The following is an excerpt from a forthcoming novel (filled with realities) called ‘A Teacher During Covid’. It is based on the experiences of a secondary school teacher from 2020 to 2022. None of the extracts are in chronological order.

A Teacher During Covid

Professor Richard Ennos considers tackling the mask problem.

One particular day three weeks into lockdown, I came off the road and onto the pavement and off my bike too, as I made my way to Tesco. The good citizens of Leith took offence at a mounted cyclist along the footways and were happy to deliver a vigorous censure, which was fine, and probably deserved. The other reason to dismount was the connecting road to the supermarket had passed a pub whose clientele had taken to drinking outside of it during lockdown. Primed with Dutch courage, they would be a more emphatic and persistent denouncer of the cyclist on the path. And it was best to avoid getting chased along the pedestrianised area by a public-spirited, red-eyed, stumbling drunk intent on exacting a form of civic vengeance.

As I pressed towards the supermarket, I was anticipating a quick purchase of sundry comestibles once I had spent time in the queue, before resuming my cycle in the gorgeous sunshine. I aimed to pedal along the coast from Leith to Portobello then onto Musselburgh. I turned the corner off from Leith Walk onto the bricked plaza that precedes the Tesco car park which gave me the familiar view of the south side of the building where we daily assembled. To my amazement, I immediately noticed where for three weeks there had been a solid line of people, now, today, there was no queue. What? Wait? No queue!

However, as I approached nearer, I saw that there was indeed a queue, but it was further back, much further back, at least fifty yards from the front entrance. What? It started at the end of the store building and snaked from there along the high stone wall that separated the car park from the tenement blocks that overlooked it, all the way to the end of the parking zone at the pavement of lower Easter Road. The line of people began there with what appeared to be a conclave of shoppers, stepping slowly in unison as if in a funeral procession, the rest of the marchers shuffled silently behind, their heads down.

I walked on to politely join the end of the queue, not taking the opportunity to dash straight to the, for once, unpeopled entrance. I was curious to know what was going on. As I drew closer, I perceived at the head of the line was an old woman. Her white hair puffed around her head. She was in her late seventies at the very earliest. In front of her, she clutched a zimmer frame. Its light metal flashed in the sunshine. She was moving slowly, advancing along the narrow paving to the store’s front doors. The zimmer frame moved in small, forward jerks, each one tailed by a painful looking hauling forward of her pensioned body in order to draw level with the vanguard frame. It looked exhausting. The effort was repeated again. And again. Scrape. Scrape. Scrape. As the metal scratched the stone. The zimmer’s rubber ferrules worn away.

In this way, the old lady gained ground haltingly on the store entrance. People stepped irksomely behind with a diminishing patience. I could tell that as I got closer: those immediately behind her were beginning to cause quite a bulge at the top of the line, like a rabbit initially passing down the oesophagus of a cobra’s throat. The head of the queue swelled with growing numbers of anxious consumers. They pushed forward itching to get beyond her and stay a step ahead of those behind them, who were applying a subliminal pressure by their closeness.

When I drew level with the old woman, strolling on my way to the end of the train in the opposite direction, a much younger woman, the very next person behind her, had also drawn level, almost breaching the invisible line that prevents someone from overtaking another ahead of them in a queue. She nor anyone else had quite dared to breakthrough, yet.

The struggling pensioner noticed her. She had been defiant till then, but tired and fading, she finally relented. ‘You go on ahead,’ said the old woman gasping, then in way of explanation she exhaled, and her dry throat gave forth a rasping, ‘I’m just struggling to get my breath.’

The younger woman said a formulaic and perfunctory, ‘Are you sure?’ , although giving the impression of her intent to push on regardless. However, receiving the old woman’s blessing which circumvented the necessity of a ruthless act, she nodded appreciatively and murmured something else that I couldn’t quite pick-up. She then overtook the superannuated struggler, quickly followed by a subsequent unapproved person, who was followed by another, then another and another, until the queue flowed around the old lady like a fast-moving stream around a rock placed in its way. Still the old woman kept up her jouncy movements. Determined to reach her destination.

I peered closer at the slow-moving dame. Like all the others, she was wearing a mask. However, unlike so many who were satisfied that it was sufficient to provide protection, her mask was inflated around the mouth, irregular and lumpy. In the sunlight, I saw thin white wisps at the edge of the mask that twisted in the breeze. What? Really? She had stuffed her mask with cotton wool. She had filled it so thoroughly it was almost bursting out. It created a bulbous overhang above her chin. She was suffocating herself!

No wonder she was flailing and having trouble catching her breath as she inched forward. She’d find inhaling extremely difficult. On top of that, she’d be filling her lungs with micro-fibres from the cotton wool which would make it tougher to get the oxygen into her body. In her mind, this impromptu medical device was filtering the Covid virus and keeping her safe; in reality, it was disastrously undermining her health and accelerating her jolting frame towards the grave. Unbelievable that common sense could not have told her that.

To grow old and never to grow wise.

…

The Old Dame outside Tesco’s was among the first but not the last of the scenes taken from the Theatre of the Absurd’s repertoire, interspersed randomly at different times and locations and performed daily as part of our collective experience. Richard told me a story of how he attended as mentor a post-graduate’s Viva Voce – the name given to the opportunity for a postgraduate student to defend their thesis to a trifecta of interrogating professors eminent in the field.

It was held in one of the University’s panelled wooden chambers, a venue chosen, as is traditional, to communicate the solemnity and seriousness of the occasion. Intricately carved cornices rimmed the large rectangular white-painted ceiling which displayed several further florid shapes in plaster, from the centre of which cables and chains fell to electrify and support grandiloquent illuminations and their wide brimmed shades. Under its high roofing a stale air hung. A web here and there in the angles produced by walls and ceilings clung, and likewise between the suspended lights and their supporting appendages, a clue to the infrequency of the room’s use, and the diligence of domestic scrutiny and housekeeping.

Richard took his place in a plain wooden chair with a coloured soft cushion beside the green aspirant to the Church of Learning who sat in a similar cathedra. Constituted authority required the deference of delay. Professor Ennos and the student, nervous and who was impatient for the seal on his ecumenical understandings to be pressed on his forehead, waited in the received custom, apt to reverence and humility’s outward forms. They were not kept waiting too long.

With undue force, and not in keeping with the mood of this earnest affair, the door noisily swung open halting with a clatter and a prolonged shudder when it hit a wooden stopper. It was held agitatedly in place to perform its function as aperture by a worried looking clerk whose appearance indicated the commencement of the inquisition. The student and Professor Ennos rose as marks of their respect.

Through this high beam framed orifice, an eminent looking triumvirate of masked academics imperiously filed into the room with an august self-possession. Their stern looks communicated that they were not unaware of the dignity their rank and bearing imposed on the wide-eyed supplicant, nor inclined to ignorance or deprecation of society’s esteem bestowed by institutionally acknowledged intellect and academic achievement. This was an understanding they carried fully in their gait, a surmise to which this ritual manifested a further testament.

They proceeded gravely to their ornately carved oaken chairs positioned on a purple carpeted and raised platform. It was the violet cushions of that furniture which they elected to distinguish by the administering of their erudite posteriors, imprinting their transient legacy on the soft but firm furnishing, and, once settled, fixing themselves into an erect and formidable posture. From this station of distinction, gazing down on the nervous novitiate hoping to gain formal admission to the Order, and all other formalities exhausted, they slowly and ceremonially removed their face-coverings in unison.

They proceeded to listen to an expiation of the colonised scholar’s thesis before undertaking an authoritative cross-examination on those matters pertaining to the biological sciences.

Academia had not failed to provide Richard with similar experiences. Leading a seminar during Covid, a class of post-graduate students all turned-up masked. At this slap in the face to Science, he lost his temper at these greasy-handed bearers of Enlightenment’s torch and gave them a severe dressing-down.

Subsequent to this, he discussed with his wife the possibility of wearing a jester’s hat to his future vivas and seminars, intending that, when the eminent professors or witless students solemnly took their seats and dutifully removed their masks, Richard would take off his jester’s hat and place it on the table. (Sadly, although probably wisely, he was dissuaded from this beautifully symbolic act by his wife who argued that he might lose the students or raise the resentment of the experts at being so openly mocked.)

