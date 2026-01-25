Support Common Knowledge with Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/commonknowledgeedinburgh

New Venue!!! 11th February, 7pm - Toby Hodgkin - Save Our Seeds!

Toby Hodgkin worked as a plant breeder at the Scottish Crop Research Institute (now James Hutton) and then as an international crop genetic resources conservation expert based in Rome at Bioversity International where he was Principal Scientist and Director of International Collaboration. He has worked with researchers, farmers and communities around the world on the conservation and use of traditional crop varieties and landraces. Now retired and based in Edinburgh he does a bit of vegetable gardening and seed saving at the Leith Community Croft and works with the Scottish Seed Hub on improving the supply of seeds of open pollinated vegetable varieties in Scotland.

15th February - CK Walks, 11am at the Meeting Point

The route starts from the bottom of Lockharton Crescent, a short walk from Colinton Road. The walk is over the Craiglockhart hills, which is mixed terrain - surfaced and unsurfaced paths, pavement and steps. It will be lead by Andrew Waldie. The entire walk will take about 1h 45 mins, from which we will retire to a local establishment for refreshment.

12pm to 4pm - You Can Do It: CK Conference on 22nd February at NMC

Are you passionate about a problem that is affecting many people around you, but feel that you are powerless to solve it? If so, this is the meeting for you.

We will hear the experiences of local people who decided they would act on their concerns, took the initiative to provide a solution, inspired others to join them, and are now achieving the results of which they dreamed.

See Ticket for details of speakers.

11th March, 7pm - The Honest Midwife! - Victoria Rixon exposes our the NHS

Victoria Rixon is a 42 years old, a mother of four boys, a wife, and a wide-awake midwife.

“On February 9th, 2024, I walked out of the NHS. Not because I stopped caring, but because I could no longer be part of a system that is committing crimes against humanity—criminal harm and manslaughter—against women, babies, and midwives.

If you care about maternity services, if you care about women, babies, and midwives—we need accountability. We all need the truth we all need justice.”

Ticket here.

