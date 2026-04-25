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The more finance we have, the more ambitious we can be. Support a pro-human future.

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26th April, Common Knowledge Walks

Meeting outside Cafe Truva at 11 am, we’ll do a history tour of Leith’s Constitution Street and Leith Links before retiring for a coffee and/or some brunch - Matthew Wilson.

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14th May, Thursday - Francis O’Neill - Psyops of the New World Order

(Speaker will appear online to audience.)

Francis is an artist who became aware of the ugly realities of the world after the false flag attacks on 9/11. He worked online to raise awareness before taking to the streets to run an information stall in Oxford when the spurious lockdown was imposed in 2020. He later moved to London and became a spokesman for the Yellow Boards outreach group. He now writes and speaks online to inform people of state deceptions.

He has a substack:

francisoneill.substack.com



and is active on X

Francis O'Neill

Tickets are here.

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17th May, Common Knowledge Health Festival

No tickets! Just drop in!

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13th June, Sat, 12pm to 3pm - Sonia Poulton and Shaun Attwood - Jeffrey Epstein Conference

(in-person audience, speakers online)

Join us for a special conference on Jeffrey Epstein with Sonia Poulton and Shaun Attwood (both joining us live online, one after the other).

Jeffrey Epstein is at the centre of a network that stretches from the United States to the UK, across Europe and into the Middle East. His relationships reach into the circles of royalty, presidents, senators, MPs and billionaires, spread across finance, universities, bio-tech engineering, charities and foundations, and deep down into the rabbit hole of what is called the Deep State, its actors and their alleged occult practices.

Two people who have followed this trail fearlessly with their platforms, investigations and those they have interviewed are Sonia Poulton and Shaun Attwood.

Discover how deep and wide the Epstein Conspiracy goes!

Tickets here. (£10)

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Monthly - Local Abundance Reko Ring

****The New Venue for Reko Ring is North Merchiston Community Centre****

SUPPLIERS and PRODUCTS infomation: https://www.facebook.com/groups/328909419813578

Email: localabundance@proton.me

* Professor Richard Ennos on UK Column, interviewed by Prof Diane Rasmussen

Building anew. Our social fabric has been ripped apart. What can we do? In this interview Professor Ennos outlines how recent events impacted personally and how we might use these new understandings to find a way forward.

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Call To Action!

Follow Marc Wilkinson’s Substack for information on acting locally against 5G towers amongst other threats, where and when to protest, and how you can get involved. Blog here.

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The Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry

Watch the playlist here.

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A Teacher During Covid

A story full of realities about the Covid era from 2020 to 2022: its impact on education and how education had already prepared the way for Covid. Here.

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Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

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