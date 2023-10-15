On Thursday the 19th of October Common Knowledge will host The People’s Lawyer, David Adelman, a trained solicitor and awake to common and natural law. It will be an especially extended evening, starting sharp at 7pm. Tickets are here.

Common Knowledge Edinburgh is pleased to host David Adelman. David will be discussing what will likely be happening in the future, given the drift of current events and, equally important, how we can use the law to make sure that we are not passive whatever happens. The law is not what you think, but our ignorance of it means that we are easily hoodwinked by its agents assumption of power and prerogatives. David will offer an outline of areas that will reap a beneficial harvest if we, as a community, can study them and apply them.

The evening will be specially extended and will start sharp at 7pm.

We hope to see you there.