will go there, get the evidence and report it back.

This year, joining us for Christmas, Sonia will be rounding-up what has happened in 2024, where we might be going in 2025 and answering your questions about it all and more.

We want our Christmas present to YOU to be the truth of what's really going on and Sonia is the perfect person to deliver it!

Join us in the afternoon on the 14th December, Saturday, for an extended talk, Q&A and conversation with the great Sonia Poulton. Tickets here.

And, we’re also celebrating in November…

Common Knowledge will be holding its St. Andrew’s Day celebration of the patron saint and the national culture of Scotland.

Lest we forget, the Globalist culture is a non-culture that sacrifices everything that makes people human to be replaced by efficiency, obedience and a monitored conformity as part of ant hill society.

We reject that and instead we embrace the romance, the foolishness, the humour, the sentimentality, the tragedy and the triumph of the poems, songs, speeches and music of Scotland. We support what is ineradicably human as it has developed through history in each people and area of the world.

Join us for a night of pro-human Scottish festivity at Leith Shore with Arria, Paddy Hogg and more!

https://commonknowledgeevents.telltix.com/events/commonknowledgeevents/1457982

‘O'er a' the ills o' life victorious!’