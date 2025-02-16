The following is an excerpt from a forthcoming novel (filled with realities) called ‘A Teacher During Covid’. It is based on the experiences of a secondary school teacher from 2020 to 2022. None of the extracts are in chronological order.

A Teacher During Covid

As Con-vid proceeded, the censorship increased and grew ever more insidious. One interview created a beachhead for the resistance despite its two controversial participants.

David Icke was a cultural figure well-known in the UK. Firstly, as a sports presenter, then through his increased involvement in politics, as co-leader, in the Green Party when environmental issues burst onto the political landscape in the late eighties. However, he became notorious for a very public breakdown during which he claimed, unprecedented in the UK media at that time, he was the ‘Son of the Godhead’. This assertion, and others, led to an infamous interview on the UK TV chat show ‘Wogan’, watched by millions, where the mocking, ringleader of the tormentors, host Terry Wogan helped give Icke enough rope to hang himself in the eyes of British public.

I had not paid a huge amount of attention to David Icke and his conspiracy theories. I was aware of them, but I found the evidence to be scant for some of the wilder ones he spoke of, and others were just politics as usual – the prime minister’s paid off, really? It is no surprise to anyone involved beyond the cursory level, or who has studied it at any length, that politics is filled with all known forms of depravity by many of the participants involved. A politician cannot be blind to the culture of blackmail, corruption and self-seeking involved. Nor can they stand apart from it. And if they wish to have any influence, they will not be blind to the powers behind the curtain that call the shots…to a significant extent. Icke’s revelations tended to be more salacious in this field than most, but, not earth-shattering, except his allegations about former prime minister Ted Heath (paedophile and a lizard) and the monarchy (simply lizards). It was difficult to know what to do with this information.

Nevertheless, it was during Covid, David Icke came into his own. Credit to him, he saved lives. I have no doubt. Maybe he helped save more than that. Icke had spent twenty-five years highlighting conspiracies and an ‘agenda’ as fundamental explanations of our reality. He reached millions of people. It was very likely that much of the Covid-sceptical public were those who had been alerted to the falsity of appearances by David Icke. In that sense, it is hard to underestimate Icke as a world-historical figure, no matter how that idea would strike the mainstream as preposterous and a few of the opposition would also quizzically resist the idea.

A You Tube broadcaster, Brian Rose, had built a sizable audience with his channel London Real. He was an American banker who had changed careers and set himself up as an interviewer of interesting cultural figures. He was not a conspiracy theorist himself, nor was his channel given to conspiracy theorising; however, he had interviewed David Icke previously. Icke’s interviews sat amongst others that dealt with health, money and general self-improvement with those who might be described as ‘alternative’ or ‘disruptors’.

Before Covid restrictions properly began, Rose staged an interview with Icke watched by over a million. People were interested. They were looking for answers outside the government narrative. In the interview, Icke denounced Covid as a fraud and one-by-one systematically explained the backgrounds of key figures influencing policy direction. Individuals like London School of Economics statistician Niall Ferguson, whom Icke related, had an abysmal, no, criminal, track record of making incorrect predictions about illnesses. (It will be remembered that it was Ferguson’s shocking prediction of 3% of the UK population being seriously ill, meaning nearly 800 000 people needing hospitalization at the same time, that provided the most prominent justification for a lockdown to ‘slow the spread’.)

Icke, well-informed, able to furnish verifiable facts and grounded in the different facets of the Covid story took the narrative apart. He did it in a manner which, for his supporters, was definitive, and, for those on the fence, was at least a cause for a pause in their thoughts about the disease. A vital halt in fear-fuelled momentum. Referencing David Icke was the end of the debate with family and friends. The Queen’s a lizard, eh? That’s some make-up job! Do you think your headteacher might be a lizard too? No, no, no, in all seriousness, can you tell me if there are lizard entities in the room right now? Or just garden-variety demonic entities? Any position based on openly acknowledged Icke-supplied information would be dismissed outright and I’d be called a ‘nutter’ for my trouble.

It was one never-ending, eternal piss take. I couldn’t blame them. It did sound mad. Yet, when you listened to what Icke said and read some of what he wrote, it was certainly no less far-fetched than the official narrative of the events he claimed as conspiracies. Was it not peculiar that Mohammed Atta, the supposed leader of the 9/11 terrorists, who was about to, allegedly, fly a plane into a building, left a note asking that his body be embalmed? That’s some job for an embalmist! They’ll need a lot of glue for that one. On the same day, we are asked to accept that for the first time in aviation history not one but four planes were vaporised by the heat of their explosions. This happened on the same day two steel towers collapsed at freefall speed, requiring complete structural failure at all levels. Another world first! In this context, Icke’s views appear less eccentric and preposterous.

On Covid, judging without prejudice, no one could say he was not raising pertinent and troubling points. The test was problematic. Testing was unscientific. The recording, the diagnosis, the published figures were all unreliable. It did not require a construction of dislocated instances to conclude this. Contradictions were staring us in the face. Icke was illuminating previously unknown characters, histories and actions of critical players, some who appeared nightly on our screens.

After this success for his platform, Rose, a businessman seeing an opportunity, quickly scheduled another face-to-face interview once there was enough laxity in the restrictions. If Icke could get to London, then they would broadcast the confab live on You Tube. The previous head-to-head set records for peer-to-peer sharing and was gaining on the record set for the most viewed livestream in history. Another sit down between these two could be huge. It could break this whole thing apart!

Those who, in the great auditorium of life, were watching events unfold, albeit siloed and sitting in the sceptical seats, were excited. I was one of them. The online interest was huge and there was a feeling that something big, really big, was about to happen. On that appointed Sunday afternoon, I, like over a million others, set-up my computer in my living room and waited for the interview to be broadcast live on You Tube.

I sat.

And waited.

Refreshing the page every minute to make sure I didn’t miss the start.

This was going to be great. This was going to smash the Covid lies. The man we had all at some point or another dismissed as a ‘nut job’ was coming back to destroy the Oppressors. It was cosmic. We didn’t deserve him!

The time for it to start passed.

It was late.

Was my Wifi working? Yes.

Still, no livestream.

Had it been cancelled?

Had someone got to them?

Like a million others, I stared at a blank screen on the London Real You Tube page, for a good fifteen to twenty minutes, deflated. It looked like this was not going to happen after all.

Then, all of a sudden, the London Real theme started, images of the introduction flashed on-screen and we were off. There was Rose. There was Icke. The pleasantries over, Rose started to get into the serious questions. What was really going on? Was there a lethal virus…

Gone. The screen went blank.

No, no, no. I checked my Wifi…my computer…they were fine.

Only a few minutes into the interview, the feed stopped. It had been pulled by You Tube. Was it a technical issue? The site was still up. Immediately my mind reached for the conspiratorial answer. Did agents (or agencies?), wishing to protect the public from catastrophic health choices, step in to stall the misinformation? Yeah, right. Or were diabolical forces, determined to prevent the free flow of information that could up-end their malevolent schemes to imprison then poison humanity, interfering with the feed? Take your pick. But…who benefits from censorship?

Later, we would find out that it was set to be the highest livestreamed event in history with a trend towards 50 or 60 million views. If it had proceeded, it threatened to derail the planned-demic. Fifty or sixty million with a sceptical thought in their heads, concentrated mainly in the English-speaking world was massive. A real blow to a world tyranny.

I sat disappointed. I’d read many times about censorship: in Stalin’s Soviet Union, in Nazi Germany, in modern Communist China, but to experience it in your own life, in a so-called ‘democracy’ where you had rights, meant only one thing; we were not in a democracy, and we did not have rights. I wasn’t exactly shocked. I was surprised they had let it get as far as it did. I entertained the possibility they had made a very large mistake.

Whether I was grasping at straws or not, I did not know, but I could not help but think that forestalling the interview in another way would have drawn less attention to the message and the wider issue of censorship. Would it not have been better to smear and discredit Icke and Rose? They were both susceptible to the magnification of their faults. It caused me to wonder, was there an inside group who were egregiously censoring, so raising the pendulum of oppression higher in order that the downswing be stronger, faster and more forceful than it otherwise would be or was it the dumbest ‘elite’ in history’ fumblingly again and again as they tried to take us into a neo-feudalist world? Or was I missing something else completely?

Rose would quickly re-schedule the interview and it would be streamed on his own makeshift webpage. It did turn out to be, at the time, the largest livestreamed event in history, mainly reached through peer-to-peer sharing. I sent it to a couple of friends. They never returned a comment. No one I knew was interested. Yet…they were…millions were.

The sense of expectation and drama constellated around it made the interview feel highly significant. Indeed, the magnitude of it possibly escaped the participants. Rose, a more corporate and ‘normie’ type, was mostly outraged by the censoring of his channel. No doubt, spying the chance to increase his reach by sensationalised outrage at this attack on free speech, he made the most of it. Icke, who gives the impression of an ego with its own gravitational pull, probably had less doubt of its global significance, or his own; he felt the call of destiny. This time, destiny was answered. It was powerful stuff. Millions knew of it, shared it and watched it.

It did not change anything. Immediately.

It would be a high point for the contributors. Brian Rose would find it difficult later on to shake off accusations of being a grifter. The donations that poured in to fund his freedom platform, over a million pounds the last time I checked, were never fully accounted for. Years later, those that gave, myself included, are still waiting on that bespoke social media platform that had been touted.

Over the next few years, Icke’s Godfather, iconoclast status was eclipsed by other, more fashionable voices who were able to connect more seamlessly with a growing audience of sceptics. This new wave of conspiracy analysers were able to communicate hidden agendas without the exasperation and bitterness with which David Icke often expresses himself. They often benefitted from being experts in their fields too, as the awakening to the occult workings of ‘elites’ extended into new areas of society. This gave them a pre-paid credibility which Icke always lacked due to his non-expert, uncredentialled, sports presenter background. It could never be said he was not an intelligent man, but he repeatedly came across as a know-it-all on a long list of topics, each of which was worthy of a lifetime of study. This would dissuade those wanting to be convinced prior to believing and before they fell to their knees and worshipped at the altar of Icke. (A prostration that a one-time colleague of Icke told me does happen with only cursory dissuasion from the man himself, if any at all.)

Still, great and eternal gratitude is due to both men – they stood-up at a dark time for humanity. Whatever the motivations and self-perceptions of either, they were the first to punch a sizable hole in the Covid narrative into which many, many others would step into and widen over the ensuing months and years.

After that interview, a light, gossamer sense overlaid reality, intermittently, but real for all that, of another possible future; ethereal, little epiphanies of a new reality that fleetingly carried a thought that was the assurance of itself: the unwinding of the Covid story and the feudalist putsch was inevitable. They had failed already. I had tenuous confirmation of this when, wandering in a park a day or two later, past two tidily presented young mothers with their children who were all having a picnic on the grass, I heard one mother whisper to her friend, ‘Did you see the interview with David Icke and Brian Rose?’ Normally, for such respectable middle-class women, Icke was far, far, far beyond acceptable dialogue.

