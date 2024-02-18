17th March - Mark Devlin! Mark is a UK-based club and radio DJ and music journalist, specialising in black/dance music in its many forms. In recent years Mark has begun speaking about the dark forces that have been manipulating the music industry for decades.

Mark has been an independent and courageous voice for truth and human freedom. Book a ticket here. (£10)

22nd February - Free! - Martin Watt will be explaining the dangers of 15 Minute Cities. An activist against them and a member of Common Knowledge EC, Martin will outline what they are, how they are being implemented, who benefits and what we can do. Free ticket here.

On the 21st March, Dr Stuart Waiton will be speaking to us about Scottish Education: its falling standards, its emphasis on experience rather than learning, its indoctrinating with dubious ideologies and its inability to permit debate. We may also get on to the topic of why this is happening across the Western world. Every parent and grandparent should be aware of these issues in order to have a better informed view of children’s education.

Free ticket for the 21st March is available here.

