The fight for and against genuine free speech continues as we have seen this past week in Edinburgh. Part of the problem for the venue that cancelled the comedy night with Graham Linehan was the fact that they were denying him a platform based on his views, not on his routine. Since he never had the opportunity to perform, he never said anything that the venue, or others, could be offended at or label as some form of ‘hate’ speech. He was discriminated against because of his beliefs and this was why legal action could be threatened against the venue with a fair chance of success.

This is makes an associated important point: Graham Linehan has never been prosecuted for what he has said or done, because he is entitled, under law, to say what he has said and do what he has done. Under moral law, perhaps there is an imperative for him to say his views and act this way, but certainly, in de jure he has done nothing wrong.

Given the dispute between different groups’ ideas of what is and is not acceptable, and the courts diminished but not yet abandoned role as an impartial arbiter, is it not wiser then, to let the law ‘cancel’ people rather than have sections of the population presumptively and pre-emptively silence artists or comedians before they can even commit the heinous performance that is expected of them? Let’s do it the old way: criminal acts are punished retrospectively.; they’re not pre-empted. Furthermore, and it is hardly an outrageous position, there actually has to be a proven crime before sanction is applied, not just a difference of opinion, even if it is on issues close to the accuser’s heart.

This episode has shown one thing: on this issue, we need more adults in the discussion who do not demand that others ‘be on their side’, whose perspective is not simply two polarities, but let people have their shades of opinions and tolerantly work together towards the best settlement on our collectively held rights. The actions of many during Covid - the abandonment of reasoned argument, investigation, censoring of Self and others, and the unquestioning obedience to authority - does not provide a lot of hope for the discussion of deeply felt matters, but we do have to try. Otherwise, this back and forth will continue, with greater division, no common ground reached, and more ill will and damaged people.

On Thursday Common Knowledge will be supporting the furtherance of free speech and the acceptance of other opinions by hosting The Speakeasy Comedy Club with Michael O’Bernicia, Jojo Sutherland and others. Tickets are here.