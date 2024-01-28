8th February - Podcaster, blogger and truth-teller, Mark Attwood, is coming to Edinburgh and you can see him with this ticket here (cost £10). We look forward to a night of unrivalled revelations and insights.

15th February - An unbridled extravaganza of uncensored hilarity with MICHAEL O'BERNICIA who will MC for the uproariously funny globetrotting comedian CRAIG CAMPBELL and two other very special guests. Tickets here (Donation £15).

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.