On the 21st March, Dr Stuart Waiton will be speaking to us about Scottish Education: its falling standards, its emphasis on experience rather than learning, its indoctrinating with dubious ideologies and its inability to permit debate. We may also get on to the topic of why this is happening across the Western world. Every parent and grandparent should be aware of these issues in order to have a better informed view of children’s education. Free ticket for the 21st March is available here.

EXTRA EVENT! Former NHS consultant clinical psychologist. Writer, blogger, trainer, author of “Tales from the Madhouse” and HART member, Dr Gary Sidley will be talking to us about the shadowy people behind promoting masks. The talk is free and will be on the 28th March. Reserve a spot here.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

