There was a ‘tweet’ – can it still be called that now it is no longer Twitter? – the other day that mused on whether the pandemic was intended to fail and that its failure was part of a deeper intention to take us in a pre-planned direction.

Personally, I have always harboured a suspicion that the ‘pandemic’ was so badly done that it is quite possible that there was an ulterior motive and a different objective to that concluded by those resisting Covid tyranny. The more optimistic might say that it is the ‘White Hats’ that have been covertly directing the travel of events, allowing policies, perceptions and actions to occur that will eventually be of benefit to their ultimate goals – the freedom of mankind.

There might be some truth in this: throughout the pandemic enough information was available to allow significant minorities of people across the world to find the data that supported their intuition; they were then able to find ways to connect with each other and thus steer a course between the Scylla and Charybdis of government fear-mongering and other people’s coercion.

The fact that apparently the majority of the vaccines were saline could be due to production difficulties by an evil cabal that expected, regardless of whether people got the genuine bio-weapon initially, that all would eventually have their turn for the death-shot in subsequent rounds of vaccination, as a further aspect of a wrap-around digital, surveillance society. Or, it is possible that a pro-human, pro-freedom conglomerate intervened to protect humanity, and having penetrated the logistical chains of the vaccine companies, used harmless solutions to be dispensed to the public yet knowingly permitted a percentage of ‘hot’ shots to be circulated, thus brilliantly using the entire repressive mechanisms of execution, state, social and psychological, as a springboard to catapult human society into a brighter future.

It is hard to discern. Lies are set-up by the ‘bad guys’ which are then conveniently demolished by ‘sources’ whose information is often published in the same media that has been disseminating the falsehoods. Strange. The villains of the piece are almost cartoonishly ridiculous – Gates, Schwab, Fauci, Hoetel - as are their spiritual catamites – Jeremy Vine, Johnson and Sunak, Sturgeon, Starmer, Leitch, Whitty et al – such caricatures of turpitude to such an extent that it is difficult to believe in them as incarnate evil and vacuousness that is ascribed to them.

Surely there must be far more powerful people behind the public faces, even besides the richest and most influential of those on display in the public farrago? Is it possible that the ones we are seeing extolling vaccines and digital IDs are straw men and not the arrogant, would-be despots veined with venial ambition to dominate the globe?

When I view some of the clips from Davos, the nest of globalism, and the meeting of the World Economic Forum, the public face, it is rumoured, of more consequential gatherings, and see some of the assorted misanthropes warning about Donald Trump or Libertarianism as a philosophy or Bitcoin as a currency disruptor, I have a dim sense that it may just all be an act. When I watch the US primaries and I see Donald Trump denouncing global aspiration and CBDCs to a cheering audience, fists punching the air to chants of ‘USA! USA!’, I wonder if our ‘heroes’ in this situation are being erected to lead us to a destination that, if it were the subject of a genuine open debate, we would not wish to be led to.

(Spoiler alert!) In John Le Carre’s novel, ‘The Spy Who Came In From The Cold’, Alec Lemas is the head Berlin station officer British intelligence during the Cold War who has just lost one of his most important assets, killed at the Brandenburg Gate section of the Berlin Wall as he tried to cross to the West by an East German intelligence chief called Mundt. Mundt is a thorn in the side of MI6 and so Control, the head of Britain’s foreign spies, has Lemas partake in an elaborate operation. Lemas pronouncedly leaves the Service, becoming a drunk, a drifter, taking-up a casual relationship with a communist librarian, an embittered isolate complaining about his pension who winds-up in prison for assault; his leaving and precipitous decline is salted with rumours in intelligence circles and it is not long before, catching wind of his disillusionment, he is picked up by East German personnel with offers of payment. He is interviewed by a high-ranking officer named Fiedler, a man who works with but does not like Mundt; Lemas carefully sells him on his own dissolution and on convenient actions and dates that incriminate Mundt as a tool of unfriendly foreign powers.

Intrigued by the information and motivated by his own dislike of Mundt – Mundt was a former SS officer and Fiedler was a Jew – Fiedler takes Lemas to East Germany where they are both arrested by Mundt who accuses them of plotting against him and the East German state. However, Fiedler has already lodged his evidence with the East German Presidium who decide to act on it and thus the tables are turned on Mundt who is himself then arrested, to be prosecuted by a rehabilitated Fiedler with Lemas as star witness.

In a specially convened court, the case against Mundt stacks up, looking like an inexorable path to his demise, however, the narrative shifts again when Lemas’ seemingly casual librarian lover is brought to court. Her post-Lemas life has been perforated by visits and support from British Intelligence, an agent named George Smiley has lent her money and paid her rent. As a lowly library clerk, this evidence, so brazen, acquired in detail by Mundt and utilised by his lawyer, shocks the court, and it is at this moment Lemas has an epiphany: the purpose of the operation is to have Fiedler killed and protect Mundt who is in fact a British Intelligence asset.

In the story, everything Lemas thought he was doing was for a purpose other than he intended. The man he trusted was betraying him and his supposed enemy was actually colluding with him, as long as he unknowingly realised the plan, and his superiors. I sometimes wonder if this is us; or at least those of us who have not truly accepted the possible reality that we are on our own and that no one, particularly prominent ‘leaders’, can be trusted.

It is conceivable that ‘our’ articulate heroes who have appeared, the ‘Dream Team’ as Brett Weinstein calls it, are, consciously or unconsciously, actually driving forward the true agenda: ostensibly using the vaccine-injured, the vaccine deaths, the corruption and the threats to freedom as method of propulsion to drive the People away from a future of digital tyranny, periodic inoculations and lowering living standards, but in actual fact they are slow walking us into a similar world of surreptitious control yet introduced by stealthier and more opaque means, camouflaged to us by our own Millenarian enthusiasms for our perceived ‘redeemers’.

Is it really so hard to imagine that Elon Musk, financed by the US military and NASA, funded by undisclosed lenders for his acquisition of Twitter, is in truth not taking us to a world free from harvesting of data and genetics, a world of dictates and obeisance? Have the world’s most powerful families and institutions, particularly the US military, being corralling us, using good and evil, heroes and villains, as reins on a bridle to take us more quietly, less irately, to where we were always intended to go?

On the other hand, we could be watching a genuine power struggle for the future. The assassination of Shinzo Abe, the war in Ukraine, the war in the Middle East, the revolt by the states in the US, the popular unrest, the rise of China, the information cascade, all indicates a global order shifting and a super-elite class trying to find the new high points of hegemony, while others with a different vision look to seize an opportunity.

Possibly, the truth is hidden in plain sight as Mark Attwood says and what is being seen to happen is actually happening, nonetheless, the best strategy for the majority would be to become a highly self-conscious movement, aware of the potential of a multi-layered deception, and, instead of throwing themselves at every potential saviour that promises to protect them from what they fear, assumes the posture of a very reluctant, worldly bride, only giving her hand once binding sureties are made and galling concessions pre-emptively given, and even then, all is conditional while she builds her own life and retains her independence.

During the 1950s and 1960s, the CIA, as far as can be established in their MK Ultra program, tried to create the perfect assassin: a person who did not know they were one and, when they killed, did not know they were the person who had pulled the trigger. With sophisticated techniques of mass and individual manipulation, it is not incredible to suggest that a population is being manoeuvred in opposition to its actual interests, therefore, to counter this, we must always be sceptical, always be jealous of our own reason and always retain our sovereignty of action.

