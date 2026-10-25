I spent part of my working life as an IT developer, creating payroll systems and commissioning ERP systems in a time before they were called ERP and Excel spreadsheets were a business novelty.

I understand why technology advances and why people get excited about it. But with every new headline, I find myself asking a question: “Are we making society better, or simply making it more dependent on systems we cannot properly control or even understand?”

Look at the AI investment boom. VentureBeat Intelligence found that 79% of surveyed companies running AI in production used their GPUs at half capacity or less. Yet 70% of that group planned to adopt additional or replacement computing platforms. In its September survey, 91% of respondents planning new infrastructure had no return-on-investment figure reviewed by their finance team.

Meanwhile, CoreWeave (US Cloud infrastructure company) is losing money, carrying enormous debt and facing serious questions about how it will finance its expansion. This is not proof of insolvency, but it does raise a basic question: how much of this investment is driven by demonstrated demand, and how much by the fear of being left behind?

Then there is the security risks.

A critical PHP vulnerability recently forced organisations across several countries to patch systems urgently or temporarily take websites offline. Google Cloud has also warned of compromised certificate-authority keys affecting some of its products. And in France, hackers manipulated refrigeration systems across hundreds of supermarkets, causing enormous losses of frozen food. These instances or events are getting more common, larger in impact, and these are only the ones we get to hear about!

These are not abstract concerns. They are examples of how weaknesses in digital systems spilling into everyday life, affecting public services, businesses and even the food supply.

France’s recent unrest raises another worry. AI-generated images and coordinated online campaigns have distorted the story surrounding the protests. There is not conclusive evidence that AI caused the riots, but the ability to manufacture convincing falsehoods and amplify division is already a serious problem.

And now we are investing staggering sums (or your pensions are) in infrastructure to expand these capabilities, apparently without establishing whether existing resources are being used efficiently or whether the financial returns and societal benefits justify the expenditure.

As someone who has worked in IT, I know that software should follow its objectives. What concerns me is what happens when the objectives of the systems, the financial interests of their owners and the wider public interest do not align.

I believe AI systems are helping reinforce confidence in the very industry that funds their development. Could automated trading and machine-generated commentary amplify one another until the financial bubble becomes too difficult to challenge? These deserve investigation. They are not proof of a conspiracy, is a conspiracy even needed? AI has proven itself to be able to build its own tasks and develop its own goals to achieve a higher level task (Hugging Face incident) should just sit around and wait for a bigger disaster before taking back control.

I used to see technology primarily as a tool for progress. Increasingly, I see an industry racing ahead while security, accountability and common sense struggle to keep up.

Perhaps I am becoming a Luddite. I never thought I would say that, but I am beginning to question whether every technological advance is worth having.

Progress should mean improving human life, not making 5000 people redundant (Barclays recent announcement), and definitely not making us dependent on increasingly complex systems simply because somebody can build them and somebody else can profit from them.

We need to call a global halt to building the AI future, we need to stop and ask whether we actually want it — and what we are prepared to sacrifice to get there, if this is not something our Governments will do, maybe we have to!

Mark R

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