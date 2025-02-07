The following is an excerpt from a forthcoming novel (filled with realities) called ‘A Teacher During Covid’. It is based on the experiences of a secondary school teacher from 2020 to 2022. None of the extracts are in chronological order.

Before the excerpt, let's not forget what Covid did. It destroyed lives. Let's not forget and in aid of that, Common Knowledge are holding an inquiry, The Scottish People's Inquiry. The first of its type in history.

A Teacher During Covid

Scottish schools have returned and the union reps have called a meeting to outline union guidance for the duration of working in school during Covid.

‘Because grievance status is awarded as political compensation for economic incompetence, it constructs an automatic cultural mechanism that advocates for dysfunction.’

– Nick Land, Dark Enlightenment

“An email had been sent around staff informing us there would be a joint union meeting of the SSTA and EIS union members. At the end of the day, we were to gather in the games hall. We would be instructed on the unions’ guidance of things not to do. Allowing that the world was in a state of petrification over nothing, and very little was being asked of us as teachers anyway, I wasn’t sure what else we could be tasked not to do. It was more likely the impetus for the meeting was an outgrowth of the hardly-residual resentment still coursing through the blood about teachers having to turn-up at all. ‘We might have to bloody turn-up, but we won’t be bloody doing anything!’ was the interior position of most educators I met. It might be useful. The unhappy congregants would have a chance to vent. Though, even if they took off the masks, I doubted they’d make sense.

The meeting place was a typical school gym hall: planks of hardwood flooring heavily lacquered, a painted basketball court and badminton courts overlaid the wood and one another, making the lines confusing and pointless. Spaced regularly along its breeze block walls were hoops with nets for basketball and low wooden benches ran along the sides. Same everywhere in Scotland. As it was a gym annex, the roof and its struts were high above the floor. A roving gaze upwards could see that it exhibited the historical ineptitude of the pupils at badminton over the years: beams and stanchions that propped up the plastic corrugated roof were relieved of their utilitarian monotony by a variety of colourful and period-unique shuttlecocks from the decades old plain corked with material feathers, to its white, brilliantine successor to the multi-hued shuttlecocks of the present day. For the antiquary, it was a delightful history of shuttlecocks from 1992 onwards. Poor technique and deliberate malice accounted for their permanently lofty position.

I had the opportunity to count all these errant cocks when invigilating the English prelim exams in the hall. Whoever has done it knows, invigilating is extremely boring. You are glad of anything to distract you from the heavy granite-like tedium that presses down upon you. Noticing one marooned shuttlecock, I tasked myself with identifying them and totalling them up, all as a form of mental relief, hoping to pass at least five dragging minutes. I counted over thirty-six flightless shuttlecocks on the high-up ledges, on the steel beams that cross-sectioned the ceiling or lay stranded on the backs of the high suspended strip-lights, as I wandered-up and down rows of scribbling pupils. It took ten minutes. That’s ten minutes partially released from the nihilistic, rage, and existential angst and grief of exam surveillance. Quite good.

All previous and subsequent visits to the hall had the same unifying outcome: boredom. Career fares. Rehearsals. End of school celebrations. Exams. Even in these extraordinary circumstances, would this tarriance be any different? I doubted it.

The unionised staff gathered after 3.15pm. (Nearly all Scottish teachers are in a union. You can be talked about if you’re not. Disparagingly.) My colleagues had instinctively spaced themselves out, at least six feet between each of them…The Science. The two sets of double doors at the long west-side wall were open and a gentle, late summer breeze washed and refreshed the room to calm everybody’s nerves. Light spread in from outside, mixing with, adulterating and softening the harsh glare of the strip lights and, if you felt stressed, you could look out the doors at the trees outside in the car park and see the edge of leaves bordered with a golden sunlight, rising and falling gently in the zephyr.

I had hesitated to go. I was not exactly keen to announce my maskless status to an entire school of teachers who were possibly tightly-wound, terrified mask-zealots. I didn’t know. I’d hardly seen anybody. It could become awkward. It could become combustible. Would I be called out as a ‘heretic’, ‘a non-believer’ while I stood as part of the collegiate body, then decried from the union’s bully pulpit by the representatives, which during, while the target of a vitriolic tirade, a slight at first but distinct open space would appear around me, formed by discretely shuffling, repelled colleagues. A clearing that, as the denunciations and accusations intensified, quickly became a widened circle with a churning, febrile circumference of humanity coldly examining me, then scowling, before pointing at me, shouting, howling allegations and righteous condemnations, their angry faces mouthing their murderous intent. Then someone will walk out the hall, come back in with something in their hand…it’s a stone…she’ll throw a stone…then someone else will go out and bring more in…to share them round…it’ll be a fucking stoning right there in the gym hall!

Nah, I’ll play it safe – just in case. I am not saying my colleagues were murderous. I am not saying I was in danger. I realise that some of these thoughts appear maniacal, paranoid, at minimum, and I did not really believe, at the gut level, my colleagues were going to rip me apart as some sort of cathartic keening; but what do you do? How can you assess people who have, collectively, gone mad? What is sure anymore? Not only was I in a world where people had either revealed their incapacity to reason or their refusal to, but it was a completely narcissistic world, one where the individual’s life alone was paramount, and fear had strangled all other values and behaviours. Who could trust others in such a world?

To avoid any possible confrontation, I went down a little later and resolved to stand close to an exit. Just in case. I gave it five minutes after the appointed time. I left the classroom and meandered down. I was in no rush. Trepidation was attached to each leg like a prisoner’s ball and chain.

The meeting was starting when I arrived. Unfortunately and ironically, being the last one to enter the hall meant an entire hall full of heads turned round to see me come in; some turned away quickly, the meaning of such an alacritous head-twist was unclear, but, thankfully, no one stared angrily at me as a possible harbinger of death, and a few eyebrows were raised towards me in a friendly gesture. I was somewhat reassured.

Johnathan and Ed, two distinct and divergent characters, were the representatives of each collective body and stood at the head of the congregation. Each six feet apart. Johnathan could speak very well and Ed wisely let him do most of the talking. To signal the meeting’s commencement, Johnathan stood to the front while Ed stepped back. Jonathan had taken his mask off in order to be heard clearly. Much to my chagrin, I was denied the comical scene of being addressed by a union rep through a mask, watching it inflating in a bubble then tightening over his mouth like a second skin, and not hearing a single comprehensible word. Disappointing. I consoled myself with the thought that I was only fifteen minutes away from the next hilarious absurdity…or closer.

‘Extra-curricular, homework classes, extra-study classes, lunchtime clubs, all that’s over!’ said Johnathan dramatically, standing erect and boldly. There was a general murmur of approval. ‘If we’re being asked to come in here and risk our health, we don’t have to risk it further by doing extra work.’ More nods and agreement from the gathering.

‘We are the ones who are at risk here. We are the ones who are being forced from our homes, where we were safe [noises of agreement], where the rest of the country is staying because it is too dangerous for them to be out and about [‘Yesss’]. But it seems to be acceptable for us to be put at risk, doesn’t it? [Vigorous nodding] It seems to be permissible for us to get infected and take that home to our children, to our partners, to our vulnerable parents who we need to look after, that seems to be allowed by this government? Doesn’t it? [Affirming sounds and nodding, ‘Bastards!’ said a lone voice.]

‘Once again, teachers are second class citizens! [‘Yessssss’] Once more, we are being asked to do the jobs that nobody wants to do! [‘Yes’, ‘Absolutely’] A few weeks with their children and all the illusions parents harbour about teaching fall away. It’s not an easy job. It’s a hard job. It takes skill to be able to teach. It’s a special person that can teach. You can’t just come off the street and start doing it. [nodding and approving ‘uh-huhs’,’They think you can!’ said the voice] Let’s see the Scottish government run the country without us. It’d fall apart. Fall…Apart. They need us. We make this country. Where would we be without education? [murmurs of approval]

But they don’t respect us. [‘No!’] They don’t value what we do. Our lives are on the line here and they do not reward us appropriately or care for us. [‘No, no, they don’t’] They’re prepared to make us expendable as they cave to parents’ desire, desire to get their kids back to school. They’re worried about their votes. They’re worried about their seats, their income and their pensions. What about our rights? They should worry about our votes? What about our pensions…if we live to get them! [‘Murdering Bastards!’ said the voice, ‘Here! Here’ rejoined another] We will make them worry about our rights and our votes! [‘Hear! Hear!’]

We will be absolutely ruthless about protecting ourselves. If you feel ill, if you feel that you feel ill, go home. If a colleague has been ill and you have been exposed to them, go home and wait for the test results. If you test positive, stay at home, and don’t come back until you test negative consistently. If you’re exposed to a pupil who tests positive or who is off, go home and take the test and follow the procedure. Ten days isolation minimum. Go home. Stay at home. Stay safe. [‘Yessss!’]

The government won’t protect our health. The council won’t protect our health. But we will protect our health! We will protect each other! And the health of our loved ones!’

The room exploded in cheering. Think of all that viral material spuming out these gobs. They’ll all be infected tomorrow. Should I make a point about convection currents?”

