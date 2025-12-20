Our Christmas Party with Brian Gerrish livestreaming to a live audience was so interesting it will be shown to the UK Column audience on Christmas Eve.

Thanks to Brian for addressing us and we’re glad his revealing and insightful talk will reach a wider audience.

Access the column here.

*

*DATE CHANGE* - 29th December - Common Knowledge Walks

Leith Shore is Ground Zero for Scottish history!

Meet at 10:00 at the War Memorial across from Malmaison before spending an hour and a quarter touring the environs of the Water of Leith hearing stories of Roman legions, lamp lighters, pirates, Queens, sieges, witches and whisky, led by Matthew Wilson. We can walk off the Christmas excesses together.

This will be followed by brunch at a local restaurant/cafe at 11.30.

(Email commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com to let me know you’re coming to brunch.)

*

7pm!!! 14th January. 2026 - What is Medical Herbalism, and what can it do for you?

NEW VENUE - North Merchiston Community Centre

NEW DAY - Wednesday

NEW TIME - 7pm

Do you want to take more control of your health? Do you need a guide to help navigate the maze of alternative health options? ​Are you dissatisfied with your current treatment options?

​​​​​Urara Donohoe M.Res.,Ph.D.,Dip.H.M.,MNIMH is a qualified Medical Herbalist and a member of the National Institute of Medical Herbalism. Having worked in medical research as a peer reviewer, Urara has the skills to understand and analyse scientific evidence. Over 100 years ago, Urara’s great-great-grandfather was a Japanese Traditional Medicine practitioner. She has inherited his passion and respect for the healing power of plants.

*

11th February, 7pm - Toby Hodgkin - Save Our Seeds!

Toby Hodgkin worked as a plant breeder at the Scottish Crop Research Institute (now James Hutton) and then as an international crop genetic resources conservation expert based in Rome at Bioversity International where he was Principal Scientist and Director of International Collaboration. He has worked with researchers, farmers and communities around the world on the conservation and use of traditional crop varieties and landraces. Now retired and based in Edinburgh he does a bit of vegetable gardening and seed saving at the Leith Community Croft and works with the Scottish Seed Hub on improving the supply of seeds of open pollinated vegetable varieties in Scotland.

Ticket is here.

*

11th March, 7pm - The Honest Midwife! - Victoria Rixon exposes our the NHS

Victoria Rixon is a 42 years old, a mother of four boys, a wife, and a wide-awake midwife.

“On February 9th, 2024, I walked out of the NHS. Not because I stopped caring, but because I could no longer be part of a system that is committing crimes against humanity—criminal harm and manslaughter—against women, babies, and midwives.

If you care about maternity services, if you care about women, babies, and midwives—we need accountability. We all need the truth we all need justice.”

Ticket here.

*

Monthly - Local Abundance Reko Ring

****The New Venue for Reko Ring is North Merchiston Community Centre****

NEW SUPPLIER: Sour Power Vinegars

Please place your orders with Sour Power by Sunday 7th December 2025, before midnight. When choosing the items, in the ‘How to get it’ select ‘Choose a different store’, then from there the ‘Store pickup’ section, select ‘REKO Ring - Sour Power Vinegars’ and update the location and proceed with payment.

Items will be available for collection at the Taxi Club on 11th December 2025.

www.sourpowervinegars.com

Peelham Farm:

Please place your orders with Peelham Farm by the preceding Sunday by 23:59. When you’ve placed your order with Peelhams, select ‘Reko (Reko Members only) for your delivery option.

peelham.co.uk

Ramstane Farm:

The amazing Ramstane Farm will have chicken available for the June Reko Ring collection. These tasty chickens are pasture raised and supplemented with organic GMO free feed. Email localabundance@proton.me the Sunday before the Reko date with the size you would like and we will send you payment details.

localabundance@proton.me

*

Steading & Co:

Steading & Co offer microgreens, which are bursting with up to 40x more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants than their mature counterparts. Alongside these, their rich duck eggs are packed with protein, B vitamins, selenium, and omega-3s, helping to balance hormones, support brain health, and keep you fuller for longer.

localabundance@proton.me

*

Call To Action!

*

The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

*

A Teacher During Covid

A story full of realities about the Covid era from 2020 to 2022: its impact on education and how education had already prepared the way for Covid. Here.

*

