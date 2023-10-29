Where does money come from? How does it work? How is it regulated? Money dominates our lives but it is not clear to many how the system operates and who it benefits. This Thursday’s meeting will try to shed light on the issue.

FREE! On the 2nd November, 7.30pm, in Edinburgh, Andrew Waldie will be speaking on ‘The Money Power’ which will address banking, money and credit. Tickets are here.

Funding Common Knowledge

We are intending to move to a payment model for this blog in the near future. Not to read the articles, many of which will remain free, but to fund activities and speakers. Presently, we are sometimes breaking even and sometimes not, usually relying on the largesse of individuals to make sure we can afford to do things. We have been looking to bring in interesting speakers from further afield in order to attract more people to our fortnightly meetings, thereby growing the community and moving us closer to a position where we can sustain our own venue and build around it; however, this entails paying expenses for speakers and the venue.

A subscription to Common Knowledge through this site will allow us to bring in a wider range of speakers, fund advertising for speakers so we can avoid being ghettoised as a fringe group, pay for blog posts and, we hope, be able to offer more to subscribers as we build on the events and plans we currently have.

If you can, we hope you will be able to support this change in Common Knowledge. We will present fully audited accounts to all subscribers at our AGM, which will be open to all.

Things Being Done

We want to highlight any activities sympathetic groups are undertaking around Scotland. If you would like us to publish these events in our newsletter, just send us an email at: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

