Attend our CK talk on the subject on the 9th September at 7pm, North Merchiston Community Hall. Ticket here.

BIG BROTHER PUBLIC HEALTH – HARMING THE MANY TO SAVE THE FEW

From December 2026 all non-wholemeal flour sold in or imported into Britain must have folic acid added at a rate that will supply an average individual with 400 micrograms of this synthetic chemical per day.

Proponents of folic acid supplementation assert that neural tube defects in babies, manifest mainly as spina bifida, are caused by a deficiency of folate in the diet of pregnant women. By supplementing flour with the related chemical folic acid, which is converted in the body to folate, they contend that the rate of babies born with neural tube defects will decline.

Measurement of the relationship between folate levels in pregnant women and the frequency of neural tube defects in their babies show no threshold level of folate above which neural tube defects are absent. Supplementation is therefore unlikely to resolve the problem.

In an experimental trial of folic acid at doses achieved by supplementation of flour, women who took folic acid during pregnancy had fewer babies born with neural defects than those that did not. However, the women who took folic acid suffered a significant increase in foetal deaths. For every neural defect prevented, nine foetuses died. The deleterious side effects of folic acid on foetuses therefore massively outweigh any putative benefit.

For pregnant women the scientific evidence therefore provides no support for folic acid supplementation of flour. In the general population there are known adverse effects associated with ingestion of folic acid. The NHS advises against taking folic acid where there is an allergy to the chemical, where patients suffer from low B12 levels, have cancer, are on kidney dialysis, or have heart stents.

On the basis of these considerations there are neither sound scientific nor ethical grounds for adulterating all non-wholemeal flour and the products made from it with the synthetic chemical folic acid. The policy is likely to result in net harm to developing foetuses and expose the vast majority of the general public, who can derive no benefit from the chemical to both well documented and as yet unknown health hazards.