Rest in Peace

Community member, supporter and resister to the anti-human agenda, Kenny Cockerell, sadly died last week. May the good that he did by refusing to comply long out live him.

28th August, Edinburgh: The Bowler Hatted Farmer - The War on Farming

Unnecessary additives in our food.

Common Knowledge Edinburgh is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Ultra-processing.

Destructive demands and legislation pressed on our farmers and agricultural communities.

Severing of links between communities and food production.

The agenda of Net Zero, funded by magic money, to buy up farmland and turn it into unproductive fields or costly generators of electricity.

The Bowler Hatted Farmer will outline the threats to farming alongside a presentation of his solutions to them when he comes to speak to us in August.

Tickets here.

*

FREE! Sunday 28th September - Health and Food Festival - Food Is Medicine

Local Abundance is holding an all day event with producers, health experts and talks from 10am to 4pm at North Merchiston Community Centre with speakers every hour to inform about holistic health and their produce.

Good, healthy, clean food is medicine. Learn how well produced food can improve your life and heal your body.

Protect yourself and your family.

Empower your health for a more satisfying life.

Learn about food and the body.

Tickets here.

*

FREE! Book a seat for specific guest speakers on the day of the Health Festival.

10:40 - 11:10 - Peelham Farm: Protect the Soil - ticket here.

11:20 - 11:50 - Steading and Co: Reclaim your Health - ticket here.

12:40 - 13:10 - Scotland the Bread: Heritage grains grown with Love - tickets here.

13:20 - 13:50 - Sour Power Vinegar: Knowledge is power in health - tickets here.

14:00 - 14:30 - Ramstane Farm: Connecting people to their Food - ticket here.

15:20 - 15:50 - AB Health Hub - Real tests, real diagnosis, real health treatments - tickets here.

*

9th October, Edinburgh: Hugo De Burgh - WHO ARE WE, and how will we survive in the Age of Asia?

Hugo’s latest book is on a subject that matters to every thinking Briton: WHO ARE WE, and how will we survive in the Age of Asia? In it, he looks at the economic and cultural issues that face the 4 nations of the UK in the perspective of someone who has experienced China’s rise from the wasteland left by Chairman Mao to the fourth industrial revolution today. WHO ARE WE (Cambridge: CamRivers) was launched by Sir Vince Cable at the London School of Economics.

Hugo ‘Huge’ de Burgh is Director of China UK Creative Industries in the Institute of Creative and Cultural Entrepreneurship, Goldsmiths College, University of London. From being a community development worker and then broadcast journalist in Scotland, he went on to teach journalism in Nottingham, in London and in China. He recently completed a fourth term at Tsinghua University, as Walt Disney Professor of Media and Communications in Schwarzman, the US college of International Relations.

Ticket is here.

*

Monthly - Local Abundance Reko Ring

Don't forget the next Reko Ring drop off has been arranged for one Thursday a month at The Taxi Club from 7.30pm. (Taxi Club 12 Beaverhall Rd, Edinburgh EH7 4JE) Contact Local Abundance for details.

Peelham Farm:

Please place your orders with Peelham Farm by the preceding Sunday by 23:59. When you've placed your order with Peelhams, select 'Reko (Reko Members only) for your delivery option.

peelham.co.uk

Ramstane Farm:

The amazing Ramstane Farm will have chicken available for the June Reko Ring collection. These tasty chickens are pasture raised and supplemented with organic GMO free feed. If you are interested in ordering chickens, email localabundance@proton.me the preceding Sunday before the Reko date with the size you would like and we will send you payment details.

Size:

1.80-2.00kg= £24

2.00-2.20kg= £26

2.20-2.40kg= £28

2.40-2.60kg= £30

They will also be continuing to supply eggs too, 6 eggs for £2.70.

localabundance@proton.me

REMINDER: Ramstane Farm has updated their payment details, so please email first so we can send you the new payment information

Steading & Co:

Steading & Co are our newest suppliers. They offer microgreens, which are bursting with up to 40x more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants than their mature counterparts. Alongside these, their rich duck eggs are packed with protein, B vitamins, selenium, and omega-3s, helping to balance hormones, support brain health, and keep you fuller for longer. Microgreens and duck eggs are a simple but powerful step toward eating with intention and reclaiming your health. if you're interested in ordering eggs please email Local Abundance with the number of eggs you would like, by the Sunday before the Reko Ring delivery date. We've already had a huge interest in the new supplier and only have a limited amount left so get your orders in asap.

Microgreen Salad Mix £6.50: 5 boxes left

Duck Eggs half a dozen box: 1 box left

localabundance@proton.me

Future Reko Ring Collection will be on the below dates:

14/08/2025, 11/09/2025, 9/10/2025, 13/11/2025, 11/12/2025.

*

The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

*

Guest Poster - Hugh McCarthy

Former headteacher in a Northern Irish school, and a non-mask wearing member of an educational board during Covid, Hugh McCarthy has written deeply and incisively about Covid’s impact on education. We are serialising some of his posts over the next few weeks. They are well-worth a read and a share.

We know people who do not agree on Covid, but nearly everyone is concerned about education.

*

Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

See our events and content on Linktree.