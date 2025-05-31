Chair’s Report

It is over a year since our last AGM and the most important thing is that we are still here. Looking back, I am amazed at what we have managed to achieve, though this is tempered by a regret at what we might have achieved and what we have still to do. In the year and a bit since the last AGM we have hosted 20 talks covering such issues as health, lockdown and masking harms, energy supply, sustainable agriculture, education and fluoride, together with in-depth analyses of both current and historic events. I think that this has undoubtedly broadened our joint perspectives and given us a better understanding of the world, allowing us to navigate it more successfully, one of the key aims of Common Knowledge. We have also illustrated with the breadth of questions and discussion following these talks that we provide a forum where free speech is celebrated. That is why we have been able to attract the investigative journalist Sonia Poulton to talk to our group on two occasions this year, including the very successful Christmas party with Sonia Poulton at the Granary.

Another central objective of Common Knowledge is to take actions that free us from the grip of globalist policies and in this respect, I am incredibly proud of the REKO ring Local Abundance that has been set up, managed and sustained by Wendy and Rachelle whose aim is to establish direct links with high quality food producers, bypassing the need to rely on the fare supplied by supermarkets. This began with links to Peelham Farm for pork, beef and mutton, and to this has been added Ramstane Farm who supply eggs and chickens, and most recently Steading and Co. for microgreens. I have no doubt that Local Abundance will continue to grow, and to help with this Wendy and Rachelle are planning to hold a Food Festival in September to publicise more widely the opportunities for accessing quality food suppliers local to Edinburgh.

The other major action in which many members of Common Knowledge took part was the planning and execution of the Scottish People’s Covid19 Inquiry conference in February this year which attracted approximately 100 delegates. This was a historic first for Common Knowledge, the first inquiry by the people of a nation into the actions taken by their government, health services, institutions and media during what can best be referred to as Covid times. Presentations were given by six highly qualified and authoritative speakers as well as three members of the Scottish public whose relatives had been grievously harmed by the actions of the Scottish government and NHS. The event was filmed, and all the presentations are available to view on both You Tube and the UK column web site. I have recently written a personal reflection on the conference that will be published on our substack. I think that the greatest achievement of the conference is that we have written the true history of Covid times before the corrupt narrative being constructed in the official Inquiries has been published. Our fundamental conclusion is that there was no pandemic in Scotland in 2020, a conclusion that completely undermines the attempt by the establishment to excuse their egregiously harmful and in some cases murderous actions during Covid times.

Although events like the conference attract most attention, the continuity for Common Knowledge is supplied by the newsletter and substack that is run by our secretary Matthew Wilson. He continues to entertain and inform by posting chapters of his book ‘A Teacher during Covid’ and I am sure that this is one of the reasons why our substack attracts paying subscriptions that help to keep us afloat. On the topic of finances, I would also like to pay tribute to our treasurer Andrew Waldie who has been keeping our spending in order in a way that is appropriate to our means. Matthew and Andrew are part of the wider Executive Committee of Common Knowledge that together shapes and organises what we do and without whom nothing would be achieved. I would like to thank them for all their enthusiasm and input over the last year. We have been very fortunate during this period to have added Professor Diane Rasmussen McAdie, commissioning editor at the UK column, to the Executive Committee and we are hopeful that the links established, as a consequence, with UK Column will widen our future reach.

Looking to the future our objective, as ever, is to grow Common Knowledge, and attract more people to our meetings and to take part in our actions. We know there are plenty of people out there who know that something is seriously wrong, but for whatever reason have not either found or joined us. As a vehicle for bringing together in one place those with perhaps particular concerns about health, food, education, the media we are beginning to plan for another Common Knowledge conference in February 2026. The emphasis will not be on looking back at the wrongs that have been done, but to look to the future. How can we take practical steps to establish and support alternative financial systems, health systems, food systems, education systems and alternative media that are based on the human values of love and truth, and work with, not against nature? With these in place it will become possible to opt out of the systems that are currently running that are set up to harm and degrade not only our own lives, but those of all future generations. Of course, many obstacles are already in place to prevent the establishment of these alternative systems. Therefore, in the conference we aim to give a platform from those who have nevertheless confronted and in some cases overcome these obstacles to set up alternative systems with the hope that this will inspire more to follow their lead.

As I said at the beginning of our report, Common Knowledge is still here after more that three years, and it is doing the things that it was set up to do. It has had setbacks along the way, and at times it appears that we are making little progress and attracting minimal support. However, there have been a number of wonderful occasions throughout this year where someone has come up to me, or has emailed me to say ‘I am so glad I found you. It is so important that you are here’. Then I know that it is all worthwhile. So that is the message that I want to leave you with, and I hope it will sustain Common Knowledge during the coming year and far beyond.

Open Forum

All of the achievements made over the past year have been possible because of you, the members of Common Knowledge who attend meetings, voice your opinions, ask searching questions and share your thoughts in conversation with others. We know that there are many more out there who share your opinion that there is something that is not quite right in our society but have not found a place where they can openly discuss their concerns. We would dearly like to attract them to our meetings and would very much value your thoughts on how this may be best achieved. We would also like to know what you would like to see Common Knowledge doing more/less of, what new initiatives you would like to see taken, and where you think we should be going from here. In addition, please remember that we are always looking for people with drive and vision to join the executive committee to take Common Knowledge forward. In particular, we are aware that we have a major gap on the committee that is concerned with the organisation of social events that are so vital for the formation and strengthening of a community spirit. So, if you feel that you could fill this role on the Executive Committee, please come and speak to us and find out what this would entail.

