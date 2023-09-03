Common Knowledge Edinburgh Newsletter #35
The Autumn/Winter cycle of talks will start this Thursday.
Common Knowledge is looking to take some serious steps in the future and we will need the community’s help. Hopefully, if you attend the meeting on Thursday the 7th at Edinburgh Taxi Club, then we will be able to share more details with you.
On the 7th September, at 7.30pm, Tracy Mearns will be showing us how to understand Lawfulness and Self-Sovereignty. It’s free and tickets are here.
