The following is an excerpt from a forthcoming novel (filled with realities) called ‘A Teacher During Covid’. It is based on the experiences of a secondary school teacher from 2020 to 2022. None of the extracts are in chronological order.

Before the excerpt, let’s not forget what Covid did. It destroyed lives. Let’s not forget and in aid of that, Common Knowledge are holding an inquiry, The Scottish People’s Inquiry. The first of its type in history. Hear world class experts, victims and survivors on the 22nd February, in Edinburgh. All day, tea, coffee and lunch included. Join us in making history. Ticket here.

A Teacher During Covid

Lockdown was separated into two categories of experience. There was those who had a thoroughly good time and there were those for whom the direction of life took a vertical decline. This extract begins after having met a former colleague at Portobello beach.

“I met a few other colleagues too. Some friends also ran into their own teacher friends. It was interesting to hear how educators spent their time in lockdown. The union endlessly protested the strain put upon my colleagues – I received many congratulatory emails from the EIS complimenting us ‘on doing our bit under unprecedented conditions’, as if we were living through the Blitz, alongside ubiquitous warnings to ‘stay safe’ – and the Scottish Government lauded pedagogues for their heroic efforts. However, the teachers I knew of, or heard tell about, all quietly admitted in one way or another – sometimes laughingly - that they were doing next to nothing. One PE teacher spent her days going for coffee followed by a pleasant stroll along Portobello beach in the fine weather. What else was there to do? Physical Education is a very difficult subject to transfer online, as is Home Economics, Art, Technical or any other hands-on class.

In Covid Times, the era of the Absurd, I am sure that somewhere some PE zealot tried to continue with his classes, energetically demonstrating his star jumps and barking shouts of encouragement to a series of blank tiles on his laptop, assuming a mirrored compliance on his classes’ behalf. Meanwhile, his worldly-wise, unideological pupils laconically lay in bed or sagged in their beanie bags smiling ironically and watching ‘Sir’ make a tit of himself. Few other PE teachers would bother to do likewise. Exercises set for classes would be on You Tube videos shared on Teams along with assignments that would never be done.

Once other teachers got a sense that their colleagues were doing nothing, the few who guilt and habit persuaded to continue familiar working patterns, started cutting back too. ‘Why should they get away with it!’ these others complained, accompanied with the bitter, long-stewed resentment that only exists between equals. (Many teachers complain incessantly about management, yet save their most venomous, deep-seated, personal invective for colleagues on the same level who they think are, somehow, getting away with ‘it’: a free period, a lighter timetable, an easier class, a day out at a meeting…’Who do they think they are?’ - the common accusation.)

One teacher friend had spent the three months of her impromptu holiday baking. On a visit to her home, a couple of weeks before school returned, I opined facetiously to her that work was an inconvenience but ‘I suppose it’s what we’re paid for’. Annoyed, she instantly shot back at me passionately, her eyes ablaze and her face a broiled red, that ‘It is an encumbrance!’. Her voice strained to hold the high pitch notes of indignation that conveyed her true sentiments about going back to work.

Three months’ off, compounded by summer holidays, had made a significant proportion of teachers believe that the job they were paid to do was an unjust infringement on their time. Predominantly middle-class, living in affluent areas, they had neighbours and family members who were civil servants and middle-management in business and who were all working from home, loving their new working arrangements. Teachers felt entitled to the same sort of life.

Teachers were not alone in this. Plenty of folk were having the best time of their adult lives, doing nothing, on a salary. One man I overheard in Tesco speaking to the sales assistant, selling us our bread by the sweat of his brow all through Con-vid, told the poor labourer ebulliently that lockdowns were great: ‘I’m doing no work for 80% of the pay!’ He then paid for his twenty-four pack of Tennent’s Lager and walked out. No doubt he wanted it to continue, forever if possible.

It was a disappointment. Another one to add to the list. I would never claim to be the hardest working, most committed teacher. No, I’d not make the cut…not even in my own school. But there was a bigger issue at stake. Important principles were being compromised. Compromised? They were rotting in full view. Creating a stink. Right n’ wrong was at stake. It was fast becomin’ a stinkin’ world because it lets ev’r one get on wit’ nuthin’, an’ there’s no law an’ order no more. All the bolshie bastards in government didn’t give a toss. It was a horrorshow. It just wasn’t right. All the wonderful things in the world, the satellites and the colour screens, and we were giving it all up for that.

A democracy needs an educated public. A discerning citizen does not just fall from the sky. He or she needs educators to instruct, teach and guide them - ideally, in line with their inclinations. Make them aware, if possible, of a wider world. Teach values. Most of all, what they needed were examples, examples of values, not people of straw, but men and women who showed they could think and act on their values. They needed educators who spoke out on their behalf.

Even if an individual teacher bought into all the fear, all the propaganda, even then, they surely could see with their own eyes that people were not falling down dead. They must know that people were catching Covid and…recovering. All the time it was happening! Like it was an ordinary cold! Some never caught it! They surely knew that. They must know that having the time of your life in a pandemic is odd. Did they not question this dissonance? If not, why not? And if so, what was the result? Why not ask questions? Why not act on your conclusions?

Surely, they must know that, curiously, the media, unrestricted on this point for some reason, published unexpurgated statistics that flatly contradicted their other hyper-ventilating claims about a pandemic: the average age of death from Covid – including the dodgy testing and the deliberate lack of clarification about dying of Covid or with Covid – was eighty-four years old, two years older than the average age of expiration for the population generally which was a meagre eighty two years. Under these circumstances, acquiescing to deprive children of their education was wrong. Enjoying lockdown was…understandable…but still…it was not right, it was just not right, not right. There used to be more dignity.

The teachers I met enjoyed lockdowns with a conscience as clear as the blue skies above. They did not reflect on the portent of a global hoax. Closer to hand, they did not consider children poor or at risk, where the scant provision offered by the council provided little protection from parents more frightened, more deprived and more demented than normal. These were issues connected to school closures which reason and mountains of evidence gave ample foreknowledge of. Yet, no effective measures were in place. Nor was the lack of them ever met by any concerned querying by professional teachers, social workers, care providers or any of their associations. The nation was the upper and middle classes, and no one wanted their holiday interrupted with vulgar objections about the undermass and their vulnerable brats, the incompetent, hapless parents’ problems or the shadows enlarging on infant brains. The poor can go to hell! Same for democracy!

In the early summer, while I was sitting, sunning myself on a low stone wall in Water Street near the Shore, the surrounds devoid of movement and noise, I met a tradesman doing a bit of work on one of the flats nearby. A connection often existed between anyone ‘brave’ enough to venture outside and another similarly ‘bold’. Little frustrated smiles or nods were exchanged between those who were tentatively trying to re-harmonise the notes of the present with the old normality. This sympathy in enterprise regularly led to a dialogue.

After such a swap of a nod and a half-smile, feeling encouraged, the man approached me and asked what I thought about all this. I told him I thought it was all a big mistake. I was not prepared to condemn it explicitly as a neo-feudalistic project to a stranger, no matter how receptive they might seem. Experience had taught caution about launching into a ferocious denouncement of Covid, although criticising lockdowns to those that braved the outdoors was a fairly safe avenue of conversation.

As a tradesman out working, I figured he was probably fed-up with the restrictions and, more galling, what it was doing to his bank account. I was right. He had work to do, he told me. His customers had work that needed done and the whole thing was being prolonged beyond any reason. I sensed he too was censoring himself. I told him I was a teacher and expressed my feelings concerning school closures. I reeled-off a list of what children were missing and the damage being done to sapling futures. Nothing official had been said at that stage, but I said I doubted if the schools would be open before the summer holidays (it was late May).

He nodded his head slowly in agreement, looking very sombre. He said his wife worked for a council helpline that dealt with child abuse. She had described the volume of incoming calls as ‘an avalanche’ to him. She said that it was ‘off the scale’ and ‘unmanageable’, the worst she’d ever seen. Children were being abused due to spending an unprecedented amount of time with indifferent or dangerous parents and carers. Parents and carers who could not cope with them due to their own psychological weaknesses; or particularly nasty pieces of work who took their disposition to sadism out on those weaker than themselves. It was a nightmare, he said. The care service, which had its own problems with absences due to ‘infections’, could not cope, and Covid made home visits near impossible – an abusive adult could claim a Covid infection in the household and visits would have to be postponed for two weeks, which meant, in practicality, being sent to the bottom of the rising pile of cases. Nothing was being done.

Reports about child abuse had begun to appear early into lockdown. In truth, before it was announced, the talk had started, as a theory, when a few concerned – quickly marginalised - individuals hypothesized this simple argument: if an abusive parent or carer abuses a child to the extent of y in x amount of contact time; then if there is an increase x, contact time, then there will be corollary increase in y, the volume of abuse. This was the logic, and, to no surprise, it turned out the logic was flawless. When the figures started to drip out, they were horrendous: double digit rises in cases in the first few weeks.

Statistics, often damned, damned lies in the Covid era, did provide definite formula for consideration. It is difficult to know definitively how unemployment in a community will raise addiction numbers by any specific percentage, but we know it does raise them. Financially Insecure households will see abuse rise if money becomes tighter. We know this. Perhaps we do not know the degree, yet it will increase. A section of pupils who do not attend school consistently lose out in multiple categories and are more likely to be consumed by the darker angels of their nature, lost permanently to the sombre stratifications of sociological reports. Aware of this, why did social services not strain every sinew to put strategies in place to ameliorate abuse-situations…this went on for months, when an army of under-employed council staff with nothing better to do than go for walks and bake bread were available? A lethal virus? The council were staffing hubs for children of key-workers, why not endangered children?

Oh, yes, no one wanted to push anyone to work during the ‘pandemic’. Too dangerous. The abandonment of unsafe and defenseless children of all ages, from homing with abusers to suspending care to the handicapped, bespoke an extreme poverty of empathy across government and individuals. The meagre capacity of the professional services to imagine the effects of cessation and the attenuated minds that failed to plan or compensate for it, confirm the illness of which these are the symptoms: a limited one dimensionality of being. The shirking, and crucially, the lack of any scruple or quibble about it, corroborates the theory of the impoverishment of modern humanity.

Of course, this was the abuse that was recorded. There was plenty of unseen abuse. Abuse that was being excused because of the novel situation or due to the fact that it happened intermittently. Still, if you ask me, the whole thing was abuse. Little children walking around in face masks was horrifying to me. It looked like training. Rearing children to be silent, quiescent slaves. It pierced my heart and turned my stomach. An abomination from ‘caring’ adults.

Our conversation tailed-off on this melancholy note. He went back to his work. Me, I went back to sitting on the wall, left with my own thoughts.”

