The Assisted Dying Bill, Scotland

An Appeal from Amanda Hunter, Chair of Health & Social Care /Unlockcare & FAIME

“As you will know, the Scottish vote is on Tuesday. I found out a couple ofcdays ago that the Pro lobby has block booked seats in the public gallery and there is a risk our side won’t be able to get in.

We also discovered that none of the main disability groups, who are predominantly opposed, have organized any presence outside Holyrood. We have tried to encourage smaller groups to attend but have had little luck.

We want to send a message to MSPs that disabled people in Scotland and the public more widely do not support this Bill and are in fact gravely concerned by its proposals and its potentially cataclysmic consequences should it pass.

We would like to ask if you could help mobilize a group of people to attend on the day. We are told the session will be towards mid afternoon and will continue into the early evening.

If there is anyone who could provide one night’s accommodation for two of us, that would also be a great help.

We want to attend to the end if we can and the last flight home is around 8.pm. We’d have to leave before 6 pm to get to the airport, and the costs of hotel accommodation is beyond our personal budgets.

Thank you.”

If you can help Amanda, her email is hunteramanda.m@gmail.com

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8th April - 7pm, Andrew Waldie - Are we going through a Monetary Reset?

Are we, as some financial commentators argue, going through a “monetary re-set”? That is, a fundamental re-structuring of the way that the world organises its money, debt, and currency relationships, which goes far beyond normal inflation or routine policy tweaks. In this talk, our treasurer, Andrew Waldie will examine this question by reviewing recent developments in financial markets - including the rapid rise and extreme volatility in the prices of precious metals; the weakening of the position of the US Dollar as the global reserve currency and the development of alternative global payment systems; the sharp fall in the price of Bitcoin and the growth of “stablecoins”. Andrew will also consider the feasibility of local currencies as a way of sheltering communities from the impact of any “monetary reset”.

Tickets here.

Monthly - Local Abundance Reko Ring

****The New Venue for Reko Ring is North Merchiston Community Centre****

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Call To Action!

Follow Marc Wilkinson’s Substack for information on acting locally against 5G towers amongst other threats, where and when to protest, and how you can get involved. Blog here.

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The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

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A Teacher During Covid

A story full of realities about the Covid era from 2020 to 2022: its impact on education and how education had already prepared the way for Covid. Here.

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