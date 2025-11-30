Christmas Party - 14th of December

If it can be done…

We might be having a Sunday afternoon Christmas Party with Brian Gearish joining us via livestream on the 14th of December from 2pm onwards…

We will update as soon as possible.

*DATE CHANGE* - 29th December - Common Knowledge Walks

Leith Shore is Ground Zero for Scottish history!

Meet at 10:00 at the War Memorial across from Malmaison before spending an hour and a quarter touring the environs of the Water of Leith hearing stories of Roman legions, lamp lighters, pirates, Queens, sieges, witches and whisky, led by Matthew Wilson. We can walk off the Christmas excesses together.

This will be followed by brunch at a local restaurant/cafe at 11.30.

(Email commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com to let me know you’re coming to brunch.)

*

7pm!!! 14th January. 2026 - What is Medical Herbalism, and what can it do for you?

NEW VENUE - North Merchiston Community Centre

NEW DAY - Wednesday

NEW TIME - 7pm

Do you want to take more control of your health? Do you need a guide to help navigate the maze of alternative health options? ​Are you dissatisfied with your current treatment options?

​​​​​Urara Donohoe M.Res.,Ph.D.,Dip.H.M.,MNIMH is a qualified Medical Herbalist and a member of the National Institute of Medical Herbalism. Having worked in medical research as a peer reviewer, Urara has the skills to understand and analyse scientific evidence. Over 100 years ago, Urara’s great-great-grandfather was a Japanese Traditional Medicine practitioner. She has inherited his passion and respect for the healing power of plants.

*

Monthly - Local Abundance Reko Ring

Don’t forget the next Reko Ring drop off has been arranged for one Thursday a month at The Taxi Club from 7.30pm. (Taxi Club 12 Beaverhall Rd, Edinburgh EH7 4JE) Contact Local Abundance for details.

Peelham Farm:

Please place your orders with Peelham Farm by the preceding Sunday by 23:59. When you’ve placed your order with Peelhams, select ‘Reko (Reko Members only) for your delivery option.

peelham.co.uk

Ramstane Farm:

The amazing Ramstane Farm will have chicken available for the June Reko Ring collection. These tasty chickens are pasture raised and supplemented with organic GMO free feed. If you are interested in ordering chickens, email localabundance@proton.me the preceding Sunday before the Reko date with the size you would like and we will send you payment details.

Size:

1.80-2.00kg= £24

2.00-2.20kg= £26

2.20-2.40kg= £28

2.40-2.60kg= £30

They will also be continuing to supply eggs too, 6 eggs for £2.70.

localabundance@proton.me

REMINDER: Ramstane Farm has updated their payment details, so please email first so we can send you the new payment information

Steading & Co:

Steading & Co are our newest suppliers. They offer microgreens, which are bursting with up to 40x more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants than their mature counterparts. Alongside these, their rich duck eggs are packed with protein, B vitamins, selenium, and omega-3s, helping to balance hormones, support brain health, and keep you fuller for longer. Microgreens and duck eggs are a simple but powerful step toward eating with intention and reclaiming your health. if you’re interested in ordering eggs please email Local Abundance with the number of eggs you would like, by the Sunday before the Reko Ring delivery date. We’ve already had a huge interest in the new supplier and only have a limited amount left so get your orders in asap.

Microgreen Salad Mix £6.50: 5 boxes left

Duck Eggs half a dozen box: 1 box left

localabundance@proton.me

Future Reko Ring Collection will be on the below dates:

14/08/2025, 11/09/2025, 9/10/2025, 13/11/2025, 11/12/2025.

*

Call To Action!

Follow Marc Wilkinson’s Substack for information on how to act locally against 5G towers amongst other threats, where and when to protest and you get involved in politics too. Blog here.

*

The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

*

A Teacher During Covid

A story full of realities about the Covid era from 2020 to 2022: its impact on education and how education had already prepared the way for Covid. Here.

*

