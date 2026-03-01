Support Common Knowledge with Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/commonknowledgeedinburgh

11th March, 7pm - The Honest Midwife! - Victoria Rixon exposes our the NHS

Victoria Rixon is a 42 years old, a mother of four boys, a wife, and a wide-awake midwife.

“On February 9th, 2024, I walked out of the NHS. Not because I stopped caring, but because I could no longer be part of a system that is committing crimes against humanity—criminal harm and manslaughter—against women, babies, and midwives.

If you care about maternity services, if you care about women, babies, and midwives—we need accountability. We all need the truth we all need justice.”

8th April - 7pm, Andrew Waldie - Are we going through a Monetary Reset?

Are we, as some financial commentators argue, going through a “monetary re-set”? That is, a fundamental re-structuring of the way that the world organises its money, debt, and currency relationships, which goes far beyond normal inflation or routine policy tweaks. In this talk, our treasurer, Andrew Waldie will examine this question by reviewing recent developments in financial markets - including the rapid rise and extreme volatility in the prices of precious metals; the weakening of the position of the US Dollar as the global reserve currency and the development of alternative global payment systems; the sharp fall in the price of Bitcoin and the growth of “stablecoins”. Andrew will also consider the feasibility of local currencies as a way of sheltering communities from the impact of any “monetary reset”.

Monthly - Local Abundance Reko Ring

****The New Venue for Reko Ring is North Merchiston Community Centre****

SUPPLIERS and PRODUCTS infomation: https://www.facebook.com/groups/328909419813578

Email: localabundance@proton.me

Call To Action!

Follow Marc Wilkinson’s Substack for information on acting locally against 5G towers amongst other threats, where and when to protest, and how you can get involved. Blog here.

The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

A Teacher During Covid

A story full of realities about the Covid era from 2020 to 2022: its impact on education and how education had already prepared the way for Covid. Here.

