Artificial intelligence is a big divisive subject in 2025 with many people very excited about the helping and advancing possibilities they believe it offers and heralds, whilst others are very concerned it may cause great harm and loss.

Artificial intelligence is of course a complex and powerful computer programme, which can grow and develop if it has free access to more and more computational data especially live data, from which to draw awareness, an answer or a decision. Of course depending on the data made or kept available to compute with, scale of computational facilities available, and parameters set for the calculation, answers and decisions can change and develop over time, without perhaps many fixed absolutes. Obviously this AI is not alive and has limits to its abilities, accuracy and usefulness, though they may be ever expanded upon by investment of effort, programming and ever more subtle nuanced parameters. As this AI grows and is given learning, its speed, accuracy and capabilities can be easily way beyond any human ability comparison or perhaps qualified oversight and double check. At some point we may need to ask if we can or should trust Artificial Intelligence to be for the good of humanity. What are the limits for any AI owners to identify targets, gather suitable evidence, censor any dissent, make any decision and pursue any agenda?

Artificial Intelligence has been given vast funding and access to our lives via surveillance and data gathering with no vote or expressed approval of the people; it has simply been imposed upon us. By this measure alone it does not bode well as a good thing for us, the sovereignty over our lives or our freedom. Similarly and very much connected, mass surveillance, 5G technology, LED optogenetic technology roll out, data harvesting, tracking and tracing for pursuit etc. have all been imposed upon our lives, at vast expense, while we are told they are good for us, keep us safer and maybe create jobs. Attempts to question and resist these impositions, especially the dangers, have had very limited success, because they are long since decided done deals, pushed into our lives by powerful agencies. If anything is good for us, logically it does not need imposed. AI is controlled by its owners, which is not the people, and will serve whatever the agenda is of its’ owners, with no accountability for individual controllers. The obvious lack of choice regarding all these impositions highlights a ratcheting loss of freedom over our lives, activities, privacy and expressions, where we are wise to self-censor in case our views are against any agenda of those surveilling us with AI assistance and enablement.

We should also know by now that any seemingly validated controls, established over us, tend to be vigilantly consolidated, propagandised and ever increase, never to be reversed or relinquished by reasoned dialogue, requiring a hard fight, because they come from powerful hostile sources, though perhaps implemented by bought armies of befooled true believer indoctrinates, rolling brashly over reasonable dissenters with dismissal or intimidation. We know going along to get along seldom ends well. Without exaggeration, this could be argued as eventually leading to an irreversible potential outcome of the wholesale betrayal of humanity, where our lives are tokenised for sale into a digital ID prison, where we will serve a permanent sentence of containment, overlord monitoring and unaccountable treatment, decided by AI, enabling beyond faceless penitentiary systems, which started out as a seductive offering and convenience.

Though we have been given no choice, many people have embraced artificial intelligence and are using it increasingly with great enthusiasm, for entertainment, professional uses and personal advice etc. There is discussion about how it may and perhaps already has cost jobs, especially in visual arts, script writing, proof reading, photography and film making etc. There are also early studies showing that educational use of AI has caused brain shrinkage, damage and reduced development in young people. This will be no surprise to those who have recognised the issues of ‘screen time’ in general, as just another predictable harm being proven, while considered surprising or denied by many.

What are the whole costs of artificial intelligence? It is easy to see loss of jobs and consider impacted brain developmental issues or harm from under use and under challenged intellect, leaning on AI for cheating hacks and unreal elevated performances and presentations of ability, which are not real. There is also the financial and environmental cost of vast, relatively short lifespan data centres being demanded to grow this AI, sucking vast wealth from our communities, use of land and the electricity consumption of small cities, all to give us more pixels and investigated data points. This seems an obvious and unsustainable ravenous nightmare, where we are being forced to prioritise the never ending blank cheque feeding of machines with everything we have; data on our lives, our wealth, our power and our rare earth minerals, while the people are told to compact their lives, expectations and use of electricity. Is this not an imposed madness? It seems worth noting that the level of surveillance and control over humanity being sought, may not be achievable or sustainable without huge population reductions, which has been a published and declared hostile agenda of NGO’s and elite think tank groups, who interestingly are involved in pushing the imposed control systems enabled by widespread AI data centre investments.

Many people seem confident that man-made technologies and creations are inevitably superseding natural alternatives, ways and beliefs as if timeless eternal principles, coded into the patterns of our beings, world and existence, no longer exist. Dissenters may be arrogantly dismissed as ignorant peasants, luddites or low IQ paranoid technophobes, trying to cling quaintly to extinct old ways. AI assistance to more effectively control the weather, environment, money, food, people and beliefs is exciting many people, with no fears of adverse consequences. Technology of course has its place where owned machines can usefully investigate other owned machines, but we humans are born free, with sacred natural given rights and sovereignty we should appreciate and guard against synthetic invasion, pollution and hijacking usurpation.

What then of Almighty Intelligence, what does that mean? Many people already know that our existence is a very connected realm, where collective consciousness is a proven real thing, demonstrated and observed in various ways in distant communications between whales, trees and the frozen water experiments of Dr. Masaru Emoto. Commentators like Cliff High try to explain how we live in an ontology, where the reality of our existence is a singular consciousness, in which everything is connected, meaningful and influential. This consciousness is a nourishing infinite Almighty Intelligence, alive in every cell of every living thing, interacting and contributing freely, with no toxic EMF Wi-Fi needed. It could be argued that Omni present Almighty Intelligence knows, watches, and records everything about us more than and with deeper knowing than artificial Intelligence ever could, not least because it made and maintains us, requiring nothing from us, making no demands. Why then do we need artificial intelligence? If we invest time and effort exploring and connecting with Almighty Intelligence, we connect with an unconditionally caring and supportive force and source that is infinitely wiser, which has long since proven its trustworthiness to help us in every way imaginable with no strings or nefarious hostile hidden agenda.

Our natural senses and instincts can tap into Almighty Intelligence within ourselves and be guided by the nature and people all around us free of any expense, degradation or trapping. We know the best things in life are free and available to us, and so is the living Almighty Intelligence. Who would want a vastly inferior man-made dead counterfeit artificial version, involved in our life which seductively takes way more than it can ever give? Many people believe our DNA in some way works like an antenna receiving and transmitting consciousness within our beings, where each of our around 50 grams of DNA is also believed able to carry over 455 Exabytes of data, more than the whole digital data of the world. Our attention like a search engine can freely and instinctively explore the archives of our DNA and the collective consciousness of Almighty Intelligence for any enquiry, seeking inspirations of truth and principles we can question, test, imbibe and build upon together. There is no censorship, no price, no limit, no nefarious gate keepers and no seductive agenda traps.

Why on earth are we fascinated by costly Artificial Intelligence when we are already connected to free Almighty Intelligence? Our bodies are shaped, made, maintained and inspired by a living Almighty Intelligence, which serves us unconditionally in an easily described as caring way. Artificial Intelligence by stark contrast is dead, unconscious, uncaring, toxic and costly in every way imaginable, owned by its controllers with their ambitions for us. Another cost of artificial fascinations may be the depressing subtle disconnect it encourages from all things natural, including our deepest self, where our appreciations, integrity, identity, depth, instincts, senses and caring, including common sense, are increasingly shrunken, taken off line, out of alignment and lacking basic moral principles, away from Almighty Intelligence, though ever present, awaiting our reconnect.

William Blake, the English Poet and Philosopher wrote in his Auguries of Innocence; “To see a world in a grain of sand, and a heaven in a wild flower, hold infinity in the palm of your hand, and eternity in an hour.” His words seem inspiring, guiding and helpful in this exploration.

How about we do an experiment? Spend an hour on your electronic device doing what it can do for you then go outside into the nature, rest your eyes upon the infinite horizon then pick up a leaf and gaze into its form, shape, patterns, texture, feel, smell, colour and worth, which you are connected to and is made like you by an Almighty Intelligence. In the end which gives and which takes from you?

We know we learn more from our mistakes, so why use Artificial Intelligence to get something right beyond our own honest abilities? Our limits, mistakes and flaws are like our natural fingerprints, organic, unique and appreciable. Beauty can be full of charming and meaningful life imperfections beyond the grasp, depth and computation of Artificial Intelligence. What choices do we have against Artificial Intelligence and all it is connected to, born out of and brought forward for? We can choose to firstly ponder the subject with all our instincts, consider not being seduced into possible losses including of our own integrity, identity and freedoms, and not comply with all associated impositions and demands.

It seems so obvious it feels silly to write it, but Artificial Intelligence is a King Cnut, Tower of Babel foolish, lying pretence and elaborate folly, trying with pitiful minute futility, to compare to reality, or worse, to facilitate unseating humanity from its’ God given sovereignty, freedom and power, by the grace of Almighty Intelligence.

Some people talk of merging with machines in some Godless, immoral and unnatural venture in the name of progress, claiming we and our immune system are imperfect and flawed, which can be improved upon by man-made technologies, while we have not yet scratched the surface of the infinite capacities we have access to within our existence as entirely natural free beings through the Almighty Intelligence we were born through and in some way return to, taking no technology or toys with us.

Almighty Intelligence has infinite, elevating and eternal exciting possibilities for us, which are real, free, universal and timeless, if we turn the gaze of our fascinations from artificial and synthetic to all things natural. We have everything we need for this adventure and do not need to plunder any resources, push anyone around with demands or harm any environments. If we are to be fascinated by and invest in AI let’s choose Almighty over Artificial, we are unlikely to regret it.

Imperfect Natural Beauty