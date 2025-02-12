The following is an excerpt from a forthcoming novel (filled with realities) called ‘A Teacher During Covid’. It is based on the experiences of a secondary school teacher from 2020 to 2022. None of the extracts are in chronological order.

A Teacher During Covid

My mother had been taken into Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary after a fall.

The Royal Infirmary was Edinburgh’s largest and busiest hospital serving thousands of people as routine each day. There was the Western Hospital, near Granton, which was close to Leith, but it was nowhere near the size. The Royal was the primary NHS location in Edinburgh and for the south-east of Scotland, stretching down to the Borders. All in all, if you included specialist operations, treatments and diagnostics, it would be providing medical services to close to a million people.

Hospital visits to the outer rim of Edinburgh were now part of the routine. Several times a week I would drive from school to the Royal. The Infirmary was laid out in a shallow, flat decline at the grassy edges of the city’s boundaries, a series of independent buildings stood spaced out among landscaped and bending roads. From a distance it looked, as you crested the hill on the western approach road and looked down on it spread across the flat land below, like an extended caravan moving across a steppe.

I’d drive to the sweeping, smoothly surfaced, grey parking area there: a huge space, a desert in truth, of painted lines and moribund vehicles, always attended by a sense of unease. Borderless, it somehow contained a tranquilising sadness and quiet desperation, as if rising from the tarmac. I’d leave the car among the thousand others and walk to the main entrance. On my first visit, I was sure I would be stopped. I had no mask but had decided to stride in regardless. I’d deal with a confrontation if it happened. That’s not to say I wasn’t nervous. I would have to identify her to masked, protectively clothed automatons of authority as the person I was visiting. Being overtly maskless, again, I was worried that in any dispute on the issue, if I argued for rights and common sense, my mum might suffer. I know how vindictive ‘You’ can be. I was not spoiling for a fight. I felt it was inevitable.

There was a small scattering of smokers at a prescribed distance from the main doors. A handful were visitors dealing with the stress of an ill loved one. They looked bedraggled and worn. Lines traced their jaundiced faces like charcoal rubbings on sallowed paper taken from notched, creviced bark. There were a couple of patients there too. They were in wheelchairs, dressed in the paper, easily disposable clothes provided by hospitals, their masks around their chins, dragging on a fag. They looked ill, marked by weakness, but not as woeful as their civilian counterparts, ironically. I walked past them, tense, and alertly listening for any loud observations on my uncovered lower countenance. I heard nothing. Their own worries sagged on them to the exclusion of others’.

The main atrium was a high, large space, with skylights on the ceiling giving it the aeration and illumination of a cathedral’s nave. It was devoid of anyone: except a couple of drifting visitors who wandered aimlessly under what light the grey skies allowed, browsing the retail units, guided by a vestigial logic of want, and the staff of those units, who stood glumly, exposed to illness and boredom, long since unfazed by variations of the product they sold.

There was one person on the information desk, small in the large space that surrounded her. Against all expectation, she was not wearing a mask. There were another couple of people, they looked like orderlies, who also were not wearing masks. Perhaps the size of the hall allowed the medical authorities to be relaxed about mask wearing here. This was the last place I expected an outbreak of reason. I made for the desk. I readied the façade of an almost sickly, smiling niceness.

Where was my mum? I had been given the ward number on the phone. I politely inquired of the lady at the information desk. She was not especially communicative, or charmed, to my deflation, whereupon first seeing her I had hoped hidden meanings could have been communicated, signs of non-conformity, and here, in the citadel of medicalised power, a rebellion might begin, but she simply pointed to her right after my question. There was a lift. ‘Floor Two. Ward … .’ She saw I was not wearing a mask and never asked me to wear one. I went to the lift.

I decided not to wear a mask when I visited except when I entered the ward. I would then put one on for tactical reasons – the nurses were either so dim or so obedient that even years of medical experience with the practice being no masks because they were known to be pointless, they had now, without query, done a complete volte face. They believed masks were an effective method of infection control. Had they understood why they did not wear masks? Did they understand why they were wearing them now? Did they even know what they were doing? They could not be trusted, I had concluded. It was safest to play along.

I had tried. I had the inevitable argument with an older nurse, who was completely clueless when I politely asked her to explain how a mask could filter the air we breathed, but she was unpleasant enough to make my visiting difficult and report me to the head of the ward there and then. The Head of Ward came out of her office, next to the front desk, and we had the same pointless argument. The NHS was staffed by thickos…and cowards…and sociopaths. I gave in. I did not want them to persecute my mum surreptitiously because they did not like me.

…

Every week, from early October until three days before Christmas of that year, I would drive to visit my mum, three or four times a week. I was there at all times of the day. In the morning at weekends, afternoon or evening on the weeknights - the only exceptions were when I was told she ‘had Covid’ and was isolated. I was to see the inside of the hospital regularly and for a prolonged period of time during the worst pandemic ‘the world has ever faced’. The worst crisis the NHS has ever confronted. A ‘once in a century event’.

And I can tell you definitively. There was no Covid crisis. There was no anything crisis. The hospital was completely empty, and I do mean completely. It was possible for me to go anywhere in the main building and not meet anyone. No one was in the corridors.

‘Maybe the Covid cases were diverted to other hospitals?’ say the Nanny is Always Right brigade. The people who invent reasons to support the Official Line. Yes, and maybe the Covid cases were being snuck in at night and released early in the morning when I could never see them. Or being treated on the moon. Or being buried in one of Midlothian’s disused coal mines. There must be a reason why the Infirmary was absent of the thousands of cases I should be seeing…no…it was a lie.

My mum moved ward three different times. Each time I was visiting her on a different floor or a different part of the hospital. I walked from the entrance to however far and only saw a handful – at most - of people each time. Much of the distance, which was extensive as the corridors are very long, I travelled alone, not a single person before me or behind me. It was eerily quiet. There was not even a pretence, a simulacra of a contagion. Not the realism of the emptiness alone, but the reality behind the propaganda was disturbing. And I didn’t believe the propaganda! It was the liminal zone. This was looking behind the curtain straight into the lie.

There were no ambulances delivering emergency cases. No people struggling to catch a breath laid out on stretchers, queuing for admission to the hospital. There were no fraught looking, over-worked staff taking brief, necessary fag breaks outside, eyes flooding with tears at the tragic loss of so many lives. There were no hurried doctors or nurses rushing from ward to ward, from Accident and Emergency to the Intensive Care Units either by themselves or with patients in dollies. There was no shouting, no screaming, no wailing family members, no heroes. There was nothing.

Not even a Tik-Tok dance routine in prep, which was very disappointing.

