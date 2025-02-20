The following is an excerpt from a forthcoming novel (filled with realities) called ‘A Teacher During Covid’. It is based on the experiences of a secondary school teacher from 2020 to 2022. None of the extracts are in chronological order.

A Teacher During Covid

The resistance starts to gain public momentum.

A social media personality, Clif High, beloved of nether world of conspiracy theorists and those highly intelligent beyond the curve, had made a prediction that previous November, that there would be an event that raised the spirits of those opposed to lockdowns and the vaccine programme. Clif High used a system of data analysis of linguistics, scraped from the world wide web, because that is where the world comes to communicate. I won’t claim to understand it all. It is premised on the highly suppositious belief that human beings predict the future unconsciously, and signals about this future leak unintentionally through language. This language can be given a weighting and a numerical value and from there significant ‘manifestations in the timeline’ can be interpreted.

He is not the only person to do this. A very successful economist called Martin Armstrong has a computer programme which claims to do something similar. These are the ones acting openly. As always, if there’s a chance of any kind of edge in economic or political affairs, there is little question that ‘black’ projects would be investigating the efficacy of such approaches. We know that the Soviets were looking at this after the Second World War. Unsurprisingly, Hitler and the Nazis had been researching it too.

I was sceptical about this prediction. (The ill-willed accuse conspiracy theorists of being paranoia, but they make a mistake – as usual. That’s the paranoid they are talking about. The genuine conspiracy theorist is, in fact, extremely sceptical. So sceptical indeed, that they even question the sugar dense, nutrition light fare the mainstream media tries to feed us!) However, it must be said, Clif High has been unerringly accurate on more than one occasion. He’s been wrong too, something that a few of his most passionate adherents forget, but, on balance, having listened to him for a few years, I would say he is hitting a 60% average, with the other 40% somewhere in the ballpark. As it happened, he was half-way right: there were two global events that struck a near-mortal blow to the sleek, pristine, unblemished façade of the tyranny being imposed.

Novak Djokovic was probably the least loved of the top three tennis players that had dominated tennis for around fifteen years. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic were so pre-eminent in the world of tennis that only a couple of players had won grand slams apart from them over the past ten years, one of them was Scotland’s Andy Murray. All three of them were at one time or another the record holder for the number of ‘slams’ won, the most important tennis prizes. Each would go on a winning run, and consequently exchange places as the ‘greatest’ with one of the other. All had a claim to be the greatest player ever to play the game.

Admired though Djokovic was, he was never the crowd favourite in the way Nadal and Federer were. He was too much his own man. He was the most humorous of the three, but not as dashing as Federer or as fiery a Latin as Nadal, traits that tennis fans could be seduced by. He was Serbian too. We’d years of conditioning to think them suspect, along with the Russians, by the state-sanctioned propagandists. Nonetheless, in spite of a grudging admiration from the masses, his stance on vaccines was to give him the love, adoration and loyalty of hundreds of millions who were ‘vaccine-hesitant’ and did not care about tennis. Single-handedly, he publicly broke the stigma on the reluctance to take the vaccine to any fair-minded person.

To compete in the Australian Open, he had to enter the prison house that Australia had now become. Literally, they had camps for those testing positive for Covid. The infectious would broadcast little clips of their lives on social media. They lived in little huts with balconies where they could sit in the sunshine, but only with a mask on. If they removed it, then a team of medical professionals would appear in hazmat suits to enforce quarantine more forcefully. They had to reside there for two weeks until they were ‘negative’ once more. The contagion of tyranny extended to wild demands from cocaine-sniffing governors of the different states for mandatory vaccination. The sceptical wondered how camps were built so quickly and how these protocols had been put in place with so little resistance from the political class?

Australian was a bio-tech, authoritarian state. This is what Djokovic was entering. A medical dictatorship. He could have avoided it and faked an injury. The authorities decreed that all players must be vaccinated. Djokovic stated publicly that he was not going to take the vaccine. It was his choice and he was going to do what was right for his body.

He was a global superstar. Not easy to bully. Australia decided to speak to him. He arrived in the country and met with the immigration services. After negotiations, and a lot of back and forth, it seemed Djokovic would be allowed to enter. His private plane landed in Australia, only for him to be taken into custody.

While the controversy was at its height, Nadal disgracefully urged all players to take the vaccine. The other of the Big Three, Federer, refused to reveal his vaccination status at first, but then announced he was vaccinated. Abandoning the post of decency in doing so. We ‘Anti-vaxxers’ waited in trepidation, were we about to witness another public crushing of a dissonant voice? We had seen it so often. A bold proclamation, a retreat, an apology, an explanation and then urging people to ‘take the vaccine’. Noel Gallagher, musician…a supposed rebel…being a case in point.

After hours and hours, it became apparent that Djokovic would not be allowed to compete in the Open unless he took the vaccine. He did not buckle. Australia sent him home, in front of the world’s media. Days and days had been spent discussing this. The Vaccinators were not able to kill the topic quick enough. People were having to think about the subject of vaccines. All the denunciations of Djokovic sounded petty, overblown and stale. They were not landing with the public. A devastating blow to the narrative. His body, his choice.

Only Djokovic had held fast. Hard to do on a personal level, since if he won the Australian Open, he was the winner of the most Grand Slams in history. Immortality was at stake. This was Djokovic’s tournament too, the one he usually triumphed in. It was a doubly hard one to miss. But he did. And he was quite clear why he did: he did it in the name of medical freedom. He would decide what he put in his body. Not the tennis authorities, not sporting bodies, not the Australian government, the global pharma-complex or even public opinion, he alone would make that decision.

Let’s not forget the world we live in. Djokovic could have been bought off with an unimaginable sum. I’m sure a hundred million dollars would be worth it to the global-pharma-complex. He could have just said he’d taken it and had his short at glory. He was at his peak, the best player in the world, I’m sure he’d have done it. But Djokovic didn’t. And in so doing, he became the greatest man to play tennis.

It was a stunningly brave stance, and it gave hope to millions, myself included. The pro-vaccine party had everyone on their side, nearly. They had all the pop stars, the movie stars, the rock n’ rollers, the pretend rebels of culture, which included the previous three categories, as well as all the media and all the politicians. (The detestable ‘Pfizer Chiefs’, once known as the Kaiser Chiefs were fairly typical of their pop star peers: ‘Have you all had the vaccine yet?’ the loathsome frontman shouts to an audience during a concert. ‘Yyyyyyeeeeeesssssss’, the crowd cheer back like lemmings. Disgusting. Sad.)

Yet Djokovic’s refusal to be bullied was a standout moment – millions of ordinary people had a champion. He might not be willing to lead a crusade. It was not necessary; quietly, understatedly, he had simply declined. It gave an additional validation to those people who cared about their bodies to do the same. It was, if not quite a turning point, then a few degrees of inflection away from the trajectory towards a bio-tech feudalism that threatened to dominate our lives for time without foreseeable end.

The second cause of an uplift in spirits was the Canadian truckers. They mounted an incredible resistance to the Canadian government’s stated purpose to vaccinate them. In defiance at vaccine mandates to continue to work, they began a convoy to Ottawa, the country’s capital. Driving one brightly coloured truck after another along the black roads that cut through the Canadian snow for hundreds of mile, they were a crusade. As this caravan of freedom rolled across the white covered plains of the usually deserted Canadian tundra, incredibly, amazingly, joyously, Canadians in their thousands came out to cheer them on. As they passed through their small towns, and not only small towns, as they passed under bridges, railway junctions, fast-food outlets, Canadian families gathered in their hundreds, holding placards and the Maple flag to show their support. Many children held signs, jumping up and down, and smiling. The placards read ‘Thank You Truckers’ or had ‘Truckers’ with a love heart underneath. The heart leapt at such a display of solidarity and love for freedom.

The convoy was huge, some people even said thousands of trucks, and they did not all go to Vancouver; they went to the Canadian-US border too, intending to cross and smash the vaccine-blockade: no vaccine, no passage, had been the mandate. They were going to roll right over it.

It was impossible not to be moved or to permit defeatism to strangle inspiration. The truckers drove on and on, through snows, fogs and threats, to cheering, crying and grateful crowds of a hidden minority that shared their spirit.

They arrived in Ottawa as a wall of sound, horns blaring like some eerie adumbration of the trumpets of Revelation. The prime minister of the country had already fled, the insipid and cowardly Justin Trudeau. This was the character of the New World Order, weak people who had had it all their own way for too long and vanished at the first sign of danger. He did appear somewhere, a slightly fatter version of himself, calling for people’s rights and that order be restored. Clown in a Clown World.

The truckers took over the capital. They were joined by thousands more who showed their opposition to the mandates. Residents grumbled. They didn’t like the noise. It was ‘fascist’. Local politicians called for ‘rights’ and tried to portray themselves as saviours. To the conforming, comfort-addicted public, so undeserving of freedom and so lacking in courage, the truckers were hooligans. The truckers were not for moving.

After a long stand-off over weeks, the police moved in, and broke-up the protest, impounding trucks, removing livelihoods, freezing bank accounts and stealing donations. Despite support from those like Dr Roger Hodgkinson, one of the first doctors to speak out against the Covid Hoax, the protest was over. It had probably been badly advised in some respects, probably infiltrated and it was rent apart by the pressures applied. Nonetheless, as much as World Economic Forum Chair Klaus Schwabb would congratulate Trudeau on his ‘loyalty’, it was clear his boy was a coward. They all were. They only got away with it because…so are most others.

The glorious Trucker protest was over, but for me this was the point when stopping the march of dystopia became a real possibility. They drove a truck over the pretences to domination of the Global Oligarchy. Even today, when I think of it, tears come to my eyes. Let every brave heart of the present day and the future hereafter salute those truckers as kindred souls. Let their courage never be forgotten. Because if freedom survives on this planet, then, when it was more gravely in danger than ever before, when the weapons existed to permanently remove it, the Truckers rose up to defend freedom, and inspired the world that they could do the same. It was not the success of a collapsed government or a revolution that was required in this instance; a mass protest unifying the sentiments of all freedom-loving individuals everywhere was enough, and, to my mind, they did the greatest protest of my lifetime.

