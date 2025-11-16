23rd November - Common Knowledge Walks

Meet at 10:45 at the Torphin terminus of the number 16 bus. Grid reference 205680 on the Edinburgh ordnance survey map. There is plenty of parking for those coming by car. From here we will walk to Clubbiedean reservoir and then down to Colinton where you are invited to soup and sandwiches.

Boots or stout shoes plus waterproofs advised. We can return you to any cars left at Torphin after lunch. Email Richard, RAEnnos@protonmail.com by Saturday 22nd to let him know if you you intend coming or have any questions.

27th November, Antony Sammeroff: Escaping the Matrix - at The Granary

Author and therapist, Antony Sammeroff:

“It’s challenging being an ambitious, free-spirit in a world that looks increasingly like Huxley’s Brave New World. The mainstream regards you with suspicion, and seemingly nice people can turn on you simply for expressing an opinion. Still - it is possible to thrive here, and we really need to be at Our Personal Best to take on the challenges of life: personal, professional and global. We are here to Shine a Light in Dark Places!”

Tickets are here.

Monthly - Local Abundance Reko Ring

Don’t forget the next Reko Ring drop off has been arranged for one Thursday a month at The Taxi Club from 7.30pm. (Taxi Club 12 Beaverhall Rd, Edinburgh EH7 4JE) Contact Local Abundance for details.

Peelham Farm:

Please place your orders with Peelham Farm by the preceding Sunday by 23:59. When you’ve placed your order with Peelhams, select ‘Reko (Reko Members only) for your delivery option.

peelham.co.uk

Ramstane Farm:

The amazing Ramstane Farm will have chicken available for the June Reko Ring collection. These tasty chickens are pasture raised and supplemented with organic GMO free feed. If you are interested in ordering chickens, email localabundance@proton.me the preceding Sunday before the Reko date with the size you would like and we will send you payment details.

Size:

1.80-2.00kg= £24

2.00-2.20kg= £26

2.20-2.40kg= £28

2.40-2.60kg= £30

They will also be continuing to supply eggs too, 6 eggs for £2.70.

localabundance@proton.me

REMINDER: Ramstane Farm has updated their payment details, so please email first so we can send you the new payment information

Steading & Co:

Steading & Co are our newest suppliers. They offer microgreens, which are bursting with up to 40x more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants than their mature counterparts. Alongside these, their rich duck eggs are packed with protein, B vitamins, selenium, and omega-3s, helping to balance hormones, support brain health, and keep you fuller for longer. Microgreens and duck eggs are a simple but powerful step toward eating with intention and reclaiming your health. if you’re interested in ordering eggs please email Local Abundance with the number of eggs you would like, by the Sunday before the Reko Ring delivery date. We’ve already had a huge interest in the new supplier and only have a limited amount left so get your orders in asap.

Microgreen Salad Mix £6.50: 5 boxes left

Duck Eggs half a dozen box: 1 box left

localabundance@proton.me

Future Reko Ring Collection will be on the below dates:

14/08/2025, 11/09/2025, 9/10/2025, 13/11/2025, 11/12/2025.

The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

A Teacher During Covid

A story full of realities about the Covid era from 2020 to 2022: its impact on education and how education had already prepared the way for Covid. Here.

Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

