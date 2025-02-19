The following is an excerpt from a forthcoming novel (filled with realities) called ‘A Teacher During Covid’. It is based on the experiences of a secondary school teacher from 2020 to 2022. None of the extracts are in chronological order.

A Teacher During Covid

How many votes would an openly eugenicist party win?

I was delivering leaflets to the general public at one of the Covid-something protests in Glasgow. It was George Square again. The same speakers, more or less, filled the air with their voices decrying the globalist world order, again. By this point, I had heard it all before. Many times. Apart from a few hundred, maybe a thousand, listeners, who stood at the stage quietly attentive, the bodies crossing and lazing in the square were not interested. Mainly disaffected shoppers, they reclined on the many benches set around the red tarmacked area, or sat, knees high on the low stone curbing that held the raised grass, and not a few sat at the foot of the stepped bottoms of the plinths of the statues. Their milky white skin bleached in the early afternoon sun.

Two men sat on a bench in the square some distance from where the speakers made their addresses. It was quiet enough for me to speak with them. I was handing leaflets to every person on the benches. Most of them were bored enough to take one. I handed one two each of them. Both men, one was a young one and the other an old one, gave me their bold views. The brainless youngster told me he ‘loved vaccines’ and was put out when I suggested another aspect should be considered. As I explained the possibility of worldwide depopulation, the wind left his sails and his bravado noticeably lessened. He was struck by the thought and seemed worried. ‘Is there anywhere I can find out about this kind of stuff?’ he asked.

‘It’s all over the internet,’ I said, ‘But you might try Infowars. It’s usually covering it.’

He whipped out his mobile phone and asked me for the site again. I spelled it out for him and he started to search for it, and, as far as I could tell, started to read the articles. However, by that time the other man had interrupted me.

‘Whit’s that ye say, son,’ he said.

I turned to him. ‘I said, “That some say the vaccines are part of a depopulation programme”’.

He looked thoughtfully at these words. ‘Ay,’ He paused. He was an old, ashen faced Glaswegian, flat-capped, his rough, lined skin and nicotine-stained fingers providing clues to his affiliation with the working classes. He sat there, thinking. I was about to start supplying reasons when he interjected with a conclusive finality, heavy with irrefutability, that ‘there are too many people in the world, that’s a fact’. Silence. No moral outrage. He, almost singly of all the many to whom I proposed this thesis, believed me with no reservation. He was not opposed to a winnowing of numbers. His words sagged with such a depth of resigned fatalism it made me think he would not object to being one of those peremptorily culled.

Never have I heard more opinions or proposals more in keeping with the eugenicist project than in the privacy of a teaching staffroom. I throw a blanket over this horrific claim, caveating this assertion with a context: generally, all these statements were announced post stressful and frustrating encounters with difficult classes or pupils. ‘I would eject a couple of pupils from that class and blowtorch the rest,’ said one embittered pedagogue, struggling with classroom discipline.

As a supply teacher, I was making myself a cup of tea beside another English teacher in the staffroom, when another teacher burst in shaking his head to the point it might fall off.

‘Why?’ he said agonised, ‘Why, why do some parents have kids? I mean those specific kids.’

The other teacher nodded a grumbling approval.

‘Why? What is the point of some of these kids?’ he questioned rhetorically, bewildered.

The other colleague nodded sympathetically.

‘Do you think they know, the parents?’ continued the exasperated educationalist. ‘Do you think they look at them and say to themselves, “I’ve really fucked up here. I really have.”’

‘I think they do,’ said his colleague, commiserating with him. ‘I think they know.’

‘There must be so much regret. So much regret. But that’s it. You’re stuck with it. Stuck with it the rest of your life, thinking, “Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuccccckkkkkkkkk”.’

‘Yup,’ said his compassionate colleague. ‘I’m sure they say to themselves, “I should have had a blowjob that night”.’

I have heard many ‘Nazi’ attitudes in the chairs of a staffroom or in a base. I have witnessed many emotional denouncements of how ‘disgusting’ certain pupils are, or vile, or pathetic. I’m sure there is a measure of real feeling in a handful of these, at times. The rest are transient. Expressions of frustration and despair rather than any genuine commitment to a eugenicist cause. Yet, what I would acknowledge in place of incipient genocidal views regarding offending pupils, is a deep, extensive class bias reinforced by distinction in manners, opinions and an assumed contempt for students’ abilities and views, sometimes cloaked by a condescending and debilitating pity for ‘poor souls’.

If pupils are so genuinely important to teachers, why did none of them bother to stand-up for them during Covid?

Sometimes there are genuine Nazis in the staffroom. My friend Dowell was a long-serving English teacher at a school where I ended-up doing supply for a time. One afternoon, after the regular Friday afternoon five a side football, he told a group of us in the pub – Dowell was the best storyteller I met in teaching, surpassing even Will himself - about a Polish teacher. This Polack taught English, and had a little side business selling the teas, coffees and biscuits in the staffroom, which can be quite profitable – Margaret who for years did the same at … made about £25 to £30 a day Monday to Thursday then took in a nice £40 plus at Friday’s full staff breaktime meetings when the headteacher addressed the staff. Tax free. And nearly all profit since it was fifty pence a cup: the tea bags were two pennies and her hot water was free.

This Polish teacher, after years of teaching and profiteering, neared retirement and wanted to ensure his change of status was accompanied by a sufficient level of revenue to replace the loss of a full-time job and the side hustle. He had been a combatant in the Second World War and decided to write to the War Office as no dispatch of intelligence on a pension for his time served had been forthcoming as he neared superannuation.

One day, as the Pole’s departure loomed, he stood at his regular staffroom stall, reddened faced and bitterly denouncing the British Government to his customers and anyone else who would listen. While he listed the charges against Herr Majesty’s Government, to impatient teachers who only wanted a quick tea before returning to their own battlefields and cared about little anything else, Dowell, arriving late, interrupted him in mid-rant to gather the details on the cause of his extraordinary fulminations.

In a thick Polish accent, distorted with fury, he told Dowell his application for a war pension had been denied. Expressing his sympathy to the spurned veteran, Dowell asked what they had said for an excuse. Bristling with resentment, hardly able to speak for phlem, the Pole told him that the War Office had written back with the following words, that they ‘do not give pensions to nationals of non-British countries or their dependencies that fought in the war…’. The Pole paused to breathe, permitting his asperity to regain its vehemence and then resumed his virulence, ‘…and since you were a combatant on the German side, we are further disinclined to grant this request’. At this revelatory denouement, he looked at his audience expectantly awaiting their supportive calls of outrage or lachrymose condolences at his maltreatment, but they simple stared at him open mouthed.

Eugenics for the People, of the People, by the People. Underwritten by collective narcissism. Yet the globalists, the corporatists, the fascists, the unhinged environmentalists, the eugenicists, the neo-feudalists and all those who point to the shortcomings of contemporary civilisation and its inhabitants are always blind to the unnecessary and unimaginably cruel sufferings inflicted on the People throughout millennia, and, it hardly needs to be said, have no imaginative empathy for it…

…

