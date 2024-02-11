15th February - An unbridled extravaganza of uncensored hilarity with MICHAEL O'BERNICIA who will MC for the uproariously funny globetrotting comedian CRAIG CAMPBELL and two other very special guests. Tickets here (Donation £15). Irreverent dismantling of the forces of oppression.

22nd February - Free! - Martin Watt will be explaining the dangers of 15 Minute Cities. An activist against them and a member of Common Knowledge EC, Martin will outline what they are, how they are being implemented, who benefits and what we can do. Free ticket here.

17th March - Mark Devlin! Mark is a UK-based club and radio DJ and music journalist, specialising in black/dance music in its many forms. In recent years Mark has begun speaking about the dark forces that have been manipulating the music industry for decades.

Mark has been an independent and courageous voice for truth and human freedom. Book a ticket here. (£10)

Prove it. Common Knowledge will be having a Conspiracy Theory Quiz on the 7th March. Can you answer such questions as: What is Operation Northwoods? How many people were scheduled to be killed on the night of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination? What is happening on Ruby Island? And who is Thor Valiant?

Ticket coming soon.

