1st of October - Edinburgh

Comedy Unleashed is returning to Edinburgh, establishing itself as an alternative scene to the stale, ideological comedy that is currently the norm in comedy clubs - do we need more comedians talking about their sexual proclivities and inadequacies in a narcissistic way? How about some social observation, cultural satirising and pointing out the absurdities in human behaviour?

Anyway, we can support a change of direction with our time and money, and have a laugh while we are doing it!

Tickets here.