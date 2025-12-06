Free! Christmas Party - 14th of December

Brian Gearish of UK Column will be joining us on a livestream between 2 pm and 4 pm for a ‘State of the Union’ type address and an extended Q&A.

It’s a FREE event as a thank you to all the support we receive, especially from our monthly newsletter subscribers - thank you, Subscribers!

Come and join us for a little conspiracy, some more questions and a lot of Christmas Festive Cheer.

Join us in The Jig Room at The Granary, the Shore, Leith, 2 pm to 4 pm.

Or,

Join us Online. Use this free ticket to register and we will send you a link on the day of the conference. Ticket here.

*

*DATE CHANGE* - 29th December - Common Knowledge Walks

Leith Shore is Ground Zero for Scottish history!

Meet at 10:00 at the War Memorial across from Malmaison before spending an hour and a quarter touring the environs of the Water of Leith hearing stories of Roman legions, lamp lighters, pirates, Queens, sieges, witches and whisky, led by Matthew Wilson. We can walk off the Christmas excesses together.

This will be followed by brunch at a local restaurant/cafe at 11.30.

(Email commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com to let me know you’re coming to brunch.)

*

7pm!!! 14th January. 2026 - What is Medical Herbalism, and what can it do for you?

NEW VENUE - North Merchiston Community Centre

NEW DAY - Wednesday

NEW TIME - 7pm

Do you want to take more control of your health? Do you need a guide to help navigate the maze of alternative health options? ​Are you dissatisfied with your current treatment options?

​​​​​Urara Donohoe M.Res.,Ph.D.,Dip.H.M.,MNIMH is a qualified Medical Herbalist and a member of the National Institute of Medical Herbalism. Having worked in medical research as a peer reviewer, Urara has the skills to understand and analyse scientific evidence. Over 100 years ago, Urara’s great-great-grandfather was a Japanese Traditional Medicine practitioner. She has inherited his passion and respect for the healing power of plants.

*

11th February, 7pm - Toby Hodgkin - Save Our Seeds!

Toby says: “I arrived in Edinburgh some 6 years ago after 25+ years spent working on the conservation and use of traditional crop varieties around the world (mostly in developing countries). Some of this was with the research community of different countries who are involved in the conservation of plant genetic resources in gene banks (the international repository in Svalbard is perhaps the best known - https://www.seedvault.no/ ). But much of my work involved working with farmers and communities keen to save and continue to use the seeds of their own traditional crop varieties. So my experience, such as it, is much more as a “seed saver” working with rural communities around the world.”

Ticket is here.

*

11th March, 7pm - The Honest Midwife! - Victoria Rixon exposes our the NHS

Victoria Rixon is a 42 years old, a mother of four boys, a wife, and a wide-awake midwife.

“On February 9th, 2024, I walked out of the NHS. Not because I stopped caring, but because I could no longer be part of a system that is committing crimes against humanity—criminal harm and manslaughter—against women, babies, and midwives.

And when I spoke up, I was threatened.

I was told that whistleblowers “go missing overnight.”

I was falsely accused of being responsible for the death of a baby

I have been horrifically trolled and harassed

I will not be intimidated. I will not be silenced. I am a wide-awake midwife, and I will fight for the truth.

This is systemic manslaughter. This is harm. This is a crime.

If you care about maternity services, if you care about women, babies, and midwives—we need accountability. We all need the truth we all need justice.”

Ticket here.

*

Monthly - Local Abundance Reko Ring

Don’t forget the next Reko Ring drop off has been arranged for one Thursday a month at The Taxi Club from 7.30pm. (Taxi Club 12 Beaverhall Rd, Edinburgh EH7 4JE) Contact Local Abundance for details.

Venue will change in 2026.

NEW SUPPLIER: Sour Power Vinegars

Please place your orders with Sour Power by Sunday 7th December 2025, before midnight. When choosing the items, in the ‘How to get it’ select ‘Choose a different store’, then from there the ‘Store pickup’ section, select ‘REKO Ring - Sour Power Vinegars’ and update the location and proceed with payment.

Items will be available for collection at the Taxi Club on 11th December 2025.

www.sourpowervinegars.com

Peelham Farm:

Please place your orders with Peelham Farm by the preceding Sunday by 23:59. When you’ve placed your order with Peelhams, select ‘Reko (Reko Members only) for your delivery option.

peelham.co.uk

Ramstane Farm:

The amazing Ramstane Farm will have chicken available for the June Reko Ring collection. These tasty chickens are pasture raised and supplemented with organic GMO free feed. If you are interested in ordering chickens, email localabundance@proton.me the preceding Sunday before the Reko date with the size you would like and we will send you payment details.

Size:

1.80-2.00kg= £24

2.00-2.20kg= £26

2.20-2.40kg= £28

2.40-2.60kg= £30

They will also be continuing to supply eggs too, 6 eggs for £2.70.

localabundance@proton.me

REMINDER: Ramstane Farm has updated their payment details, so please email first so we can send you the new payment information

Steading & Co:

Steading & Co offer microgreens, which are bursting with up to 40x more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants than their mature counterparts. Alongside these, their rich duck eggs are packed with protein, B vitamins, selenium, and omega-3s, helping to balance hormones, support brain health, and keep you fuller for longer. Microgreens and duck eggs are a simple but powerful step toward eating with intention and reclaiming your health. if you’re interested in ordering eggs please email Local Abundance with the number of eggs you would like, by the Sunday before the Reko Ring delivery date. We’ve already had a huge interest in the new supplier and only have a limited amount left so get your orders in asap.

Microgreen Salad Mix £6.50: 5 boxes left

Duck Eggs half a dozen box: 1 box left

localabundance@proton.me

Future Reko Ring Collection will be on the below dates:

14/08/2025, 11/09/2025, 9/10/2025, 13/11/2025, 11/12/2025.

*

Call To Action!

Follow Marc Wilkinson’s Substack for information on acting locally against 5G towers amongst other threats, where and when to protest, and how you can get involved. Blog here.

*

The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

*

A Teacher During Covid

A story full of realities about the Covid era from 2020 to 2022: its impact on education and how education had already prepared the way for Covid. Here.

*

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

See our events and content on Linktree.