On the 30th November, this Thursday coming, Dr Alan Mordue will be presenting on the question, ‘What ever happened to public health?’ Dr Mordue has worked as an epidemiologist as well as a senior lecturer on medicine at the University of Edinburgh. Given the past almost four years of controversy on this topic, we hope that Dr Mordue will re-frame the debate and offer a way forward. Reserve a seat here.

*

Christmas is coming. Why not spend one evening with your fellow pro-human, lovers of freedom where you don’t have to worry about what you say or upsetting people’s feelings on the major issues of the past almost four years! Book your ticket here and join us for drinks, buffet, music and chat!

*

Moving to a paid model. As an organisation that seeks to represent a community whose members have been isolated, marginalised and intimidated, Common Knowledge has to let people know what we are doing and try to grow an audience. To that end, we will be using the Substack blog to raise money for monthly deliveries of leaflets promoting talks and handing out The Light newspaper.

It obvious that we don’t have the resources of the anti-human, anti-freedom forces, but we can do a lot with a little. By going to a low-tech method of making people aware we hope to cut through the noise and connect with people in the real world. Ultimately, what is happening is not in the majority’s best interests.

We hope you can support us with a subscription. All funds will go into raising awareness and that will transparent done. (Details to follow.)