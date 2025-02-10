The following is an excerpt from a forthcoming novel (filled with realities) called ‘A Teacher During Covid’. It is based on the experiences of a secondary school teacher from 2020 to 2022. None of the extracts are in chronological order.

Before the excerpt, let’s not forget what Covid did. It destroyed lives. Let’s not forget and in aid of that, Common Knowledge are holding an inquiry, The Scottish People’s Inquiry. The first of its type in history. Hear world class experts, victims and survivors on the 22nd February, in Edinburgh. All day, tea, coffee and lunch included. Join us in making history. Ticket here.

A Teacher During Covid

During the first three weeks of the lockdown of 2020, obedience to the mandates was absolute. People were frightened, but why did compliance go beyond what was requested or necessary?

“The general attitude of servility had, thanks to modern methods of propaganda, increased to unbelievable proportions, and one ought boldly to face the fact that from the very moment when the news of mobilization came hurtling through the loud-speakers no opposition could be looked for from any quarter.”

– Stefan Zweig, Beware of Pity

“The streets lay deathly quiet in the bright sunshine as I cycled around the old distilleries and converted warehouses of Leith Shore. There was not one single soul to be seen. No joggers, no walkers, no one. They pavements and roads had been cleared of people and all that remained were mute buildings, bright light gleaming from the frames of darkened windows, all shut, and the parked, silent cars. The situation was made eerier by the absence of men and women to be seen standing forlornly at the windows, mourning the loss of a beautiful day, or for those lucky enough to have them, out sitting on balconies, of which there are many in Leith, enjoying some fresh air and sunshine. There was no sign of anyone. It was as if the entire population of north Edinburgh, from Granton to the Shore, had been evacuated, or died.

As I slowly pedalled along the deserted roads, I told myself I was living out a scene from a movie, like 28 Days Later. I was the last person alive on Earth. Everyone was dead except me and all the fantasies that people in this position had was realisable – I could go to the local bar and sample all their drinks. Or trash it. Throwing glasses of whiskey at walls. Not that I was a drinker. I could do a Supermarket Sweep at the local supermarket, race around the aisles scooping the goods into my trolley, competing against my own timings. I could break into people’s homes, find interesting objects, watch DVDs on their large screen TVs and help myself to what was in their cupboards. Inhibitions could be shed like an old jacket.

However, unlike many of the characters in films who find themselves faced with absolute freedom to roam unaccompanied and unmolested, indulge these dreams and only become disheartened after exhausting them. I’d be bored before I even began. The apocalypse was boring. So were my fantasies. They’d been acted out a thousand times before. Nothing was new.

Today, as the subject of our absolute obedience becomes more questionable, some people will, for whatever reason, tell themselves, and others, that they broke lockdown rules; that they never believed the entire fraud from the beginning, and maybe they didn’t. They’ll want to re-write history. To feel better about themselves, as more truth leaks out. And they’ll start a new lie. But that first week, I never saw a single person either at their windows or walking on the streets during my extensive daily cycles which took in several miles. Not a single person. Just empty streets and the dark windows of silent flats reflecting the sunlight and blue skies.

There must have been some dog walkers who exercised their canines – furtively, in the early morning and late at night – and I’m sure that if I had gone to the supermarkets, a few stragglers of civilisation would be there: the disorganised who couldn’t even do a lockdown properly or the defiant. It would have only been a single errant here or there, nothing more. An entire population had locked themselves away as per instruction.

People weren’t scared; they were terrified. Too frightened to go to a window and look out. To see another human face. To step outside, in case they caught the deadly Covid…Was it that? Or was it something else? No one thought Covid could be transmitted through walls or windows. People were perfectly free to open a window and sit at it. Media hysteria had not yet claimed near-mystical qualities for this virus. But. It was a world upside down. A change and suddenly the thin membrane of human reason tears, and what comes through the tear? All the nightmares of history. And history not yet written. Was it fear of being reported that kept people away from their own windows and balconies? Fear of their neighbour? Anything could be happening. An inverted world. Did people suspect there was something more than a virus to this? Did they sense that something was not right? What did they think was really happening?

As part of my daily housekeeping, I had to enter a series of buildings’ hallways to access flats. I hauled my bike up the outside steps of each block. Clumsily, awkwardly and noisily, I’d push open the entrance door. In I would go. Despite my caution, I could never avoid clattering and thumping the entrance doors with my bike. Shattering the palled silence. At the bottom of the stairwell, I left my bike. Chained-up. I climbed the steps, past numerous flats. Every thud of my step, every creak of the flooring or echo on the stone steps seemed amplified by a thousand times. In all the buildings I visited, only my footfall was audible. Not a single sound escaped the doors of any of those separate dwellings. No radio, no TV, no people. Not even the dog made a noise.

I wondered if they heard me? How could they not? An enveloping deathly silence was everywhere. The disruption I caused as I entered. The rhythmic, metronomic steps. My self-conscious heavy tread on stairs and landings. I imagined the inhabitants. Was each sound portentous and terror-inspiring to the imprisoned householders? Heavy and ominous with possibilities of transmission and infection? Did the timid, wane domiciles quake behind those doors, alert to the disorder of quietude? Ears cupped and listening, with an intensity born of desperate anxiety. The graduated loudness of my steps signalled my ever-increasing proximity. They hoped and prayed that I would not press their bell, for fear of a lethal engagement on their very front step. A risk of infection…or another thing? Did they breathe easier and loosen their grip on whatever commonplace item they had grabbed for intentions as yet unclear to their conscious mind as the press of my step faded on my departure?

In those hysterical, unbalanced yet gravely silent days, fear had entwined the populace so tightly, their reactions were not fully foreseeable. If anyone heard me approach too closely to their front door, and screamed at me from behind the unopened door or they rushed to the entrance of their flat to drive me away with warnings of physical harm, I would not have been surprised. It felt distant, but possible. There was a strangeness in the air, undiluted by a single noise.

More than likely, those indoors would not emerge, and continue the strategy adopted: that if the senses do not register something then it cannot be happening. Ignore the noise. Pay no attention to the tight band of pressure circling their crown. Avoid. Avoid. Avoid. No big questions. No curiosity. Stay safe. Stay mentally integrated. Do not think that this is the first step into a police state. Do not think that the noise is an official of government checking on you. Coming to register you. To… All the things you’ve done and not done.

It really felt like a mass deportation had occurred. Of the type I’d read about during the Stalinist period in the Soviet Union. People were just gone. The ones left behind were scared they’d be next. Scared to the extent that they dare not peep out a window. Society simply vanished behind millions of closed doors.

One of the remarkable features of mass arrests in the Soviet Union is the lack of fight in the arrested. Time and time again, the secret police were untroubled isolating and removing the individual marked for detention. Of course, this might be carried out by a great show of force, but usually it was performed quietly, unobtrusively, causing hardly a ripple in the still waters of daily life. They might use an attractive woman, approaching a man as an old friend, and asking him if he remembered her from school. It might be a cheerful, friendly chap making the same claim, of having worked with him, or knowing his father. The victim would then be inveigled to a train station cafe for a tea or a back alley, somewhere unseen by others where the arrest was made, and the suspect was bundled into the back of a truck. If they were very important, a party official or high up in one of the institutes, it would be a black maria car. They would never be seen or heard of by their families for years and often not ever again. Everyone knew it was happening. No one resisted.

The arrested and their passive acceptance testifies to a terrible truth. The secret, unbearable guilt that lies hidden at the centre of our lives. The detainee, at first, may ask, ‘A mistake! Me? What for?’ It is a question repeated a million times and never answered by the arresting officers. As no consummation is forthcoming, it is subsequently answered by the Accused themselves. Their defensiveness in the situation, their self-justifications, their protests, but, yes, that is exactly how the guilty talk. They scratch their heads. They have always loved their parents, but they’re a devilish human being and the accusations are too many to count. The cruelty to a friend. The affair. The cowardice. The manipulations. Their exclusion and rejection are because they did something wrong, the magistrate that sits within ultimately concludes. The newly arrived captive was often left by themselves in solitary confinement for days and told nothing. When the inquisition began, they confessed it all in minutes.

Given the monstrous guilt that lay like another dimension behind the veil of appearances, in Covid Times, had these ill-born souls chosen to hide in fear and trembling, behind their fastened front doors, lest they be called to account and be placed in whichever circle was most fitting to their sinful past. The silence spoke an unspeakable guilt. Were they all waiting to be punished? Hoping to escape? Were they determined to be deplorable until the very last moment?”

https://commonknowledgeevents.telltix.com/events/commonknowledgeevents/1481010