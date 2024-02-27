FREE EVENT! Join us for a crucial discussion on Scotland's upcoming 'conversion therapy ban’ bill.

While the term 'conversion therapy' often evokes images of cruelty and torture, the proposed bill's expansive definition has sparked immediate concern among various groups. However, some see it as a vital step forward for LGBTQ+ rights, applauding the Scottish government's initiative.

There are valid concerns about the potential chilling effect of the bill and its implications for parental rights, religious freedoms and therapeutic counselling. Our esteemed panel, featuring David Scott (Formally UK Column), Richard Lucas (The Scottish Family Party), Professor Stuart Waiton (Abertay University) and psychotherapist Dr Bruce Scott offer diverse perspectives on this contentious issue.

This is an opportunity to engage in an open and honest dialogue, to understand different viewpoints, and to voice your own concerns during our Q&A session. Your participation is crucial as we navigate the complexities of this proposed ban. Join us and be part of shaping the conversation. Turn up or reserve a space here.

17th March - Mark Devlin! Mark is a UK-based club and radio DJ and music journalist, specialising in black/dance music in its many forms. In recent years Mark has begun speaking about the dark forces that have been manipulating the music industry for decades.

Mark has been an independent and courageous voice for truth and human freedom. Book a ticket here. (£10)

On the 21st March, Dr Stuart Waiton will be speaking to us about Scottish Education: its falling standards, its emphasis on experience rather than learning, its indoctrinating with dubious ideologies and its inability to permit debate. We may also get on to the topic of why this is happening across the Western world. Every parent and grandparent should be aware of these issues in order to have a better informed view of children’s education.

Free ticket for the 21st March is available here.

AGM: The 7th of March will be the Common Knowledge Edinburgh AGM. Join us at the Taxi Club from 7.30pm.

