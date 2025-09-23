Common Knowledge will be holding a Food and Health Festival on the 28th of September, in Edinburgh. Tickets here.

Dr Joseph P. Farrell, the great researcher and writer on our hidden history, made the observation that you never know where you will find your evidence, and, therefore, it is worthwhile to search in the unlikeliest and most tangential of places to discover what may become supporting struts of a theory.

When investigating the Philadelphia Experiment - the alleged disappearance of the USS Eldridge naval warship and its crew, after its hull was wrapped in electrical cables as part of a secret government investigations into Nikola Tesla’s work and others that indicated potential revolutionary physical outcomes, a research which led to the ship reappearing sometime after it vanished with, reportedly, some of its crew horrifyingly warped into the steel body of the ship; needless to say, all this was conducted under top secret military conditions - Dr Farrell found little in naval or defence department archives. It was only when checking the United States Coastguard reports that he discovered written testimonies of strange happenings that correlated with some of the eye witness reports of sailors who had been previously been dismissed as ‘unreliable’.

For researchers of the ‘alternative’ disposition, those who want to know the truth rather than aligning with the story that rulers propagate and the ruled naively accept for the sake of an easy life, the Philadelphia Experiment tends to lie in Hyperborean lands that they deign not to venture upon given its esoteric and unforgiving climatic pressures. (They’ll sell few books and almost no podcasters are interested.) It is maybe not so surprising that Dr Farrell was able, circuitously, to stumble upon data that had never made its way into the public realm.

However, this dissuading point of a lack of general interest in the subject cannot be applied to the Kennedy assassination which, given the pull it exerts on the public imagination and the willing and continual supply of material thus far, you would think, would have been exhausted in its evidentiary capacity to yield anything else to the tens of thousands of researches who have pored over every photograph, film, report, statement, rumour, coincidence and implied meaning in the hope of discovering the fracture point in the brittle official and misinforming lies in order to break the whole thing open incontrovertibly and undeniably, forever. At this point, is there anything left to discover about president Kennedy’s death?

Yes.

We are still finding things out. We have known of post-war Nazi involvement in the assassination for many years, thanks to genuinely great researchers like Mae Brussel. Although, their level of entanglement was seen to be mediated through their association with sympathetic Far Right billionaires ( genuine ‘Far Right’, unlike the people too whom the label is attached as a smear to these days - Charlie Kirk, for instance, was not ‘Far Right), and expat White Russians who supported or actively worked with the Germans during the war. They were not considered to be direct participants by the majority of researchers.

Today, thanks to researchers like H P Albarelli, we not only understand that Nazi supporting French organisations like the OAP had trained assassins in Dallas that day, but there is documentation that their trainer and Hitler’s favourite commando, who ran schools for snipers and ‘terrorists’ in Spain, Otto Skorzeny himself was also in the city on that fateful day. Mae Brussell, decades earlier, claims that Martin Bormann gave the nod for the assassination, but provides little evidence for this.

Now, we can fairly confidently in asserting that Lee Oswald was not a helpless patsy, but a Office of Naval Intelligence agent who was recruited from the Marines. He spoke Russian, German and was learning Spanish. He had been ‘loaned’ to the CIA where, presuming covert instructions, he ostensibly tried to defect to the USSR, but, in doing so, was in fact trying to contact secretly White Russian families who had been part of German General Gehlen’s Army East intelligence network and who were now supplying intelligence for the American agency.

To what purpose he was assigned to infiltrate another American intelligence institution, if indeed that was what he was doing, is unclear, but by the suggestion of his enemies, written on photographs and diaries mocking his intentions or foretelling his fate, including those written by them who had lined him up to take the fall for Kennedy’s death and planned to kill him in the process, on the street beside the hapless police officer J.D. Tippit, before he could talk, Lee Oswald was a ‘hunter of fascists’. It is not wild, incoherent speculation to contend that he was penetrating the CIA/NAZI/Eugenicist network, which stretched from New Orleans to New York, from Moscow, via Minsk and Kiev, to Dallas, for the benefit of the US navy. And what’s more, he knew exactly what he was doing, what the odds were, and what was at stake.

There are hundreds of thousands of separate pieces of evidence for the Kennedy assassination. Until the Charlie Kirk shooting inevitably overtakes it, the murder of JFK is the most documented killing in history. But so thoroughly has the core, ‘important’, material been reviewed, surely there can only be isolated, ancillary pieces left that will buttress any theory of the death that a researcher wishes it to, yet meaning little of and by itself?

Not so.

A couple of years ago I came across the unsolved death of a US Admiral in a plane crash. It piqued my interest as it is rare that people of that status die mysteriously; the year in which he died, 1960, tripped an internal wire as being close to the Kennedy assassination; and the fact that it was a plane crash, a method by which at least one in particular intelligence agency uses to dispose of inconvenient persons, and not a few persons of interest in the Kennedy case, further intrigued me.

Investigation led to a civil war in the mafia, the Cuban revolution and a mysterious serious of coincidences in which Cuban commanders who could influence or challenge Fidel Castro towards a non-communist Cuba died in small aircraft, at the odds of 1.5 billion to 1. Almost needless to say, the political world of Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon and their sponsors were not too faraway from any of the dramatis personae involved in the first circle of this story. At times, they were in the room.

However, I have not delved deeper into the these stratifications of machinations, yet. Instead, I decided to look at the case of another plane crash that this initial one brought to my attention and with which it was passingly connected. It was two months prior to the one that took the life of the Rear Admiral and was similar in many respects.

Again, not wishing to bamboozle with details, and passing over the fact that, incredibly, the man suspected in the 1960 crash of bring down the airliner was known to and contacted the suspect in the late 1959 downing of a passenger plane, I did notice that based on the FBI reports I read, it was the very same agents in the 1959 case who were also investigating the 1960 incident and who, three years later, were the men who took control of the inquiry into Kennedy’s murder on behalf of J Edgar Hoover. Indeed, there are photos of these Special Agents in the room with Lee Oswald at the time of his arrest and at the point of his own termination in the Dallas police precinct garage, very suspicious photos it must be said.

That the same men were involved in all three cases was not entirely unusual as they were Special Agents and worked out of offices such as Dallas, Miami and New Orleans, covering all federal crimes, which the downing of an airplane would be categorised under, although not necessarily a murder of a president as it happens.

Noticing this, I decided a different method of research might be deliver some, until now, unforeseen, reward; so, bringing the words of Dr Farrell to mind and using them as my lodestone, I elected to take a more extraneous method.

My approach would be to research each individual FBI officer that was mentioned in the files from the first air crash (1959), examine what reports they had written that were available to the public, and, with luck, find some case or some names, that I could explore, with the purpose, of attaching them to the second air crash, whereby I could start to outline some kind of theory as to why two planes with some very interesting people onboard, doing some very unusual things, blew-up in mid-air, an event, until then had hardly been known to occur. Ultimately, I hoped to find a thread that wended its way through the labyrinthine complexity of the Kennedy case.

Though that, my pragmatism told me, was beyond the borders of my reckoning.

This was until I happened upon Special Agent E J Robertson. He was an investigator in the 1959 crash and his reports on testimonies given and searches made in line with discharging his duties for that investigation can be found online.

His work on the 1959 crash, as far as I have been able to recover, is not more than perfunctory: repeated interviews of the suspect’s family members and people of interest.

However, he too investigated the Kennedy assassination. He was alleged to be in Parkland Hospital when the president was declared dead. In some reports, the internet-hydra has accused him of placing the bullet on the stretcher that it was claimed fell out of the president’s body…in a pristine state. Perhaps.

What is not in doubt, and what appeared in searches of his name, is that Robertson interviewed William H. Shelley who was a supervisor in the Texas School Book Depository were Lee Harvey Oswald also worked and from where, the official narrative claims, on the sixth floor, he shot John F. Kennedy.

Shelley was being interviewed in March 1964, just before the Warren Commission entered Dallas and started to take submissions and call witnesses. As part of this process, and probably to sterilise any possible febrile contaminants to the government’s careful cultivation of the delicate plant of its story, J Edgar Hoover, FBI director, had his ‘best’ men filtering the witnesses before they appeared and made their statements a public record.

Previous to this, in late November of ‘63, there was a now forgotten fuss: a photo, familiar to all JFK researchers, called Altgens 6 had been published and an not only one magazine was reporting how it showed Lee Harvey Oswald at the entrance of the book depository when shots were fired at the president’s cavalcade. Obviously, this made it impossible that Oswald was the assassin.

The man leaning out in the doorway was Lee Harvey Oswald. The American public could see it for themselves. For a few days the scandal burned, but it was doused by government intervention. This man in the picture was not Lee Oswald; it was Billy Lovelady, a similar looking, at a distance, employee of the TBSD. And, it was true that Lovelady had the widows peak that Oswald had, so the fires burned out. In those days, the government buttressed by the FBI had a far greater reputation for probity than they do now.

Subsequently, across many decades, when no one but amateur sleuths were interested, individuals started to connect the picture with other pictures of Oswald on the day of his arrest, finding 38, 40, 42 point matches in terms of height, hair style, shirt size, collar and so forth.

Further doubts were cast as the internet promulgated that Billy Lovelady had turned-up in the ‘wrong’ shirt for the FBI photo shoot, the one intended to prove that he and the figure from the doorway in Altgens 6 were the same person. He was sent home and returned with a shirt that resembled more closely that worn by the figure in the entrance way. Yet, at that point, no one was paying much attention.

To return to William H Shelley, the foreman of the Texas School Book Depository, to give due respect to its full title, and whom Lee Oswald worked under as an employee, a job found for him by long-suspected CIA asset Ruth Paine, a mysterious woman with highly suspicious connections and with whom Oswald’s wife and children were living (as a hostage?) at the time. There’s always been questions about Shelley too. He’s been denotated as a FBI informer many times.

If true, it is likely, in my opinion, that Lee Oswald was under continuous observation: at work, at home, in the family, and wherever he went. (Not surprising given the role that was earmarked for him, an office, in my view again, that went far beyond a ‘patsy’.)

It was Shelley that denied he had ever seen Oswald out front of the building, which contradicted Oswald’s statement to the Dallas Police Department that when the president was shot he ‘was out front with Bill Shelley’. Shelley’s refusal to admit Oswald’s presence being another piece of ‘evidence’ that discredited Oswald and the possibility that it was he in the photo.

Strange then, when Shelley gives his testimony to Special Agent Robertson, four months later, the only full testimony he gives on the subject - the affidavit he submitted to the Dallas Police Department on the day makes no reference to Oswald but only his own personal movements - he states that ‘I did not see Lee Harvey Oswald at the time Pres. Kennedy was shot’. An ambiguous phrase that does not forestall the possibility that at that very instant in time he might simply have been not looking at him. Why not deny that Oswald was there at all?

He recalls clearly, however, ‘that Wesley Frazier, Mrs. Sarah Stanton and Mrs. Carolyn Arnold, all employees of the Texas School Book Depository, were also standing in this entrance way near me’. He specifically makes the point that they are standing near him. They can be identified in the photograph.

However, of Bill Lovelady, the man the FBI claimed to be the object of controversy, he says: ‘Billy N. Lovelady who works under my supervision for the Texas School book Depository was seated on the entrance steps just in front of me.’ Lovelady was seated on the steps. From that position, if you examine the Altgens 6 photograph, he would not appear in the shot.

He would be obscured, firstly, by those standing in front of him watching the president pass. Secondly, the declension of the land meant that the angle of the lens was projected slightly upward, causing the standing persons to obscure completely all but those upright on the highest steps, and, thirdly, the fact that Altgens was photographing from his midriff with an old style camera, not only necessitating that he look down into his viewfinder (as can be seen on the Zapruder film), but also that the angle of the lens would be raised higher than would have been the case if his photograph was taken from eye level with him standing fully erect, which exacerbates further the second point here made.

All this lends greater credence to the fact that the figure in the doorway is actually Lee Oswald and that the American public had the proof of Oswald’s innocence right in front of them on the very evening of the assassination.

Turning to Shelley again: why did Shelley not testify, or why did not the experienced SA Robertson ‘encourage’ him to testify, that Lovelady was beside him and forever dispel the questions about this aberrant figure? The scandal about this was still fresh. Shelley was a major figure in determining where Oswald was and wasn’t in those crucial minutes around the assassination. It was only a little lie, after all. And yet, when he gives his official statement, it challenges the carefully the crafted tale about Lovelady and, being opaque about Oswald, opens up once more the question of the unknown figure in the Book Depository entrance.

They must have known the photo was a major problem then, as it is now. Instead of nailing it down incontrovertibly, a FBI Special Agent and an alleged FBI informer, both of whom would not be beyond misinforming the American public, they seem to have relied on people’s lazy assumptions and blunted inferences when it came to parsing the exact words of Shelley’s statement. And the Warren Commission investigator’s corrupt indifference to the detonation of the Billy N. Lovelady cover story.

As far as I’m aware, this is the first time that this has been pointed out, which I hope is a win for the strategy of utilising regularly the indirect route to research where fertile anomalies and vital clues may still be weened out from the midden of official misinformation that is dumped on us. However, it’s not a boast…I know JFK researchers to well to make that sort of claim…it’s just interesting…to me.

Like all things JFK, the lies have muddied the water and examinations of the picture when magnified sometimes look more like Lovelady than Oswald. Who knows exactly what is the truth?

(The above is a Mannlicher Carcano shown to the public - why you would display it publicly before testing, I’ve no idea.)

There is a striking similarity though between both cases - Kennedy’s and Charlie Kirk’s - one that will seem almost ludicrous, but I feel I must mention.

Initially, in the Kennedy case, it was reported by the news networks, and was identified by law enforcement officers, that the two guns retrieved from the sixth floor of the Book Depository were a type of Mauser, a German gun design but made in Argentina. Just where the Nazi diaspora happened to be abiding. Bariloche, if rumours are to be believed. Was it a symbolic message identifying, as these groups tend to do to others in the know, exactly who was behind the assassination?

The gun identified in the Charlie Kirk assassination is also a Mauser. From Argentina. An old one, owned by the gunman’s grandfather, so it is claimed, implausibly.

Could it be…?

(This is a picture of the gun being retrieved from the sixth floor. Note the pommel on the scope, supposedly familiar to Mausers, which the later gun has ‘lost’.)