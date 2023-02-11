In Alan Sillitoe’s short story, ‘The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner’, which became a film with the same name, the central character Colin Smith is a borstal boy, put there after a series of petty criminalities. The governor of the institution, Ruxton, is ‘progressive’ and looks for the boys to find an approved path to rehabilitation; one of the ways offered is athletics. Smith finds he has a talent for this and his abilities impress the governor who takes him under his wing. To show the success of his philosophy and practise, the governor challenges the local public school, Ranley, to send its best long distance runner to race against Smith. The stage is set for vindication, redemption and hope for a better future.

However, it is not as bucolic a journey to a certain happy resolution as this brief plot summary implies. The Governor believes in strict discipline and hard work. This will make the young offenders ‘useful’ to society. Besides the opportunities the borstal offers, there are beatings, removal of meals - replaced with bread and water - and constant humiliations, private and public, for those that break the rules. This austere and daily grinding regime instils resentment in the boys which is directed towards the favoured Smith who now enjoys privileges bestowed by the governor, due to his athleticism, and because he is a living paradigm of the governor’s beliefs.

On the day of the race, Ranley send their best runner to compete against Smith. It is a boy called Gunthorpe. The starter pistol sends them off and for the majority of the race they are close to each other, however, in the final mile, Smith overtakes Gunthorpe and proceeds to build a sizable lead. An unassailable lead. Yet…as Smith runs to his victory, watched by the Governor, his mind is becomes filled with images of his past: his father being worked to death in the local factory; the pitiful insurance he received; his life of drab poverty in a pre-fab house; his mother’s spendthrift ways and her quick installation of a lover into the house after his Dad’s passing; the oppression of the borstal school, brutal in itself, but representative of the exterior world’s class system which is granulating Smith’s peers and those from similar backgrounds into lost, unrooted souls. In the eyes of the system, represented by the Governor, Smith’s victory in the race was about to affirm its view of the world, of its institutions, of itself; it was a validation that, at the last moment, Smith withdrew from giving. He stopped before the finish line and allows Gunthorpe to pass him. In disgust, the Governor turns from him.

Smith viewed his cooperation with the system’s self-perception, even when it was to his own benefit, as giving it permission to continue functioning as it did. In Sillitoe’s story, the borstal is a symbolic microcosm of working life for the majority of people - either conform and be rewarded or be non-conformist and face some form of punishment: joblessness, isolation, marginalisation, hunger and such like. Even the liberties extended to the boys are cynically used to embarrass and condemn others, while still keeping the talented in their place. So it is in the society at large: competition and ‘opportunities’ supposedly afforded to the individuals in a free, meritocratic nation, is, in reality, constructed to be of benefit to those who are and always have been in charge. How many successful businesspeople from disadvantaged circumstances have made bankers and private investment firms unbelievably wealthy? The taxes they pay help provide socialism for the generational vested interests of the Rich; whatever the entrepreneur creates is usually funded by loans that are returned with interest to the banks, and, if successful enough, then the company will float on the stock-market with a pay off to the founder and the reserved stock of a proven cash machine for ‘Elite’ investors.

Smith no longer was prepared to collaborate. He sanctified his own experience and his interpretation of it, against the Powerful’s wishes, and so he retained his integrity, values and his Self. When so many do, he would not play the game.

Playing the game…jumping through the hoops…at what point do all these minor collaborations and compromises leave the individual irreconcilably estranged from their own Soul and produce millions who seem trapped in a despair of never being themselves, consequently, unable to mount a resistance to Authority’s ‘mandates’? To me, it seems that it happens all the way back to childhood. In school, for instance, how often are you reasoned out of your own instincts, your desires and what you want to do? How often is the ‘right thing’ or the ‘good thing’, even at that early age, really only a cover concealing the desire of an authority figure to conform to societal or institutional expectations? And what, surreptitiously, gets lost on these occasions? Once or twice, probably does not matter. However, it could be argued that the entire educational system amalgamated with corporate advertising and social pressures to be, be…something…all cause a step-by-step disassociation from the true Self as what seem to be small, unimportant, trivial compromises in the hope of being…something…reaching…somewhere…in the future, not now…are made again and again and, probably, for the entirety of a person’s life, leaving you out of touch with your genuine feelings - with an excess of self-hatred subconsciously stored for your cooperation with others against yourself. Thus, metaphorically, Your Soul is left standing on a distant ridge, waving, while you are carried off in a train carriage of small accommodations, travelling upon fixed institutional-media-set iron rails, further and further away.

As Kirkegaard, the Danish philosopher noted in his book The Sickness Unto Death ‘The biggest danger, that of losing oneself, can pass off in the world as quietly as if it were nothing; every other loss, an arm, a leg, five dollars, a wife, etc. - is bound to be noticed.’ Over the past three years, it would be curious and impossible to know how many people felt the trembling, stirrings or echoing of an internal Self that urged them to decline the shot and disregard with disdain the imprecations of those who warned of consequences for their refusal to follow the beaten path to the vaccine centre; yet, finding these emotions and voice so extrinsic to who they think they are, they rejected the call of their true being. I’d hazard that millions could sympathise with this experience as being similar to their own. The successful process of asphyxiating the soul is ingrained deeply, unconsciously almost, into our way of life.

It has become such a truism that modern life alienates us and makes us cyclopic in our thinking and feeling that few books or films address the issue. We have gone so far into a bizarre soul-smothering, cartoon-land culture that we are not even aware that we are in it. It’s the New Normal. Analyses of our post-war condition like Herbert Marcuse’s One Dimensional Man and William H. Whyte’s The Organization Man (sic) were seminal works whose ideas were discussed widely, debated at length and incorporated into the art of the time - recent time. Those debates are not possible now.

Except…they must not only become possible now; they must become necessary. The comprehensive conformity to irrationality has shown that the two sociologists above were prescient about the dangers of how western society was socialising its citizens. Equally, philosophers like Kirkegaard remind us of the individual’s need and duty to tend to their own Soul: the loss in one individual, a tragedy; the loss of it throughout a society, catastrophic. This bifurcated conspiracy, of silence about the Self and denial of societal structural damage as per the demands of the Powerful, where we are conscious, albeit denying, co-conspirators has to be disclosed…to ourselves if no one else. Because, as a society, if we wish to be free and democratic and, yes, happy, we need to press debate about the structures that filter us away from our Selves to a conclusion that we will act on. As individuals, we need to recover the instincts, impulses of the heart and the connected, solvent voice of ‘I’, or there will be no one to meaningfully act.