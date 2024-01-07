Common Knowledge Edinburgh Newsletter #42
11th January -What is really happening in Ukraine?
Warren Thornton, a well-connected journalist with contacts on the ground will be revealing what he knows about Ukraine and the war there. Book your ticket here (free).
25th January - Celebrate Scottish Culture
We have planned a Burns’ Night. More Details to follow.
8th February - The Truth is hidden in plain sight
Podcaster, blogger and truth-teller, Mark Attwood, is coming to Edinburgh and you can see him with this ticket here (cost £10). We look forward to a night of unrivalled revelations and insights.
