The following is an excerpt from a forthcoming novel (filled with realities) called ‘A Teacher During Covid’. It is based on the experiences of a secondary school teacher from 2020 to 2022. None of the extracts are in chronological order.

A Teacher During Covid

On the return to the classroom, there were some important actions that we had to take for the sake of everybody else’s biosecurity:

We had to wear a mask.

We had to test regularly, ideally twice a week.

If we suspected Covid, even while waiting on a test result, we had to stay home and isolate.

We were not to gather as a staff or in departments.

We were not to loiter in corridors.

We were to spread pupils around the classroom.

We were to open the windows.

We were to sanitise our hands before, during and after lessons, ensuring that pupils did the same.

We were to enforce masks on pupils.

‘Masks do not hide, they shape the human heart’

C.A. Trypanis

Thirty pairs of eyes stared at me from above bright aqua surgical masks. Four columns of people, four rows deep, between two and three people behind each set of desks. They were sitting silently, looking at me like children from The Village of the Damned. My school’s children had never been so well-behaved. Fear of this new situation and the placing of a ‘medical apparatus’ over their ventral orifice was having the effect of pacifying them in a manner that befits the delivery of learning. It only took a global ‘pandemic’ to stumble upon effective behaviour management in my workplace.

You could step out of my classroom and walk from the start of the top corridor to the very end of it, including off-shooting areas, twenty-three rooms in all, and see the exact same thing. Row after row of pupils, all sitting passively, not saying a word, waiting, masked. The change from the habitual to the odd yet still recognisable dictated to the pupils a self-regimented, defensive reaction to quell the low flames of anxiety that charred the edge of their consciousness. Everybody was defamiliarized. We were all experiencing the Absurd. This was a different world now. Many pupils were seeking guidance from the teacher in this new ‘infectious’ world, even just reassurance, that someone thought they knew what they were talking about. Teachers, by that light, were still teachers. They knew stuff. They might provide relief. The pupils all sat, prepared to listen.

Before all this, pupils had lined-up to enter each of the classes and, like a Mother of the Geisha House compelling obedience to the finer details of presentiment and imperial etiquette before being ushered into the presence of the Emperor, a teacher stood imposingly erect at the door, mouth bent into a surly frown. From the offset, they adopted the role of severe sentinels of sanitation; checking the correct exhibiting of the facial appurtenance. Assuring themselves that it covered both nose and mouth. Blanketing the nostrils. Yet not stretching more than halfway up the bridge of the nose. And then reaching satisfactorily below the chin. While, during the same assessment, monitoring hawk-like, the cleansing of each set of hands. Rigorously and thoroughly.

The apprehensive and acutely terrified teacher did not restrain passing comment on face coverings that failed to meet the standard expected. Lives depended on it. Utterly oblivious to any logic, of course. A child was only submitted to pass through the entrance once every inch of skin of the metacarpals, the phalanges and the digits was completely smothered by whatever alcohol and toxin-rich germ-killer the council had supplied.

Pupils were put under duress to sanitise their hands with cheap council provided sanitiser from newly installed dispensers affixed to each classroom wall. I had looked-up different types of sanitiser and found that many were banned in the United States as their chemical compounds, including high percentages of alcohol in them, could damage the immune system and effect blindness in a few cases. It’s a complete spectrum attack! Pupils were, likely, smearing their extremities in harmful compounds which would increase their susceptibility to viruses. And further gnaw at the edges of their core health. They were often expected to sanitise their hands on the way out too. Had anyone risk-assessed the possible consequences of rubbing these products on your skin twelve times a day? Health and Safety – what a fucking joke! When you actually need it…no one gives a fuck.

Some young people had brought their own sanitiser. They periodically applied this throughout the lesson too. The percutaneous absorption of alcohol was at binge-levels. Keep this up, they’ll be staggering out the classrooms singing ‘Dock of the Bay’ and looking for a kebab.

In Scotland, in every school across the country, at the head of every classroom, in front of the smartboard or projector screen, there was a pedagogue standing, mask over their mouth, afraid to cross the red and white striped tape they had laid down as a barrier between them and the their charges. The ‘zone of exclusion’. In some cases, these were science teachers.

I cannot stand witness to how each lesson went in every class in my school by each pedagogue on that first day. I am sure there was some perfunctory recognition of the last few months and a few new rules announced to mitigate infection. There’d be an optimistic urging to ‘get through this’. And then the comic-tragic farce of degree-educated adults speaking through masks would begin. To teach…ha! Teach what? Idiocy?

The pedagogue would introduce their lesson from the quarantined area. They’d give the information required and outline the task. The pupils would take out their jotters. Jotters – they had been advised to keep in a plastic box for two days before the return to school to ensure they were ‘Covid-Free’. Take out their pencils – no recommendation for pencils, pens, pencil cases, lunch boxes. Riddled with Covid probably. Then start the work. They might use their iPads – no instruction to circumvent infection given on these. (Pupils had been given iPads free from the Council, who had been given them for free by Apple. That is how much they valued the great data harvesting project.)

They worked quietly. This Covid dystopia has its good points. And then it was time to go.

All lessons finished prematurely. Curtailed by numerous reasons. Pupils were allowed to leave early to prevent corridors becoming crowded virus-riddled, super-spreading, contagion dense death traps. Seeing even a lightly populated school corridor as an over-sized Petrie dish, teachers conscientiously delayed the release of their class. There was no fan to circulate the air and the air conditioning was off. The advice to hold your breath while traversing the long passageways was not forthcoming. Wisely. Because, based on the infallible and never yet rebutted premise of school life – someone always take it too far - we’d be standing round asphyxiated young people, everyone too scared to touch them to aid resuscitation and certainly not prepared to give mouth to mouth!

