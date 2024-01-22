25th January - Celebrate Scottish Culture

As Scotland and Scottish culture were about to disappear under the relentless homogenisation of the Age of Empire, new markets and globalisation, one man decided to preserve that culture for the future. The Scotland most people know, is Burns’ Scotland, saved by his pen, his popularity and his genius. We have planned a Burns’ Night to celebrate this. Join us for talk, readings, recitals, dance and haggis. Tickets (£10) can be bought here.

8th February - Podcaster, blogger and truth-teller, Mark Attwood, is coming to Edinburgh and you can see him with this ticket here (cost £10). We look forward to a night of unrivalled revelations and insights.

