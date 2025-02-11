The following is an excerpt from a forthcoming novel (filled with realities) called ‘A Teacher During Covid’. It is based on the experiences of a secondary school teacher from 2020 to 2022. None of the extracts are in chronological order.

A Teacher During Covid

In the first week of school’s return in 2020 one of the science teachers visited the department to do a cover.

“One of the teachers who had cover in the English department, due to Moira’s absences over fears for her health – not that these fears stopped her over-eating and not exercising, but they did prevent her from coming into work – was Ed from the union. A science teacher. Ed was a nice guy. Albeit when discussing politics, he could, in the midst of a perfectly sensible, urbane dialogue, ejaculate a tenuously connected opinion to the topic under discussion that so violent, so outrageous, so vehement, it was like accompanying Moonlight Sonata with a machine gun…

…‘It looks like they’re building homes over there at the Links,’ [I might say]

‘A new block of flats, is it?’ [might say Ed]

‘Yes, same old rectangular box design though,’ [I might say]

‘Phaw, uninspiring or what?’ [might say Ed]

‘They’ll cost a bit, I bet,’ [I might say]

‘That’s because these fucking capitalist bastards will destroy working people every fucking way they can, coming up from London to fuck this country up and steal the fucking land any way the fuckers can!’ [might say Ed]

[silence]

‘Well…bit cloudy…’ [I might say]

‘Yes, it is a bit. It’s forecast rain later…’

[And so it goes.]

He’d then resume the discussion unperturbed by the thermobaric torching of the emotional landscape on which, until then, pleasant and genial exchange had taken place.

On one occasion, another colleague of mine, looking to cover a class in science, visited his room to enquire where the class was housed. She entered the room to an astonishing sight. On every desk sat one or two Bunsen burner gas jets blazing away. At each desk, on their stools, pupils sat and worked happily scribbling in their jotters, unperturbed by the naked gas flames a few inches from their heads. All the windows were open. Was it an experiment? No. It was cold. He wanted to heat the room, he told my colleague, but he kept the windows open for safety.

Science.

Ed had arrived in the staff base from the ground floor, the location of the Science department, but was a few minutes early for the class he was covering. I had been alone in the communal room. The other English teachers must have had classes or were self-isolating in their rooms for safety reasons. Ed walked straight in. He did have a plastic mask with him, the type put over someone’s face when receiving oxygen from a tank, and he held it over his mouth as he entered, as he strode past me across the central space and after he had halted five feet away from me at the other end of the room (if he changed his position by ninety degrees in relation to me, he could have been up to nine feet away). Observing him, I noticed his plastic mask had a hole where a plastic tube would be attached to deliver the oxygen into the well of the mask, presumably he was used to breathe through. The hole had no filter or means of covering it unless he placed his finger over it, which he didn’t.

‘Hey Ed, how’s it going?’ I asked pleased to see him. ‘This should be good,’ I thought having apprised his earnest demeanour and his props. It was only the second day back, but I was thoroughly bored with the pantomime already. This might offer some amusement. A bit of light teasing with Ed could be fun. I’d have to be careful not to provoke an over-reaction, but if he remains unaware of a couple of my ironic jibes, then where’s the harm?

Ed was a nice guy, however, what the everyday life presentation of self concealed, it did not destroy. Angry blurtings out of the blue was one hazard, but there were other reasons why it was dangerous to raise the periscope of irony too far above the surface waters of amiable chat with Ed. He had a brutally honest and simplistic way of expressing his displeasure if he suspected he was being mocked. The innocence of his expression, its sobriety and its justness made one feel terrible, shrunken, diminutive in moral stature and wracked every nerve with guilt. It was awful. And I was raised Catholic. It was worse than an honest Confession with the curtain pulled back.

He’d reiterate, at a slow-pace in words gutted of feeling, the nature of the so-called ‘verbal assault’ and its impact on him in a detailed, bold factuality, like a policeman testifying in court to some minor disorder by a member of the public who, although generally in good-standing, had allowed high spirits to get the better of him. The Accused had to listen to the constable as he articulated, in front of an elevated and austere judge, sombre and unsmiling ancillary legal officers, surrounded by grave wooden panelling, his own really rather minor breaches of etiquette described, to his now pinking ear, atonally, extensively and ploddingly, in a quite different context to their commission, emphasising the transgressory nature and the questionability of the actor’s character, all to his consternation and humiliation. Ed had that gift.

‘It’s going well. How are you?’ he said, as usual, very polite, very affable, then there’d be the conversational grenade that blew the tone apart, and then, congeniality would return as quickly as opening a pair of curtains.

‘I’m fine,’ I replied. I hesitated. I was keen to initiate a more sceptical approach amongst my colleagues. My lack of a mask had relegated me to ‘non-person’ status with no influence. I was on the lookout for opportunities to push my point of view, try and raise a doubt here or there and attempt to make the case at the ground level. So far, all my efforts were unproductive. I was a highly suspect individual. When I tried to touch the subject, people hit the alarm, and the shutters came down quicker than at bookie’s counter during a robbery. Literally, I saw minds close. ‘Othered’ was an infectious state easily transmissible by listening to my ‘nonsense’.

I didn’t think Ed was a promising candidate for the message, standing there, less than two metres away, withdrawing as far as he could, his plastic mask held over his face, the prematurely white hair that surrounded his bald scalp, and wearing his suit, distinguishing him from other male teachers and indicated he took the job more seriously than his casually dressed associates. With his plastic mask enclosing nose and mouth and pressed tight to the skin with no gaps, he was taking Covid more seriously too. The only opportunity I saw was to have a little fun to dispel my ashen mood.

After a pause, I decided on a frontal assault. I said matter-of-factly, ‘Don’t know what you think about this whole Covid nonsense?’

‘I know!’ he said indignantly. Ed agrees with me?! ‘The government are putting us at risk by having us in here!’ Then added, ‘It’s an outrage.’

I exhaled. For a moment…but as expected, he’d missed the point. However, remarkably, before he started to speak, he had removed the mask he was tightly holding at his face, had then stepped forward, for some peculiar reason, moving to a distance of four feet, made his exclamatory remarks, and, when finished, he stepped back to his original position in the room, covering his face ardently with the holed plastic mask. I looked at him with a perplexity that edged towards ‘stunned’. This was golden. The gods in Mount Olympus themselves would stop in shock before erupting in belly laughs and shriek in delight at this scene. Immediately I panicked. I was frightened that this moment of perfect and pure Absurdity could slip through my fingers like sand. Don’t! Don’t point out the multitude of contradictions! Let’s see if it happens again! Go slow.

There was another decision to be made. ‘Do I take the easy way out and agree with him or do I try to get onto something meaningful?’ I asked myself. ‘I’ve nothing to lose. He’s too far gone. The worst that will happen is he’ll complain about me to others…’. I hesitated. ‘…or officially.’ Ed was an honest guy, usually. But circumstances had changed. A once decent person could turn on you.

‘I don’t mean that. I mean that Covid is nowhere as dangerous as they are making out,’ I said calmly as if correcting a trivial error.

He looked at me. It was not a look of hostility or surprise. I imagine he deduced my position as I sat there without a mask. It was an intense look however, as if a challenge had been thrown down. His face shifted its expression to one taut with focus, his lips compressed into a thin line of concentration and his eyes sought out my own and held their gaze. He could have been an emissary of the Holy See about to correct an errant Cathar.

It would have been more unnerving if he had, through his perceived necessity to hold his mask to his face, not also combined this eminent look with intimations of a TB patient, a smoker who’d give a coal power station chimney a run for its money and an adumbration of the first person to step on Mars. Inwardly, I was smiling.

Ed removed the mask and stepped forward. ‘It’s killing thousands of people every week. Hundreds of people are dying world-wide,’ he said gravely. Done. He stepped back and replaced his mask. I assumed he was keeping interaction short to restrain the viral material being circulated.

‘Thousands of people die every week anyway,’ I said, probably coming off as slightly callous and not helping my argument. ‘They’re just saying they’ve got Covid,’ I said derisively. Ed stared at me blankly. The mask over the lower half of Ed’s face made me imagine my words were so far beyond the pale, he was taking oxygen for the shock. I fought the desire to openly mock.

When he was sure I had finished, the mask came down and he once more stepped forward. ‘This is a once-in-a-century pandemic,’ he stated augustly, ‘By the time this has gone around the world, millions will be dead and…’, he paused ominously, ‘…there’s still the second wave to come.’ Silence. He stepped back and replaced the mask, but he’d forgotten an important point, so he stepped forward again, and removed the mask to supply the addendum, ‘The Spanish Flu was more deadly in the second wave than the first.’ He nodded grimly at me, then he reversed his forward motion and put his mask back on.

I was all-too-familiar with the BBC-Guardian reader talking points by this time: ‘thousands dying every week’, ‘millions more to die’, ‘the deadly second wave of the Spanish Flu’, ‘blah, blah, bah, bah!’. Bored by them in truth. Normally at this point I’d murmur a few pleasantries and look to excuse myself, but I was enjoying watching Ed, the benighted disciple of the Covidians, apply his own unique interpretation of ‘safe and effective’ behaviour, while he tried to make a convert. I wanted to keep the conversation going, despite reasons bouncing off him like spears from a tank.

It was my turn. Novel information I was discovering, due to the ‘pandemic’ encouraging research, might be useful. ‘You know the Spanish Flu wasn’t Spanish?’ I said in the spirit of revelatory curiosities. ‘It probably wasn’t even a flu. It started in an American military base where they had been vaccinating for meni…’

Ed took the mask off and stepped forward. ‘They’re testing a million a week and numbers are rising,’ he said interrupting me. ‘The tests are showing this thing as spreading throughout the population and we have to protect the vulnerable.’

The mask was pressed back on the lower half of the face. Again, he took a step back. He was not angry or annoyed. He stared in a not unfriendly way, patiently waiting on my retort. He wasn’t defensive or insulted. I started to suspect that Ed, unlike many monomaniacal Believers, had spent a little bit of time viewing what the Sceptics had been putting out on social media. Was I missing something? Ed might know something. I no longer reviewed the other side. From early on, the blatant contradictions had damned the entire enterprise for me. I was attacked momentarily by self-doubt, but then…I looked at Ed…masks…a plastic mask with a hole in it…no…the fingers of doubt loosened their grip and fell away.

I rejoined with more vigour like a born-again Christian after a momentary lapse. ‘Can you really test for a virus with a little, shitty piece of plastic? C’mon Ed, you know these things are done in labs, with heavy rubber suits and sealed rooms,’ I said provocatively. I did like Ed, but…how far into nonsense is he prepared to go?

The mask came off once more. He took the step forward again. ‘You can use the test they’ve got. It’s getting results,’ he said. ‘People are getting Covid’. Mask on. Step Back.

…I could relate the rest of the conversation, yet, it would be as tedious to read as it would be to write. Let us just say that we reached a dead end quite quickly. Ed, practically verbatim, espoused the content of the mass media, making them his own. I retorted with what I thought were incisive and disruptive, but ultimately, ineffective truths. Once this parody of infection control had exhausted its initial humour, it was replaced by a listless, spreading resignation. That extended all over me, soaked in, and penetrated deeply into me as the realisation gathered around my sinking frame that the whole Science Department were down there on the ground floor, sequestered in their section of the building, thinking and acting the same as Ed. Wearing their masks. Cordoning off their desks. Following The Science. Frightening. Frightening. The bell went and Ed went off to do his cover. He left me sitting there. The late summer sun was casting its light through the staff base windows.”

