We need your help. If Common Knowledge is to work with other groups and assist in sustaining what they are doing, then we need to be able to reach a sympathetic audience. Sharing the link and telling people about events helps build a culture and community that is separate from the anti-human, life-poisoning forces that are pushing an agenda presently. We hope you can share the links below.

On the 24th of August, at 7.30pm, in Edinburgh, at a location to be revealed to ticket holders 24 hours before the gig, we will be very pleased to host the Speakeasy Comedy Club with comedian Jojo Sutherland and MC for the event Michael O’Bernicia. (Tickets here.)

To many in the freedom movement in the UK, Michael is somewhat of a legend, having, from the very beginning, challenged the Covid narrative, he led the way in the re-emergence of natural law as an escape hatch from the criminal coercion of the state, using it to show the fraudulent nature of mortgages and how people can resist the banks’ illegal demands. His resource-rich website is called ‘The Bernician’.

Jojo Sutherland is a comedian, actor, podcaster, writer, commentator and trainer who has been on the circuit for many years causing audiences hilarity with irreverent and brave comedy. Like the traditional Jester, Jojo is unafraid to assert comedy’s rights to mock society’s clinged-to ‘truths’ and unspoken hypocrisies, all in the name of free-thinking, the absurdity of life and having a laugh. Her website gives a sampling of her talents.

There will be further comedians announced as the date draws closer and we will update you over the next three weeks.

Again, here is the ticket link - https://www.tickettailor.com/events/afp/961974

Due to the nature of this type of gig, it will be cancelled if not enough tickets are sold. We cannot provide these events if there is no demand.

Why should people support an event like this?…

Most comedians in the last three years have abdicated the role and duty of comedy to point out the most serious corruption and folly, with disastrous consequences for society at large. Where are the bold, truth-speaking comedians that satirise and cajole the Real Power? They became comfortable, self-seeking and frightened. All hoping for a slot on the BBC’s ‘Live at the Apollo’, scared of their fan base rejecting them or becoming a focal point for mockery themselves. It turns out that many of our self-styled daring comedians are very disappointing as independent-minded individuals.

Yet, despite the personal failures of high profile comedians, comedy still has a vital function in society. It makes us laugh - a very important matter in itself. It allows us to not take ourselves too seriously as we find connection in some of the trials and failures of the comedian. It releases tension. It helps us to confront truths about the world and life that we find difficult to admit to and lets us face it not alone but as part of a community going through the same process. It is cathartic though in an opposite way to Aristotle’s description of how Tragedy is cathartic. It’s a release of all the stored-up potential for happiness, joy, hope and redemption.

So…it’s just a good, old fashioned, fun comedy night, but it’s also more: for those that have felt marginalised over the past three years it is an opportunity to connect, laugh and be part of building a community with a culture of humour and resistance.

We hope you will support this.

24th August, 7.30pm, Edinburgh. Venue TBA. Tickets Here.