Simon Miln will be speaking to us on Thursday 16th November. The location will be released to ticket holders the day before the event. Simon is a businessman, primarily involved in construction. He has been involved in #together and will be speaking about the future of Scotland and the UK. Reserve a seat here.

*

On the 30th November, Dr Alan Mordue will be presenting on the question, ‘What ever happened to public health?’ Dr Mordue has worked as an epidemiologist as well as a senior lecturer on medicine at the University of Edinburgh. Given the past almost four years of controversy on this topic, we hope that Dr Mordue will re-frame the debate and offer a way forward. Reserve a seat here.

*

Christmas is coming. Why not spend one evening with your fellow Covid-Vax Sceptics where you don’t have to worry about what you say or upsetting people’s feelings or feel disappointed that no one cares anymore?! Book your ticket here and join us for drinks, buffet, music and chat!

*

Moving to a paid model. As an organisation that seeks to represent a community whose members have been isolated, marginalised and intimidated, Common Knowledge has to let people know what we are doing and try to grow an audience. To that end, we will be using the Substack blog to raise money for monthly deliveries of leaflets promoting talks and handing out The Light newspaper. We hope you can support us with a subscription.