The following is an excerpt from a forthcoming novel (filled with realities) called ‘A Teacher During Covid’. It is based on the experiences of a secondary school teacher from 2020 to 2022. None of the extracts are in chronological order.

Before the excerpt, let's not forget what Covid did. It destroyed lives.

A Teacher During Covid

Leith Market provided a respite from the hysteria at the supermarkets.

“My visits to the supermarket before the imposed shutdowns were a form of lunatic safari. I was a voyeur of Clown World - for my own amusement, amazement and indulgement: to temper my disappointment at the state of modern humanity. I did not need to go. I did my shopping at the local Leith market: pastured, organic meat, fish, local farms’ cheese, local bakeries’ bread and organic veg - a health repository, delivering cash into the pockets of the farmers, producers and small traders. It was a more human way of shopping. After a few visits, the stallholders became familiar and a relationship began. I could ask about the food, learn about it, speak to traders about their lives and have confidence in what they sold, and in them.

Every weekend, the market was held on the cobbled square adjacent to the grand neo-classical building of Leith’s Custom House, which stands on the quayside of the Water of Leith. The market stalls, canopied with yellow and white stripe pattern, stand in three rows with two at either end of the square and a middle row that is doubled up with stalls. Customers and those there to simply browse amble up and down the rows, a variety of diverse, original products for their perusal.

Sadly, the Saturday before lockdown, the majority of the market’s stallholders took fright and abandoned their posts. The middle row of stalls, the more peripheral in terms of food items and wares – cakes, pastries, plants, takeaway food - compared with the essential ones at the opposing sides, had vanished. Stalls only remained at opposite ends of the cobbled square. One or two sellers working on each side. The scarcity of vendors meant only a bread stall and a cured fish stall at one side and a meat stall, an organic fruit and veg vendor and a cheese stall at the other. They were scantily stocked. Either a rush before I arrived accounted for the limited range, or a difficulty in getting the produce at all, or, possibly, finding workers prepared to load it onto the transport and deliver choked what was on offer.

However, much worse than the limited choice available was that feeling in the air again. The innervation of Desolation had descended on my beloved Leith market, laid itself over it and enveloped it like a misty gauze. A fear, a hollowness, a numbness – it was hard to name accurately except to describe it as an ominous awareness, a sensibility that something untoward was happening. A corrosion of the will to…something. Perhaps those more familiar than I with the lexicon of spiritual experience could provide a name and description more accurately.

In a welcome outbreak of civilisation and self-restraint, contrasting starkly with the consumers roving the warehouses of the industrial food sellers, buyers were forming an orderly queue behind one another - patiently waiting to arrive at the stall before selecting their items, instead of crowding in a frenzy round the table of goods and avariciously snatching at what could be acquired. They were not hoggishly hugging rations to their chests while their nervous, agitated eyes scoured for more, while at the same time peripherally scanning the surroundings for menacing competitors.

The urge to ruthlessly ‘grab and go’ as was tamed by an internal stoicism warmed by values that appreciated this ecosystem of goods, traders and customers and the links from each to small producers, communities and families. It was disciplined, if needed, by a fear of social censure. You see, we knew our favourite sellers, they knew us, a form of relationship existed between us, an emotional nexus of politeness, swapped anecdotes and a history of satisfactory transactions. Demeaning behaviour would crack it and be remembered. The embarrassment would be searing. It was unsettling to even consider it. This stood in direct opposition to the anonymity, replaceability and cold exchange of the large stores.

Nonetheless, the Spirit had descended. Not everyone was prepared to forego its Siren call. Its insidious poison of wary opportunism was egressing some way into each human heart, and it required a conscious effort not to succumb to its malodorous impulses. You cannot escape breathing in toxins in a polluted fog. So far, despite being strangers, we that were queuing trusted each other to side with our better, social instincts.

As we all waited, one woman approached from the side of the meat stall, ostensibly to browse, pretending an obliviousness - deliberately, I suspected - to the line of at least fifteen people extending from under the canopy to nearly the other side of the square. She sniffed around, never once looking away from the meat – a sure sign of disingenuousness – and then, to the discomfit of the onlookers, she picked out a package of meat and then stood at the counter; she appeared to be trying to catch the eye of Judith the stallholder. She’s hoping to pay and go without queueing! What about the rest of us?! She can easily see how matters stand! She’s trying it on! Damn her!

I stood there outraged. Was anybody going to say anything? You don’t skip queues. And in times of ‘national disaster’, you do not take advantage. I looked around. Was anybody going to say anything? I was too scared. Stop being pathetic. Anybody? Shout across at her in front of all these people. Bring attention to myself. I cringed internally. No, someone else will do it. I mean, ok, who cares? It’s just one piece of meat. I’ll say something. No, I won’t. I can’t believe it. I hated my weakness.

The woman was superficially, to most, unaware of the pressure all these eyes brought to bear upon her, with a suppressed fury discernible in the taught silence, hidden under a seeming indifference. They were likely as conflicted as I was. The subliminal feelings, that connect us in ways that are mysterious, must finally have become too strong. She grudgingly turned and looked at the queue that she had, until that point, studiously ignored. Giving in to its mute disapprobation, she started to walk to the end of the line with her pilfered packet of meat.

‘You know we’re all waiting here before we pick our goods,’ I said sharply. I didn’t know I was going to say anything until I said it. She had drawn level with me as she sauntered seemingly unconcerned to the far end of the square. I looked at her with sneering annoyance, to cover my discomfort and weakness.

‘Oh, sorry,’ she said, appearing surprised, her voice ringing with an exaggerated falseness. She had an English accent, educated, and unmistakeably middle-class. My prejudices meant she immediately struck me as one of those well-to-do girls, constantly indulged, and never held to account with consequences. A lifetime of polite and constant manipulation of rules trailed behind her, a stranger to even common sentiments of solidarity. In her mind, reciprocity applies only to a selected group of others, discriminated by a constellation of markers that constitute ‘status’ and recognised by the panoply of society, whether we want to or not…I’d built quite the picture of her already.

‘Why don’t you just wait like the rest of us?’ I said, the growling echo of a subterranean anger in my voice. You’re too angry. It’s discrediting. Importunely requesting accountability requires a generous strength, not the threatened, dishevelled resentment I was displaying. Flaws resurfacing from the waters of my subconscious.

‘Oh, I’ve picked it up now,’ she said in her lightest, most appealing tone. However, I was not of a temperament to be charmed or enticed: in part, because the magic of the South-East middle-class accent and the attendant, impressive, confidence had jarred with me since the referendum. The patronising denunciations of Scottish culture from that corner of the world had estranged me. However, my offence sprang mainly from the egocentric precedent she was setting in one of the few remaining outposts of common courtesy.

‘So?’ I said flatly.

‘Should I put it back?’ she asked, again, with as much charm as she could muster. It was such a little thing. And she was nice. And she was so charming and just a little ditsy. Couldn’t blame her. Tempted…No. Seen it all before. My offence would not allow me to relent.

‘Yes, you probably should,’ I rejoined coldly.

‘But I thought touching things was a thing,’ she said daintily, another little inviting smile. Ah!

‘No, it’s not a thing,’ I said forcefully though now tinged with a resigned weariness. Why are people like this? I had become heartily sick of the dimness, if it wasn’t outright duplicity, that was embracing the two contradictory ideas, seemingly able to exist without disturbing each other in the same brain. The virus was transmitted in the air which required the wearing of masks; and yet, infection could be transferred by touch, and that all articles contaminated by contact needed disinfecting. One rendering remediation for the other pointless. What were people going to do, wash their food when they got home? I asked myself this believing it an amusing and distant, clownish outlier, beyond the most ridiculous actions people might adopt.

‘Oh, ok,’ she said politely, and to her credit, she put it back. But she did not join the queue. She left. I don’t know if she felt humiliated or if she did not want to take her turn. I suspect, given the traces of her behaviour, it was the latter. However, I had wasted little time fitting her into an unflattering stereotype. I might not have been the best judge of her true intentions. But she was not the only one with exhibiting ambiguous traits at the market that final Saturday before lockdowns began.”

