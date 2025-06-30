10th July - Local Abundance Reko Ring

Don't forget the next Reko Ring drop off has been arranged for Thursday 10th July 2025 at The Taxi Club from 7pm. (Taxi Club 12 Beaverhall Rd, Edinburgh EH7 4JE)

Peelham Farm:

Please place your orders with Peelham Farm by Sunday 6th July 2025, 23:59. When you've placed your order with Peelhams, select 'Reko (Reko Members only) for your delivery option.

peelham.co.uk

Ramstane Farm:

The amazing Ramstane Farm will have chicken available for the July Reko Ring collection. These tasty chickens are pasture raised and supplemented with organic GMO free feed. If you are interested in ordering chickens, email localabundance@proton.me with the size you would like and we will send you payment details.

Size:

1.80-2.00kg= £24

2.00-2.20kg= £26

2.20-2.40kg= £28

2.40-2.60kg= £30

They will also be continuing to supply eggs too, 6 eggs for £2.70.

REMINDER: Ramstane Farm has updated their payment details, so please email first so we can send you the new payment information

Steading & Co:

Steading & Co are our newest suppliers. They offer microgreens, which are bursting with up to 40x more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants than their mature counterparts. Alongside these, their rich duck eggs are packed with protein, B vitamins, selenium, and omega-3s, helping to balance hormones, support brain health, and keep you fuller for longer. Microgreens and duck eggs are a simple but powerful step toward eating with intention and reclaiming your health. if you're interested in ordering eggs please email Local Abundance with the number of eggs you would like, by Sunday 6th July 2025. We've already had a huge interest in the new supplier and only have a limited amount left so get your orders in asap.

Microgreen Salad Mix £6.50: 5 boxes left

Duck Eggs half a dozen box: 1 box left

Future Reko Ring Collection will be on the below dates:

10/07/2025, 14/08/2025, 11/09/2025, 9/10/2025, 13/11/2025, 11/12/2025.