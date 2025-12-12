Free! Christmas Party - 14th of December

Brian Gerrish of UK Column will be joining us on a livestream between 2 pm and 4 pm for a ‘State of the Union’ type address:

Are we gearing-up for war?

What will happen in 2026?

How did UK Column begin and where is it going?

Followed by an extended Q&A.

It’s a FREE event as a thank you to all the support we receive, especially from our monthly newsletter subscribers - thank you, Subscribers!

Come and join us for a little conspiracy, some more questions and a lot of Christmas Festive Cheer.

We will then adjourn to the Three Monks on Commercial Street (2 mins away) to continue the festive cheer.

Join us in The Jig Room at The Granary, the Shore, Leith, 2 pm to 4 pm.

Or,

Join us Online. Use this free ticket to register and we will send you a link on the day of the conference. Ticket here.

Support Common Knowledge Directly through our Buy Me a Coffee Page: here.

Merry Christmas!!