Most of us like some entertainment and don’t mind paying something for it, but we don’t usually mean to have any cost to our beliefs, health, morals and conditionings. Of course, children giggling innocently at silly Punch and Judy shows, is harmless fun unless of course it includes any clever influential indoctrinating jokes or messages. Without wishing to spoil any fun, we know children are like sponges, taking in great detail very deeply, forming some foundational developments of their character, nature and possible future outlook. Most parents are therefore naturally careful what their children are exposed to. Whilst children are particularly vulnerable to programming, we know adults are far from immune, and can be influenced to see, believe and act in a prescribed way, even against their own interests, perhaps enhanced or enabled by some childhood programming. We should also know by now that sadly, people can also be puppeted to perform and influence others, by handlers, influencers or nefarious owners of their career and presented persona character. The performance we see of some characters in life and on television may be just an act, which we should probably try to recognise and be careful of believing or falling under the influence of. The act could of course be serving good or ill in the end, which we have to keep watching carefully to figure out. Perhaps the point is to recognise if we are perhaps being played and consciously resist or cut those strings, whether new or old.

When does influence become control? Family or cultural programming or conditioning can of course be a good thing, full of useful positive guidance, values, principles and insights, which can be tested and found through life observations to be valid and worthwhile sharing. If we are free to speak, travel, ask and explore, neither accepting or causing others any harm, we may be influenced, but we are not controlled with strings. A sovereign free will existence state of being, can test, reject or imbibe the genuine value of any influence. The question is then perhaps; are we really free, or are we puppeted by unrealised and limiting strings of control over us?

Not to stretch the Punch and Judy analogy too far, with its 5 main popular characters of Punch, Judy, Baby, Crocodile and Policeman (some performers use more characters), it could be more meaningful than it first appears. One hidden pair of hands is controlling the whole performance, with a traditional family of three characters threatened by portrayed bogeyman Crocodile dangers, to be warded off by a hapless judiciary Policeman. The idea of hidden hands of control over all aspects of our lives is a point of discussion these days with many people, who feel our so called competing political parties for example, are actually all puppeted by a hidden, permanent, establishment deep state like a Punch and Judy show. The same handlers or puppeteers are also believed to script various endless dangers through which to influence and control us, which are never uncovered by the hapless judiciary they also perhaps ultimately control.

Is it unfair, or going too far to compare influential mainstream media newsreaders to a simple punch and Judy show? They are similarly all dressed up, paid to perform illusions very well, use a carefully crafted and meaningful appearance suitable for purpose, on a set and act professionally reading a prescribed script like any other puppet, having some desired influence on their perhaps unwitting audience. The added power of mainstream media so called influencers is that they garner trust, with an appearance of integrity and uncompromised impartiality, to be held up as real free thinking, deep exploring and truth seeking journalists, not mere puppets at all, with no strings or bias. We should know by now, this could not be further from the truth and various strings of control can be easily seen or found connected to these people as puppets. Like watching a Punch and Judy show we perhaps unwittingly suspend judgement and analysis, in order to enjoy the illusion and entertainment along with others, but at what cost? If we are being played under the influence of puppets, do we become unwitting puppets, acting out what hidden controllers have scripted for us? How far can or does it go? Most people know how strong influence can be programmed and reinforced by repetition into our subconscious mind by crafted brainwashing illusions, with mesmerizing, hypnotising, spellbinding effects upon and over us, which can be difficult to realise, shake off and wake up from.

There are well known depictions like the Wizard of Oz movie, which suggest a whole world can be controlled by a powerful enough illusion, if it is not questioned fully. Of course there may be severe consequences of questioning authority and authoritative individuals, but that should inspire more ardency rather than deter us.

This image shows the terrifying, so called great and powerful Wizard of Oz from the 1939 movie, being exposed from behind a simple concealing curtain by the brave little dog Toto, to be merely a timid old man living luxuriously aloof in his palace, using hidden technology to project power over the ignorant little people, to fear and serve him. The four main characters of Dorothy, the tin man, the lion and the strawman, perhaps representing many things, in a movie full of well explored hidden meanings, struggled with their own inadequacies to dare and discover the truth that was so different from the guarded compelling illusion being forced upon them. Dare we be curious and bold enough to question and investigate for ourselves, strong, compelling and well-presented narratives, beliefs and possibilities being possibly forced upon us, with our assumed trust and consent by puppets? Are there hidden controllers, like puppeteers of our world and aspects of our lives and beliefs, with their agenda, needing revealed? Dare we pull back the curtain? The finale of the Wizard of Oz movie was Dorothy waking up from what was only a dream or an illusion, with resulting new appreciations of her real world.

Are we under any breakable spell cast illusions like some sleep state, from puppet influences over our lives and beliefs, which we need to wake up from? If we are under any powerful spell of programming and indoctrination brain washing, we may need woken carefully and gently, like a child in a deep sleep, to come safely to our senses and with healthy curiosity, explore and test reality, in a woken state. There are plenty people who feel they have awoken to a real world understanding that we are all played and influenced like puppets, by powerful hidden influences that control aspects of our lives and beliefs, with their established strings, assets, connections and technology. We can be moved to hate, love, appreciate, reject, believe, support, vote, fight, riot, despair, fear, accuse or condemn etc. by suitably crafted influence, built up and readied for effect, which is not organic and real, but a gradual scripted agenda being played out, with us as unwitting puppets, merely playing our limited part.

We should know by now how many unelected and unaccountable Nongovernmental Organisations have incredibly powerful influence over our whole world via vast assets, connections and controlled puppets, serving the agenda of hidden controllers. Like the Wizard of Oz they appear all powerful and if challenged will flash terrible outrage and consequences upon dissident non-believers and annoying relentless inquisitors, to silence and subdue them back under control, in what is a confidence game. Those who do not give up and are not deterred by an intimidating army of true believers may get to see behind the curtain, and wake from the portrayed illusion to see the controllers, their control systems, their powerful influential lies and agenda at work.

Many people are tired of being played by false narratives, hoax stories, lying politicians and misleading mainstream media. Perhaps the answer is to detach and try to break free of any influential strings like spells of control over you. Consider if you are truly awake and free, or a sleepy controlled and limited individual, parroting the words and beliefs of others programmed into you. Surely we can just enjoy our lives without being played, but we may need to wake up to a confidence game, where we need to bravely question and confront without fear, any unreasonable controls over us, or we may remain little people, controlled by some aloof so called great and powerful, where we live only in their illusory world, serving their agenda, maintaining our own imprisonment and that of others, not realising our shared potential in freedom.