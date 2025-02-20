The following is an excerpt from a forthcoming novel (filled with realities) called ‘A Teacher During Covid’. It is based on the experiences of a secondary school teacher from 2020 to 2022. None of the extracts are in chronological order.

Before the excerpt, let’s not forget what Covid did. It destroyed lives. Let’s not forget and in aid of that, Common Knowledge are holding an inquiry, The Scottish People’s Inquiry. The first of its type in history. Hear world class experts, victims and survivors on the 22nd February, in Edinburgh. All day, tea, coffee and lunch included. Join us in making history. Ticket here.

A Teacher During Covid

Leith farmers’ market re-opens after lockdown. I visit believing that it is a loosening of restrictions.

In high-spirits, at variance with the weather, my mind bubbling with optimistic trajectories, so different from the resigned gloom of the previous three months! I parked near the market and walked towards it with my five-year-old bag-for-life. To my bemusement, there was a queue on the pavement outside the market, leading perpendicularly from a mid-point of the cobble stoned square to several yards distance along the frontage of the Custom House building. What? Why is there a queue? I walked closer. Wait! Why is there an entrance? What had been an open space, accessible from all sides, was now cordoned off. A very long rope was tied to the bollards that stood around the perimeter of the square. People were only admitted through a small gap between two of the posts where the rope cordon was interrupted. Here there was a hand sanitizer strapped to a wooden pole on a flat square base and stood alongside it, and an older, bald man in black, checking and approving access.

I dutifully joined the queue under the grey skies and light Edinburgh drizzle, confused and wondering what I would do. Another confrontation! ‘But…but this is an open space in the fresh air!’ I thought helplessly. Looking back, it was probably at this point, with the wonderful products and the ethos of local, healthy food under threat, that I finally broke with the fear and foolishness and the fools of the Covid era. Before this, I had looked for a rapprochement, an understanding, a safe space to reason in. No more. I shuffled forward with the others as person by person, the man in black granting their petition to enter. It was a fast moving line. I was quickly at the front of the queue.

‘Can you sanitise your hands, please?’ said the black clothed man politely smiling at me.

‘I don’t sanitise,’ I snapped resentfully. I paused and looked at him closely. A cramped interior could be perceived in those dark insouciant pupils. ‘Can I ask you why we are having to queue for an open-air market?’ I demanded.

‘The council have designated these open markets as supermarkets, so they are subject to the same laws,’ he said genially enough, unruffled by my tone. His front-facing role had conditioned him to handling obstreperous, ill-tempered, obnoxious ‘twats’ like me. He knew that non-reaction to the first strike was judicious policy and consequent returns of polite, informative points would have me stunned, toothless, and throwing in the towel, even if I never officially conceded. My petty withdrawal would be the admission of defeat. But he had misjudged his reach and the setting of my jaw.

Normally, I am sympathetic to the Jobsworths populating society in their millions: I am one after all. Most people need to work, the system needs to work, why vent your frustration on a poor man or woman who is just a functioning piece in a machinery far bigger than them. But now, when the world had gone mad, this sort of generosity was counterproductive. Everyone had to be accountable. A system is not just an abstract entity removed from humanity. It is people. Irrespective of who tells who what, I was adamant henceforth that the words that come out of an individual’s mouth are their responsibility in respect of truth and actions.

‘That’s a load of rubbish,’ I said, unable to hide a spicing of contempt in my words. ‘You’re telling me that this open-air market is the same as a supermarket that has a wall and roofs? The same as an enclosed space?’ I said this with a deliberate, almost punch drunk, slowness that could be taken as insult but I was hoping would make him see how ridiculous what he had said was and also threw a couple of questioning jabs to soften him up, if there was to be another round.

I had unconsciously stepped forward and was now in the market ring standing across from him, while he stood facing me with a stall set-up behind his back. It was a staredown.

‘The council have said that these markets are to be treated as supermarkets,’ his tone had hardened and the quality had switched from the disembodied, toneless perfunctory one to a harsher harmonic, an edgy undercurrent, as he realised I was not so obliging or friendly as the others dutifully waiting, nodding like grateful dogs with their ‘thank yous’ as he allowed their admission. He threw out these claims, but they did not land. I was prepared to block and return a few more enquiring hooks of my own.

‘That is nonsense. Some supervisor has told you that and you’ve believed them,’ I delivered this counter with a haughty contempt, adding a sickly-sweet condescension, poured like syrup thickly over the second person pronoun. It wasn’t nice. It must have infuriated him.

It did. The personalised aspect of my response and its stooping below the belt to mock his intellect and emotional maturity had bruised his feelings. He wobbled, hurt. He looked at me afresh, with more attention, scouting my capability, and assessing his own tactics.

‘That’s the law. It’s mandated,’ he said with an angry finality, attempting a knock-out blow. He had withdrawn the friendly persona he’d been playing up till now. The mask had slipped. He now hoped to disorientate and daze me by invoking the loaded glove of mandated authority.

‘Mandates aren’t law. They don’t mean anything,’ I said supremely confident. ‘They’re used to trick people into thinking that a command is law. Anyone can mandate. It’s meaningless.’ He reeled at this unexpected counter. I saw a flurry of confused thoughts flash behind the eyes. Another couple of crosses. ‘They have not passed a law to turn an open-air market into the same classification as a supermarket. That requires an Act of Parliament at Westminster, or a bill passed by the Scottish Parliament. Unless you know of such a law passed? If so, what was it called? Your manager should have informed you, if so, shouldn’t they?’

The combination of points plainly had him on the back foot as his face could not hide his starred confusion. He was reeling. Staggered thoughts performed a dazed pirouette across the canvas of his mind. I imagine his brain affirmed the legal processes I described yet the instructions issued by the council lacked this legitimacy. He was flummoxed. His opponent could not be right; but his own corner could not be correct either. I was cutting down his mental space, backing him onto the ropes.

He stood there silently for a moment. The premises and repugnant conclusions of my argument he rejected vehemently. He saw an impending defeat and fearing flailing on the mat, humiliatingly flat out, he took drastic action. He stepped out of the ring. Had he given-up? He eyed me leerily, his gaze scanned me from top to toe, sizing me up, very unfavourably. It was a rabbit punch. He changed the arena altogether, one more favourable to exaction by his cerebral compass, and his character.

‘You’re standing within six feet of me,’ he observed acidly, marshalling an exaggerated concern doctored with an offended, contemptuous tone. ‘Do you mind stepping back?’ he said, puffing his chest with piety, each word caustically mouthed, a lurking threat veiled behind the request, empowered by the prerogative laid down by Edinburgh Council, clearly decided by him, on no solid basis, to be valid and enforceable.

Vexed by his shift of approach and his clumsy attempt to win this contest with a blow delivered by an instrument, with my back turned, I responded with as much authority as twenty years of teaching had bestowed upon me. I drew myself up also to face my adversary.

‘No! You’re standing within six feet of me. You should stand back!’ I said forcefully. ‘On you go then!’ I indicated the direction of his retreat with a commanding flick of my head.

Immediately, instinctively, like a powerful, positively charged metallic object suddenly meeting its equal in material, electrified magnitude and ionisation, compelled by Repulsion, he shot backwards…into the stall behind him. Knocking it over. He lost his balance too and fell stiffly backwards, his weight on the top triggering the dissolution of the canopy’s frame. Amidst the collapsing folding table, the canopy sunken in the middle as its supports fell over, he flailed helplessly in a fiery impotent rage, trying to recover his standing, but only succeeding in falling further backwards into the debris of the stall. Victory on a technicality!

I turned on my heel disdainfully, internally elated, and headed off in the direction of my favourite stalls. As I did so, and as my rival struggled to regain his footing on the wet, slippery cobbles, I heard the words, hissed at me, and spoken just-loud-enough to be audible, ‘Asshole!’

I smiled.

Few things during Covid gave me as much satisfaction as that simple exchange. I may not win the supermarket with its trialled tyrannical traffic system, but Leith Market was mine again and I never had to argue my way into it for the rest of the ‘pandemic’.

